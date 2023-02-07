Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey Attacks Pair Of Stars In Surprise Return To WWE SmackDown
"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" stormed back onto WWE programming in a surprise appearance during Friday night's "SmackDown." Rousey's entrance music interrupted Shayna Baszler, who had just made her own interruption to cut a promo on Natalya, who retaliated by calling Baszler a "knockoff version of Rousey." Baszler responded by making some pointed comments about how her own career and accomplishments in pro wrestling predated Rousey's arrival in the industry. However, moments after Rousey hit the ring it became clear that she and Baszler were still on the same page. After teasing a faceoff, they both attacked Natalya. Shotzi ran down to the ring to try to even the odds but proved to be no match for the duo of Rousey and Baszler, who stood tall in the ring at the end of the segment. Later, WWE announced Rousey and Baszler will face Natalya and Shotzi on next Friday's "SmackDown."
Alexa Bliss Responds to Trolls Over the Report That She's Stepping Away From WWE TV
News broke on Tuesday night that Alexa Bliss would be taking some time away from the WWE. The details as to why are still unclear, but it has been noted that WWE knew about Bliss' decision heading into her match with Bianca Belair at last month's Royal Rumble. That match wound up lasting a mere ...
Abdullah the Butcher, Kevin Nash, More Announced for The Gathering IV
– Tmart Promotions more guests and events for The Gathering IV in Charlotte, North Carolina scheduled for August 3-6. On Friday, August 4, there will be a special Night to Remember Banquet, with a ceremony honoring Abdullah the Butcher, Greg Gagne, and the late Verne Gagne. Additionally, two Q&A sessions...
Legendary Wrestling Star Suffered 'Massive Stroke' Monday
Earlier this week, the sporting world learned that WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler suffered a stroke. Details surrounding the incident weren't immediately available. He reportedly suffered the stroke in Florida and was taken to the hospital where he suffered from some immediate paralysis. However, ...
Tyrus Reveals List Of Wrestlers He'd Like To Face For The NWA Championship
Tyrus is the current NWA World's Heavyweight Champion, and he has his first title defense this Saturday, February 11 at Nuff Said against former champion Matt Cardona. While Cardona is the next challenger for his title, the former Brodus Clay has not limited his view of future opponents. If he retains his NWA World's Heavyweight Championship, the controversial Tyrus revealed who he would like to defend his title against in the future — including current AEW and WWE stars.
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
‘Jeopardy!’ Host Ken Jennings Makes Major Announcement About New Project
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings is kept busy throughout much of the year. He’s often charged with running the beloved American game show as its lead host in addition to managing related functions during the offseason. However, despite an all-encompassing schedule, Jennings made a major announcement on Tuesday about a more personal, new project. Taking to Twitter, the all-time reigning Jeopardy! champ shared with fans that his Junior Genius series of kids’ books will soon become available as an audiobook. Read on for further information.
Mick Foley Names Rising Star WWE Has To Treat Very Carefully
Sami Zayn has seen his prominence in WWE rise over the past year, with his work alongside Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the entire Bloodline propelling him to the main event scene. Prior to this run, Zayn had been positioned in the company as a midcard talent who was fortunate to pick up three Intercontinental Championship victories. However, now that Zayn is one of the most popular stars in the company, many believe WWE should be careful with his future booking, including WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Reunites With Her Family, New Book Will Celebrate 60 Years of WWE, Match Locally Advertised For Monday’s RAW
– PWInsider reports that Rhea Ripley had been away from her family in Australia for years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions. She was able to reunite with them this week. Ripley posted a photo with her family on Twitter. – DK Publishing is working on a...
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is No Longer The Most Dominant Member Of The Anoa'i Family
While Cody Rhodes is proving to be the right man to headline WWE WrestleMania 39 with Roman Reigns, he probably wasn't WWE's first choice to face "The Tribal Chief." For years, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has teased a blockbuster dream match against his real-life cousin, but it seems he just can't squeeze it into his 2023 schedule.
