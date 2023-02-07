Read full article on original website
Man charged with accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassas restaurant in Virginia a few days agoAmanda MichelleManassas, VA
Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, her office saysMecoTipsWashington, DC
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Congresswoman Attacked Inside D.C. Apartment BuildingNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Maryland - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
postnewsgroup.com
Washington DC – Volunteer at the Community Baby Shower
4606 16th Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia, United States, 20011. The MOMS Tour is focused on reducing the unacceptably high maternal mortality and morbidity rates in the U.S., especially among Black and American Indian/Alaska Native moms. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), Black women are three times and AI/AN women are two times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than White women, and over 80% of those deaths are preventable. The M.O.M.S. Tour will intentionally serve those at greatest risk: Black and AI/AN moms in urban and rural communities. The MOMS Tour is hosting a baby shower for expectant moms. Where: 19th Street Baptist Church, 4606 16th Street NW, Washington DC When: Saturday, Feb 11, 2023 – 10a-1p ET We need volunteers to help with set up, running the event, and tear down/clean up. Volunteer for the full event or for specific shifts. Options include: Set up: Friday, Feb 10 – 10a-2p ET Set up: Saturday, Feb 11 – 8a-11:30a ET Run the event: Saturday, Feb 11 – 10a-1p ET Tear down / clean up: Saturday, Feb 11 – 1p-3p ET Work the full Saturday: Saturday, Feb 11 – 7:30a-3p ET Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate. Volunteers may be any gender. Click the Volunteer button to complete a volunteer registration form. NOTE: Volunteers will need to complete a background check.
alxnow.com
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
alxnow.com
Alexandria receives grant for safety audits at seven high-crash intersections in the West End
The City of Alexandria has been picked for a Safe Streets grant that will help the city take another look at seven high-crash intersections around Alexandria’s West End. The grant approval comes as Alexandria is going through a sweep of safety audits looking at some of the city’s most crash-prone intersections. The projects involve examining the causes of the crashes at the intersection and providing analysis, as well as a community engagement and design process.
alxnow.com
Notes: Alexandria ranked second best city in America for dogs
⛅ Today’s weather: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 68 and low of 35. ⛅ Tomorrow: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 51 and low of 35. Sunrise at 7:06 am and sunset at 5:41 pm. 🚨 You need to know. Alexandria has snagged the second-place...
thezebra.org
Alexandria Cancer Survivor to ‘Stand Up To Cancer’ for 24 Hours
Arlington, VA – Patrick J. “Pat” Malone, a nine-year cancer survivor and twenty-year Air Force veteran, will ‘stand up to cancer’ for twenty-four hours straight during his Ninth Annual Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C) 24-Hour Fundraiser, beginning at 4:26 p.m. on Friday, February 10, and ending at 4:26 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023, at Fire Works American, at Pizzeria & Bar, 2350 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington, VA 22201.
alxnow.com
Notes: Alexandria parents pay the most in the region for childcare
⛅ Today’s weather: Mostly cloudy throughout the day. High of 59 and low of 44. 🌥 Tomorrow: Overcast throughout the day. High of 65 and low of 44. Sunrise at 7:08 am and sunset at 5:39 pm. 🚨 You need to know. Child care anywhere is expensive,...
WTOP
Nasty norovirus making kids, teens sick in DC region
Having a Super Bowl party this weekend? Well, hosts may want to reconsider. Fairfax County, Virginia’s health department warned that the norovirus is hitting the D.C. region hard, and it’s making kids very sick. The gastrointestinal virus, which usually lasts one to three days, is most commonly spread...
