Gary Shinall
3d ago
so why would you test the potato with the test kit how come it comes up positive why is that
In Fast-Growing Georgia, These Areas Are Leading the Housing Price Surge
Georgia residents are more than familiar with population growth. It's been happening around them for decades, after all. The nation's 12th-fastest growing state in 2022, Georgia has seen a nearly 14% population increase since 2010. While the state's housing costs are still quite affordable compared to some other regions, there's no question that the influx of new residents has also spurred on pricing surges for both homebuyers and renters alike.
fox5atlanta.com
Allergy alert: Georgia's pollen season may be here a little early
ATLANTA - It's the one thing allergy suffers dread: the start of allergy season. While it may seem too early to start taking precautions experts say the season is starting earlier this year. "My pneumonic is start taking your nasal sprays and your allergy medicines during Valentine’s Day or afterwards...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Black Health Matters Winter Summit and Expo underway in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Black Health Matters Winter Summit and Expo is underway at the Loudermilk Conference Center in downtown Atlanta on Saturday. The expo is the largest public health event nationally that takes a deep dive into black health. It includes topics such as clinical trial diversity, fibroids, kidney disease, mental health, senior body sculpting, multiple myeloma, shingles, and women’s health.
These metro Atlanta hospitals are hiding the costs of care: report
ATLANTA — A new report by PatientRightsAdvocate.org (PRA) found several Georgia hospitals are not complying with a Federal Hospital Price Transparency law. The law took effect in January 2021 as part of the Affordable Care Act. It requires all U.S. hospitals to post the costs of many of its services online. This allows the consumer to shop around for the lowest price and make sure they’re not getting overcharged.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Emory University officials update COVID-19 policy for students, staff
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emory University officials announced an update to the COVID-19 policy. According to Emory University officials, students, faculty, and staff will no longer be required to have COVID-19 vaccinations. Officials say that Emory Healthcare COVID-19 vaccine requirements will still be enforced for health sciences students in the School of Medicine and School of Nursing, and those university employees are already subject to EHC immunization requirements.
Ga. workers who care for disabled people are in line for a pay hike. But allies say more is needed
Workers who assist people with disabilities would receive about a $5-per-hour salary increase if decision-makers heed the recommendations packed into an ongoing wage review. The increase would cost the state about $91 million and lift the hourly wage of caregivers to $15.18, up from $10.63, according to cost estimates released Thursday by the state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities.
atlantanewsfirst.com
New Georgia bill aims to reduce wait times for ambulances
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Duke and Diesel, first members of Cobb County’s mounted patrol unit
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County deputies are training the department’s newest recruits at GB Stables in Smyrna. At roughly 6 feet tall and 2,000 pounds each, horses Duke and Diesel are the inaugural members of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Patrol. “If I’m not...
wtoc.com
Call for changes to Georgia’s foster care system
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Often, foster children with behavior or mental health conditions in Georgia end up living in hotels instead of group homes. Experts say not only is this an unfit environment for children but it’s costing the state millions of dollars. Savannah advocates say placing foster children...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta gives nonprofit $50K to fund home repairs for seniors
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The City of Atlanta released $50,000 in funds to help Atlanta’s oldest residents. City leaders say the life-changing money is one answer to the metro’s affordable housing crisis. The funds will benefit Atlanta nonprofit HouseProud, which helps Atlanta seniors and veterans with...
WXIA 11 Alive
Verify: Renter's rights in Georgia
You have rights as a renter and there's accountability for landlords. Let's verify the fast facts, according to the Georgia landlord-tenant handbook.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia bill would increase state minimum wage to $15 per hour
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You may be surprised to know that Georgia’s minimum wage is $5.15/hour, but the minimum wage workers must make is $7.25 an hour because of federal law. If you ask college sophomore Drew Peljovich, going to school and living in Atlanta isn’t cheap....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Griffin pastors accused of locking up elderly patients file lawsuit
Atlanta News First anchor and Eagles superfan Rick Folbaum joins ANF+ Sports Tonight for our Super Bowl preview!. Georgia requires least basic training time for police officers in U.S. Updated: 4 hours ago. Georgia officers receive 408 hours of training, much lower than the national average. Alleged "witch doctor" charged...
Crews across North Georgia pretreating roads ahead of potential wintry weather
Crews fanned out on steep mountain roads Friday, laying a brine solution to help prevent the roads from freezing up.
wabe.org
Local public health experts respond to GA lawmakers push to permanently block vaccination requirements
Public health officials are speaking out in response to a group of Georgia senators voting in favor of legislation to permanently block schools and government offices from requiring COVID-19 vaccines. On Wednesday’s edition of “Closer Look,” Dr.Carlos del Rio, the interim dean for the Emory University School of Medicine said...
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's who could see snow this weekend in Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — A wintry mix is possible late Saturday into early Sunday in parts of north Georgia. Even if it does snow, getting that snow to stick will be a challenge around the metro. Our temperatures will be marginal and the ground will be very warm -- limiting any snow from sticking.
Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees
“It’s just getting harder for bees to do what they do,” Keith Delaplane says. Increasingly, honeybees and other pollinators face survival challenges from climate change, pesticide use, and habitat destruction—in addition to bacteria, parasites, and viruses that can swiftly decimate a hive. But researchers like Delaplane, a professor of entomology at the University of Georgia and the director of UGA’s Bee Program, are working to offer beekeepers tools to combat at least some of these threats. Next year, Georgia—home to one of the biggest commercial beekeeping industries in the country—might also be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees. The post Georgia could soon be home to the world’s first vaccine for honeybees appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Black History Month exhibit opens at Gwinnett County library
Metro Atlanta family raises donations for victims after Earthquake in Turkey. Rescue workers are making a final push to find any remaining survivors of this week’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed more than 23,000 people. Federal infrastructure program helps fund lead clean up in West Atlanta. Updated:...
atlantanewsfirst.com
51% of Georgia residents want to make ‘Georgian’ an official dialect
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As America becomes more diverse, regional accents and dialects are dying out but not everyone wants that to happen. According to a new study, 51% of Georgia residents do not want phrases such as “Bless your heart,” “Thank you kindly” and “I haven’t seen you in a brick” to disappear from the local lexicon. In fact, they are in favor of making “Georgian” an official dialect.
'We want everyone to be safe': Senate bill would require boat owners to take online training
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — One Central Georgia senator is trying to pass a bill that won't rock the boat but will try to help folks be safer as they operate one. Senate Bill 41 is one of the first that Senator Rick Williams is trying to pass. 13WMAZ's Jessica Cha...
