brooklynvegan.com
Listen to LA hardcore band Zulu’s new jazz-rap song “We’re More Than This”
In the leadup to LA hardcore band Zulu's anticipated new album A New Tomorrow, they'd so far released two increasingly good singles, "Fakin' Tha Funk (You Get Did)" and "Where I'm From" (ft. Soul Glo's Pierce Jordan and Playytime’s Obioma Ugonna). Now they've shared a third, "We're More Than This," and this one isn't a hardcore song at all. It's a rap song that finds guitarist Dez Yusuf offering up in-the-pocket bars over a jazzy backdrop. It's just as natural and well-executed as Zulu's hardcore songs, and you can stream it and watch the video below. Dez says:
brooklynvegan.com
Los Bitchos announce spring tour around Coachella & Austin Psych Fest
LOS BITCHOS - 2023 TOUR DATES. Sun-Apr-30 AUSTIN, TX AUSTIN PSYCH FEST - THE FAR OUT LOUNGE. Check out photos from Los Bitchos' 2022 show at Music Hall of Williamsburg:
brooklynvegan.com
Gel announce NYC album release shows with End It, Exhibition, Taking Meds, Peace Test & more
NJ hardcore band Gel release their debut album, Only Constant, on March 31 via Convulse Records, and now they've announced a pair of NYC release shows supporting it. "These shows will be special," they write. "A perfect combination of everything we enjoy in music and great people we’ve been fortunate enough to meet."
brooklynvegan.com
Helen (ft Grouper’s Liz Harris) making NYC live debut in May
Oregon band Helen, which features Grouper's Liz Harris, Jed Bindeman (of Eternal Tapestry), Scott Simmons and Helen on backing vocals, have announced their NYC debut, a two night stand at Union Pool on May 19 & 20. No word on openers yet but tickets for the shows go on sale Friday (2/10) at 10am.
brooklynvegan.com
Fury of Five releasing first EP in 23 years, share “Feel The Reign”
Asbury Park heavy hardcore heroes Fury of Five have been in the midst of a comeback, and now they're gearing up for a new EP--their first release in 23 years--called Half Past Revenge. It comes out on March 3 via Upstate Records (pre-order), and it features the their recent single "W.A.R. (We Are Ready)," as well as new single "Feel The Reign," which just premiered over at Decibel. Both songs find their bone-crushing, hip hop-leaning take on hardcore sounding as aggressive as ever, and the crisp, modern production only makes these songs hit even harder. Check out the videos for both tracks below.
brooklynvegan.com
Cameo is back (sort of); Anand Wilder, Matt from Caveman & more on initial lineup
Williamsburg venue Cameo Gallery closed its doors back in 2015, but it's (sort of) coming back. New East Williamsburg bar Sleepwalk will host a Cameo-curated lineup every Tuesday. With the announcement, Cameo has already shared its initial lineup, and it's very Cameo-esque, including Yeasayer's Anand Wilder, Rip Dunes (aka Matt of Caveman), Off Pink (members of Out Hud and !!!), Choosy Lover (members of Midnight Magic, Parliament Funkadelic, and TV On The Radio), and more. Tickets are on sale now. Check out the full schedule for February and March below.
brooklynvegan.com
Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females joins Nina Nastasia on new version of “You Were So Mad”
Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females has joined Nina Nastasia on a new version of "You Were So Mad" from Nina's 2022 album Riderloss Horse, her first album in 12 years. Marissa adds in new backing vocals, and her distinct warble makes for a wonderful contrast to Nina's voice. "Nina Nastasia...
