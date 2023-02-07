Read full article on original website
USPS is Temporarily Suspending Service in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store ClosuresAsh JurbergTexas State
A Killeen ISD teacher was fired for assigning a task filled with offensive languageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closing of four stores in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Locally owned restaurants to open in Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove residents will soon have three new dining options to choose from with the opening of two restaurants on Business 190 and one downtown. These three restaurants will each offer a unique menu and bring something new to Copperas Cove. Located at 212 S. Main Street, Herb & Earnie’s...
Moss Rose Center to open as warming center
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has partnered with the Killeen Housing Authority, the Moss Rose Center and other community partners to provide a warming center for those in need overnight on Friday and Saturday. The Moss Rose Center is located at 103 East Avenue E....
Humane Society of Central Texas enters Code Red
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Humane Society of Central Texas needs your help to clear its shelter. The organization said in a statement Thursday afternoon that it scraped by these last few days getting enough dogs out and pushing back dates day to day. It is running out of time and cannot continue pushing back dates.
Killeen residents concerned about 'excess trash fee'
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen homeowners are raising questions about an 'excess trash fee' on their utility bill. According to the city, Killeen is divided into four geographical areas. Each of these areas have an assigned garbage collection day, either Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday. All garbage collection services are...
Congratulations to Our Killeen, Texas Valentine’s Day Showcase Winners
(Killeen, Texas) - Love is in the air, with Valentine's Day coming up Tuesday, February 14. Every year, we ask our listeners to nominate someone they love and feel deserves an extra special day of romance. This year we received dozens upon dozens of heartfelt nominations, demonstrating that there's a...
VA Secretary to visit Central Texas
CENTRAL TEXAS (FOX 44) – U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough will be visiting VA facilities in Killeen and Waco this Thursday. Accodring to the Department of Veterans Affairs, McDonugh will talk with staff and Veterans, and also discuss the care and benefits being provided. He will participate in the PACT Act hiring fair in Waco at 10:20 a.m. in order to recruit staff to process claims under the new law.
Produce Prescription Programs is changing the way doctors treat chronic illness in Waco
WACO, Texas — You can get a new kind of prescription in Waco and it comes in the form of fruits and veggies. It's part of the Produce Prescription Program. Doctors at Waco Family Medicine decide whether their patients need fresh produce. If needed, a prescription will be made for certain produce, just like if you were to be prescribed a medication. Then, World Hunger Relief helps fulfill the prescription.
One Of The Most Authentic German Restaurants In Texas Has Its Own Outdoor Biergarten
One of the best German restaurants in Texas is tucked away in the tiny town of Walburg, about 30 miles northeast of Austin. People drive from all over Texas to eat at Walburg German Restaurant & Biergarten, which features both authentic German and American cuisine, live music, and a spacious outdoor area for drinking and relaxing.
Killeen Crime Solutions Committee seeking members
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Do you like to study crime and fight crime? The Killeen City Council wants to hear from you!. The Council wants to hear from those interested in its Crime Solutions Committee, and wants as many interested people as possible to attend the next meeting. The Committee meets every fourth Wednesday at City Hall at 4 p.m., and the next meeting is Wednesday, February 22.
Hundreds Of People Went Dumpster Diving For Food At Texas H-E-B Store
Last Week's Winter Storm Caused Chaos Across The State But One VERY Chaotic Scene In Austin Is Being Talked About The Most This Week. While this year's "winter storm" wasn't as terrible as years past, the same issues continued to pop up: Icy roads, falling trees and power outages. Despite the fact that these "winter storms" keep coming ever year, Texas, in its stubbornness, refuses to "prepare" properly for these events, but that's another conversation for another day that yall don't want to have.
BBB cautions Central Texans to be alert when it comes to fraudsters during storm clean up
AUSTIN, Texas — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) wants Central Texans to look out for con artists as people clean up from last week’s ice storm. As thousands of people need help with debris removal or landscaping, they’ll be calling in contractors to clean it up and there are many red flags to keep in mind.
Temple family who moved to motel during ice storm loses home to fire
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - When a Temple family relocated to a hotel during the ice storm, they came back to realize a fire had destroyed their home. Victor Lemons is digging just trying to find what’s left of 17 years of memories. His uncle, sister and mother all live in the home.
New stop on red requirement at 190/Avenue D intersection
Now that the Business 190 sidewalks and median project is pretty much complete, Copperas Cove City Manager Ryan Haverlah briefed the Copperas Cove city council regarding one of the 190 intersections and its new crosswalk. Locals traveling westbound on 190 in the far right lane are likely accustomed to not...
Texas Police Need Your Help To Find Missing Temple Teen
There is probably not a scarier feeling a parent can ever experience than not knowing where your child is. Police are asking people in Killeen-Temple, Texas and surrounding area to keep an eye out for Navaeh Norwood. Norwood is 14 years old, was last seen on February 8, and is...
Killeen Assistant Principal Is Best In Texas
In Texas we take pride in everything, and it is so easy to do when we're surrounded by such awesome people like Debbi Barkley in Killeen-Temple, Texas. According to KCENTV, the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association recognized Ms. Barkley as Assistant Principal of the Year on Wednesday. Barkley has...
Kimble to assume Killeen Interim Police Chief duties
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has announced that Charles Kimble will assume the role of interim police chief starting this Monday. Kimble served as Killeen’s Chief of Police from September 1, 2017, until January 27, 2023 – when he retired with more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. Kimble will serve in the interim role for up to twelve weeks as the city looks for new Chief of Police.
6 Fix: Temple home owner has tree limbs and debris removed after a family tragedy
TEMPLE, Texas — One simple phone call saved a Temple woman's day. Bobbie McBride, who is 68 years old, needed help after her home was swarmed with broken branches and limbs from last week's winter storm. The City of Temple first told her she would have to wait at...
Can I burn my tree stumps, fallen branches post-storm?
As Central Texas pivots into recovery mode following last week's ice storm, many properties have been littered by fallen trees, branches and discarded limbs.
Recognize This Alleged Mail Thief In Killeen, Texas?
We all know that it’s tax time in Killeen, Texas, so you have to be mindful and watchful for folks who may want to help themselves to your mail. Earlier today, a Killeen resident sent pictures to a private group on social media, and said the person in the images was captured on surveillance footage going through people's mail boxes.
Families of Harris County Jail victims push Texas agency for answers
Families and loved ones pressed Texas' jail standards agency during a Wednesday meeting in Austin.
