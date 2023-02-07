ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Long-Time Texarkana Retail Store Going Out Business

It's unfortunate but a long-time Texarkana business is closing its doors for good. Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close in the next few months and Texarkana is not the only store that will be closing. 87 stores nationwide will be shutting down in hopes that the move will help raise more than $1 billion dollars needed to pay off debts.
Grand Opening And Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For The McCulloch Industrial Technology Center On The Texarkana College Campus

Texarkana, TX: Friday, February 10, 2023, at 11:00, Texarkana College is hosting a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the newest workforce training facility in our region. The McCulloch Industrial Technology Center will house the Electrical Technology, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) training programs and skills labs. The 15,000 sq. ft. building is equipped with state-of-the-art training equipment that replicates the equipment used in today’s residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects.
Texarkana, Texas residents affected by floods, drivers cautioned

TEXARKANA, Texas – Bowie, Miller and Cass counties were issued a flood watch Wednesday morning and the heavy rains have affected neighborhoods and caused several accidents in the area. Texarkana resident Landon Meador, who owns a home in Pleasant Grove near Cooper Lane said, “My neighbor told me this...
James “J. T.” McDowell

James “J. T.” McDowell, age 87, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in a local hospice facility. Mr. McDowell was born on February 2, 1936, in Miller County, Arkansas. He retired from Hobart Manufacturing Company in Ohio and was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Texarkana, Arkansas. He was a graduate of Arkansas High School, the class of 1955. He was a happy-go-lucky person who never met a stranger. He was a hardworking individual and a great storyteller. He enjoyed photography, hunting, fishing, and creating memories with his family. He loved to travel with his wife, Shirley. They traveled to all forty-nine states together except Hawaii. He also enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley McDowell, of sixty-two and a half years, and one son David McDowell.
Teenage Girl Found Dead In Stairwell

In 1994, Lenard Cobb was living in the very hot Texarkana Texas. Lenard was 19 years old at the time and was a track star at Blinn College, where he was entering his sophomore year on his full-ride scholarship. Just a year before, Lenard had reunited with his old high school sweetheart Sabrina Sharp. Sharp was 2 years younger and also a track star in her own right. The two were on the team together in high school and began their relationship on the bus ride to the track meets. In March of 1995, Lenard Cobb returned to his home in Texarkana for Spring break. He was surprised to learn that Sirbrina, now 17 years old, had moved out of her grandmother's house. He was even more surprised to learn that was living with a newborn baby.
A Night to Shine to set off fireworks in Central Mall parking lot Feb. 10

TEXARKANA — The city of Texarkana, Texas, says they will be setting off fireworks on Feb. 10 in the Central Mall parking lot across from the Texarkana Convention Center. The fireworks are part of a display that will take place during the A Night to Shine event that is taking place at the convention center.
School bus, vehicle involved in crash in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A crash involving a school bus and an SUV occurred on Feb. 8 on Lake Drive and Flower Acres Road. There were five small children on the Liberty Eylau bus when it crashed. They were unloaded and taken by another bus or picked up by their parents.
Magnolia Police list recent arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Friday, January 27. Marshall Evans, 20, Garland, theft of property under $500. Jason Cox, 45, Stamps, shoplifting. Brandi...
Life sentence for East Texas man who killed girlfriend

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – 202nd District Court Judge John Tidwell sentenced Travis Turner to life in prison. Jennifer Garrett, 29, was found dead on August 12, 2021, at a residence on the 6200 block of Summerhill Pl. in Texarkana, Texas. Police say they received a call for a welfare check and found Garrett’s body inside the home.
Shreveport teen fatally shot, ID’d by coroner

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday afternoon the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the name of a Shreveport teen shot earlier that day. Danthony Johnson, 19, of Despot Rd. was shot multiple times around 10:00 a.m. near the Goodwill on W. 70th St. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he died of his wounds at 10:53 a.m.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Highway 71

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Highway 71 in Ashdown early Tuesday morning. 46 year-old James Revels of De Queen, Ark. was pronounced dead on scene at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report, Revels was standing in the fast lane of...
TTPD Shares Information from Fentanyl Arrest on Bowie Street

The Texarkana Texas Police Department has shared some information on a drug bust that turned up hundreds of fentanyl-laced pills sent straight from a Mexican drug cartel. Fentanyl is easily the most dangerous and scary drug out there on the streets right now. Even a small amount of it can be fatal. Tragically, we’ve seen way too many overdoses and deaths as a result of it right here in our own community. It doesn’t discriminate based on sex, race, age, socio-economic status, or anything else. Quite frankly, it doesn’t care who you are.