WWE NXT Star Says Roman Reigns Is The Greatest Wrestler Of All Time
For years now, "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns has sat atop the throne that is WWE, looking down on the many challengers who were unable to take his WWE Universal Championship. He's vanquished stars like Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Edge, and Kevin Owens, and as we head into WrestleMania season, more challengers are preparing for their shot at taking Reigns' titles.
Seth Rollins addresses where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair
During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Seth Rollins addressed where things stand between Becky Lynch and Ric Flair following reports of them having heat…. “The beef is squashed between him and Becky Lynch. I’ll put it out there right now. Beef squashed between Ric Flair and Becky Lynch. To be fair, my wife never had beef with Ric. Ric had beef with her and he was man enough to come up to apologize to myself and to her. I thought that was awesome because I love Ric and want to have a ton of respect for him and the fact that he was able to put his ego aside, bygones be bygones. We had a good moment at RAW XXX and he is the Nature Boy, one of the greatest of all time, on the Mount Rushmore of any wrestling list.” (quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)
AEW Star Reveals Plans To Return To The Ring
It has now been nearly two years since Paul Wight shocked the world and joined AEW, with him expected to work both as a wrestler and an announcer for AEW's YouTube show "AEW Dark: Elevation." In those two years however, Wight has done a lot more announcing than he has wrestling, and is now he is finally opening up to the reasons why.
Another Anoa’i Family Member Pitched For WWE Bloodline Faction
Another Anoa’i family member has been pitched for WWE’s Bloodline faction, led by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. There is currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding the popular faction, following an angle which many fans have argued was WWE’s best in years. At the January 28...
Busted! UFC 284’s Islam Makhachev caught breaking the law in Australia — ‘It is illegal’
Islam Makhachev arrived in Australia earlier this week and had the opportunity to spend a day at Rottnest Island near Perth, just a few days before the UFC lightweight champion defends his 155-pound strap at UFC 284 inside RAC Arena against local hero and reigning 145-pound titleholder Alexander Volkanovski. LIVE!...
WWE Hall of Famer Written Off WWE TV
WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) officially cut ties with Baron Corbin on this week's Monday Night Raw. Layfield first returned to WWE programming back in October and proclaimed Corbin as the "New Wrestling God" of the WWE. The alliance resulted in Corbin picking up a few singles wins on Raw, but ever ...
WWE Announcer Discusses Possibility Of Sami Zayn Main Eventing WrestleMania 39
WWE's road to WrestleMania 39 has an interesting dynamic. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has dominated as "the head of the table" for well over two years, but his upcoming challengers have left fans torn on whether it should be Cody Rhodes or Sami Zayn who faces him in the main event of WrestleMania. Corey Graves assessed the situation on the latest episode of "After The Bell" following Rhodes' emotional promo with Paul Heyman on "WWE Raw."
Former WWE Star Talks Scrapped Plans To Be Kane’s Brother
A former WWE Superstar has discussed original plans to become the third Brother of Destruction and how it left Jim Cornette dismayed. Kane was famously revealed as The Undertaker’s younger brother, who was long thought to be dead, at the 1997 Badd Blood pay-per-view. Over the years the brothers have warred with one another and also teamed up as the dreaded Brothers of Destruction. But there could well have been another brother in the mix.
Paul Heyman Passed On Drafting Top WWE Star In 2019
In 2019, WWE had a draft where stars such as Braun Strowman and Sasha Banks switch from "Raw" to "SmackDown," and Randy Orton and Kevin Owens move from "SmackDown" to "Raw." Paul Heyman was in charge of the "Raw" talent, while Eric Bischoff was in charge of the "SmackDown" brand — as they were the executive producers heading into this draft. On "83 Weeks," Bischoff revealed which top talent Heyman passed up on that he's now working very closely alongside in WWE's most prominent storyline involving The Bloodline.
WWE's Pitch For a Third Brother of Destruction
The Undertaker/Kane storyline is one of the most well-known in all of WWE history. "The Big Red Machine" first debuted at Badd Blood: In Your House in 1997, interfering in the first-ever Hell in a Cell match by ripping off the cage door and attacking The Undertaker. This set the stage for their match at ...
