James “J. T.” McDowell, age 87, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in a local hospice facility. Mr. McDowell was born on February 2, 1936, in Miller County, Arkansas. He retired from Hobart Manufacturing Company in Ohio and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a graduate of Arkansas High School, the class of 1955. He was a happy-go-lucky person who never met a stranger. He was a hardworking individual and a great storyteller. He enjoyed photography, hunting, fishing, and creating memories with his family. He loved to travel with his wife, Shirley. They traveled to all forty-nine states together except Hawaii. He also enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley McDowell, of sixty-two and a half years, and one son David McDowell.

TEXARKANA, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO