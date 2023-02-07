Read full article on original website
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland schoolEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Check your lottery tickets now - Winning ticket worth $1 million sold in OregonBeth TorresOregon State
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Feb. 8 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. President Biden gives Rose City a shout-out during State of the Union speech.
Democrat-led state that’s ‘killing businesses’ could shrink amid push to secede in several counties
Greater Idaho Movement spokesperson Matt McCaw and business owner Sandie Gilson argue these 11 Oregon counties deserve "the government that they actually want."
KVAL
Senators Wyden & Merkley release statements following President Biden's State of the Union
Oregon Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley both released statements following President Biden's State of the Union. Both senators are focused on creating a better foundation so that working American's can thrive rather than just survive. Senator Wyden said,. The president is absolutely right that the tax system in America...
Weeks after being hit by a car, Rep. Bonamici presents Beaverton with $4 million check for pedestrian safety
BEAVERTON, Ore. — On the evening of Jan. 13, U.S. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici was leaving a Shabbat Service for Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr hosted by Congressional Beth Israel in Northwest Portland. While crossing the street, in a crosswalk and with a green light, the congresswoman and her husband were hit by a car.
Oregon Apparently Wants to Give More Than Half of the State to Idaho
Oregon senator Dennis Linthicum is moving forward with his proposed plan to hand 65% of the state to Idaho in an effort to help quell its political divide. As part of the Greater Idaho bill, 11 heavily republican counties in Eastern Oregon would secede from the Beaver State and join its red neighbor.
State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon
It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
Oregon lawmakers consider cutting millions from addiction services after decriminalizing drugs
Two years into Oregon's first-in-the-nation drug decriminalization law, policy makers are debating reinvesting addiction funds into cities and public safety.
BET
Black Woman Awarded $1 Million After Oregon Gas Station Attendant Reportedly Said, ‘I Don't Serve Black People’
A Black woman was refused service at a gas station in Portland, Oregon. She fought back and now a jury has awarded her $1 million in damages. According to CBS News, on March 12, 2020, Rose Wakefield, 63, stopped for gas at Jacksons Food Store in Beaverton, Oregon, which is right outside of Portland. The lawsuit, which named PacWest Energy and Jacksons Food Stores as the defendants, stated that an attendant named Nigel Powers refused to pump her gas. In Oregon, drivers are not allowed to pump their gas. When Wakefield asked for help, she claims Powers said, "I'll get to you when I feel like it.”
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
Oregon officials lose their job after keeping rare Pappy Van Winkle bourbon for themselves
SALEM, Ore. — A thirst for rare bottles of bourbon appears set to have cost the executive director and other top officials of Oregon’s liquor and marijuana regulating agency their jobs. An internal investigation by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, obtained by The Associated Press via public...
Family says son experienced ‘unimaginable act of hate’ at Portland school
A Portland family says their middle schooler was targeted in a racially-motivated attack during school -- and they want answers from the district.
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water Supply
As the debate over the future of the Colorado River and its availability as a crucial water supply source for major cities throughout the Southwest continues, the state of California, in a closed-door meeting, suggested the idea and prospects of cutting off the river from multiple major cities, including Phoenix and Las Vegas.
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Oregon was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Democrats for Washington State Legislature propose "Universal Civic Duty Voting" a bill to make voting legally required
Democrats in the Washington State Legislature are backing a new proposal to make voting in elections mandatory. Senate Bill (SB) 5209 would require that every eligible voter either register to vote or obtain a waiver from the obligation to register to vote. No excuse is required for a waiver from the obligation to register to vote and waivers would be permanent unless withdrawn by registering to vote under any allowed method.
US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down
THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
500 Migrants Tried to Cross the Texas Border But Were Immediately Turned Away
Over the past few days, about 500 migrants tried to come into El Paso, Texas seeking asylum. Unfortunately, they were all turned away. This all started because of a rumor. Groups of migrants crossed the Rio Grande River on Wednesday and Thursday to be turned away.
Greater Idaho movement picking up steam as Idaho introduces legislation to begin discussions
House Joint Memorial 1 was introduced to Idaho’s House of Representatives on Wednesday, according to a KOIN 6 article written by Jashayla Pettigrew on Thursday, Feb. 2. The legislation would start discussions between Oregon and Idaho Legislatures about the Greater Idaho movement, which includes moving 15 eastern counties within the Idaho border.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
