San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Insider: Experience the San Antonio Brahmas season opener with KSAT

American football fans and people who want to party with KSAT — we have a unique member experience just for you. We’re inviting 29 members of KSAT Insider to join us for the San Antonio Brahmas season opener against the St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Alamodome. See below for the sweepstake entry form.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Highschool Baseball Pro

San Antonio, February 10 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice

The Harper High School baseball team will have a game with TMI Episcopal on February 10, 2023, 15:30:00.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Table For One: Reese Bros. BBQ

It's one of San Antonio's newer BBQ joints cooking up traditional Texas tastes with a Mexican flair. Melody is at Reese Bros BBQ in today's, "Table for One." Take a look to learn more!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Free landfill day in San Antonio happening this Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is a free landfill day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can take them to the following two landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 11:. Republic Services Landfill at 7000...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
paisano-online.com

San Antonio wakes up, no stylist

The Aztec Theatre pit was fully packed for Atlanta-based artist, Destroy Lonely on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The rapper stopped in San Antonio as part of his “No Stylist Tour,” which has been a major success with fans as he emerges from the underground scene. After the DJ opened...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Boerne resident claims a top prize in $20 million Supreme scratch game

AUSTIN - A Boerne resident is $20 million richer today. The person claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $20 million from the $20 Million Supreme scratch game. The ticket was bought at the M&M Food Mart off East Blanco Road in Boerne. The winner elected to remain anonymous. This...
BOERNE, TX

