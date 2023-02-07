Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Insider: Experience the San Antonio Brahmas season opener with KSAT
American football fans and people who want to party with KSAT — we have a unique member experience just for you. We’re inviting 29 members of KSAT Insider to join us for the San Antonio Brahmas season opener against the St. Louis Battlehawks on Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Alamodome. See below for the sweepstake entry form.
KSAT 12
VIA to provide park & ride service to Alamodome for San Antonio Brahmas XFL football game
SAN ANTONIO – People attending the San Antonio Brahmas’ first XFL game next weekend can avoid parking fees and traffic by taking the VIA Park and Ride service to the Alamodome. The Brahmas will face the St. Louis Battlehawks in their season opener. The park and ride service...
San Antonio, February 10 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice
San Antonio, February 10 High School Baseball⚾ Game Notice

The Harper High School baseball team will have a game with TMI Episcopal on February 10, 2023, 15:30:00.
Texas Hill Country resident $20 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
Which would you rather have, a Texas Longhorns football national championship, another Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl win, or $20 million? Well, one of those is a reality in early February of 2023.
San Antonio chain Delicious Tamales expands with new Austin location
The Latina-owned business has six locations in San Antonio
Steve Browne, daytime TV stalker: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Stories dealing with organized gambling's efforts to gain entry into the Texas market and concerns about SAPD's new "hot spot" policing strategy also racked up lots of reads.
H-E-B to hold career fair in San Antonio this week to fill 200 positions
Ready for a career change?
news4sanantonio.com
Table For One: Reese Bros. BBQ
It's one of San Antonio's newer BBQ joints cooking up traditional Texas tastes with a Mexican flair. Melody is at Reese Bros BBQ in today's, "Table for One." Take a look to learn more!
San Antonio pizza shop ranked the best pizza in Texas: Reader’s Digest reports
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for some of the best Za (pizza) on the planet, you’ll find it in Italy more than likely, but if traveling abroad for a pie or two isn’t in the budget, there are still countless options to choose from in the US that will get the job done.
Lucky Texan's Fortune Changes Overnight With Life-Changing Lottery Win
A lucky Texan just won life-changing money!
KSAT 12
Free landfill day in San Antonio happening this Saturday
SAN ANTONIO – Saturday is a free landfill day for San Antonio residents. San Antonians looking to dispose of furniture, including mattresses and other bulky items can take them to the following two landfill locations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Feb. 11:. Republic Services Landfill at 7000...
Two San Antonio dining spots make Texas Monthly's 2023 Best New Restaurants list
Restaurant Claudine and Cullum's Attaboy made the list, while Allora and Ladino earned honorable mentions.
Historic Menger Hotel Founded In 1859 In San Antonio is A Contributing Structure In The Alamo Plaza Historic District
Menger Hotel is a long-rooted landmark in San Antonio renowned for its refined architecture, museum-worthy mementos, and esteemed history including a long line of famous guests.
The Good Kind throws a gumbo cook-off in Southtown for Fat Tuesday
18 chefs will compete in three gumbo categories.
paisano-online.com
San Antonio wakes up, no stylist
The Aztec Theatre pit was fully packed for Atlanta-based artist, Destroy Lonely on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The rapper stopped in San Antonio as part of his “No Stylist Tour,” which has been a major success with fans as he emerges from the underground scene. After the DJ opened...
San Antonio is holding body cam video of Councilman Perry, report says
City attorneys are arguing to not release more footage.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Texas
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
foxsanantonio.com
Boerne resident claims a top prize in $20 million Supreme scratch game
AUSTIN - A Boerne resident is $20 million richer today. The person claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $20 million from the $20 Million Supreme scratch game. The ticket was bought at the M&M Food Mart off East Blanco Road in Boerne. The winner elected to remain anonymous. This...
Former San Antonio weatherman Steve Browne deletes post blaming women for sportscaster's departure
Former KSAT news anchor Karen Gallagher criticized Browne's claim that decisions by women leaders at the station prompted Greg Simmons' departure.
Grammy-winning band Asleep at the Wheel headlines free San Antonio festival
Don't forget, it's free.
