Asbury Park heavy hardcore heroes Fury of Five have been in the midst of a comeback, and now they're gearing up for a new EP--their first release in 23 years--called Half Past Revenge. It comes out on March 3 via Upstate Records (pre-order), and it features the their recent single "W.A.R. (We Are Ready)," as well as new single "Feel The Reign," which just premiered over at Decibel. Both songs find their bone-crushing, hip hop-leaning take on hardcore sounding as aggressive as ever, and the crisp, modern production only makes these songs hit even harder. Check out the videos for both tracks below.

1 DAY AGO