WJLA
Owner of Old Town Alexandria restaurant 1799 Prime honors Quander family legacy, history
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The owner of one of Old Town Alexandria’s newest restaurants is marking his first six months in business this Black History Month. Owner, Jahmond "Jay" Quander said business has been better than he would have imagined. Quander attributes his early success to not just what’s on the menu but also how guests are treated when they walk in the front door.
dclabor.org
WHUR's Autumn Joi Live to emcee Evening with Labor
WHUR's Autumn Joi Live will be emceeing the 44th Annual Evening with Labor, coming up on March 3. Creative, radio host, entrepreneur and actor, Autumn Joi Live hails out of Prince George’s County, Maryland. She's been a correspondent for TMZ, News One Now & TV One. She’s also been a red carpet correspondent for numerous events including the BET Awards, NAACP Awards & the Grammys! You can hear her Mon-Fri between 10am and 3pm on WHUR as well as on the Autumn-Joi Live Show podcast. Autumn Joi will be at Evening with Labor to help us celebrate all of this year's outstanding honorees. Get your tickets or become an event sponsor today and we'll see you on March 3!
tourcounsel.com
Eden Center | Shopping mall in Falls Church, Virginia
Eden Center is a Vietnamese American strip mall located near the crossroads of Seven Corners in the City of Falls Church, Virginia. Eden Center is the largest Vietnamese commercial center on the East Coast, and the largest Asian-themed mall on the east coast of North America. The city's Economic Development commission considers it the city's top tourist destination.
alxnow.com
Most and least expensive condos sold in Alexandria (Jan-Feb 2023)
This past week saw 23 homes sold in Alexandria. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 66 condos were sold. Let’s take a look at some of the most and least expensive condos sold over the past month. 925 N Fairfax Street #1101 — $2,059,900 (3 Beds |...
alxnow.com
ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria
Alexandria said goodbye to a few businesses recently. Toppers Pizza at 3827 Mount Vernon Avenue closed last month, five years after the Wisconsin-style pizza chain opened in Arlandria. Loyal Companion in Old Town North will be closing by the end of the month, like the rest of the locations spread...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Alexandria Ranks High Among 'Best Cities for Dogs'
Like a small dog with a big bark, Alexandria is the smallest city to land on the Rent.com Best Cities for Dogs List this year. "It punches above its weight when it comes to dog-friendly amenities. And it does it by ranking high in per capita amenities, not sheer quantity," Rent.com explained.
popville.com
Mayor Bowser Officially Opens New Brookland Grove Townhome Community
The first residents accepted their key from the Mayor. Get yours soon!. Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon to open Tri Pointe Homes’ Brookland Grove community earlier this month before an audience of city council members, Tri Pointe officials, and the first two residents of the 60-dwelling development who were pleased to receive the ceremonial house key from the mayor.
alxnow.com
Tour the new model and enjoy a delicious brunch at Towngate North on Feb. 25
Excitement has been rising as construction wraps up on the first condominium homes at Towngate North. Located in Old Town North, this highly-anticipated community is bringing 81 new opportunities to live in Alexandria with 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom residences available for purchase. And now, you can finally see one of...
Washington Examiner
Crime-friendly DC councilwoman silent as local business begs for help
If you're a resident of Washington, D.C., you should probably buy a weapon for personal defense. If you're a retail business owner, you should probably factor in at least a 5% loss of earnings due to rampant crime. 2022 was a high crime year for the district. But crime is...
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Bank robber in construction hat hits Truist branch in Dumfries
Police are investigating a Thursday morning bank robbery outside Dumfries. The robber walked in to the Truist Bank at 16541 River Ridge Blvd. at 10:07 a.m., passed a note and took money. No weapon seen and no injuries reported, police said. The robber was black, about 40 years old, 5...
Inside Nova
Belmont Bay spat between developer, homeowners continues
The Belmont Bay Homeowners Association claims the company behind the proposed expansion of development along the Occoquan River is retaliating over its opposition to the project. The association has been strongly opposed to the Caruthers Cos.’s plans for the development tucked behind the Woodbridge Virginia Railway Express station since they...
Racist graffiti found in Loudoun County High School bathroom
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — School administrators are working with police after racist graffiti was found in a bathroom at Loudoun County High School. According to a letter from School Principal Michelle Luttrell, the graffiti contained a racist slur and was located in a boy's bathroom. "This graffiti may have...
NBC Washington
Northern Virginia Food Bank Opens Large Expansion, Market for ‘Dignified' Shopping Experience
Food for Others, a regional food bank serving Northern Virginia, announced Thursday the grand opening of its expanded facility in Fairfax, aiming to offer a dignified experience that feels like shopping in a grocery store. Food for Others has been a resource to Northern Virginians since 1995, distributing 3.7 million...
