ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 3

Related
coloradopolitics.com

Blame Gov. Polis for energy poverty | Colorado Springs Gazette

Irate customers complained about soaring energy costs at a recent meeting of the Colorado Public Utility Commission. Gov. Jared Polis responded, directing state agencies to do something — to fix a problem he caused. “The Governor has directed the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), which regulates state utilities, and the...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Opinion: We can support oil and gas extraction and reduce greenhouse gas emissions

The Colorado General Assembly is back in session, and addressing the issue of climate change has once again been identified as a top legislative priority. With the tendency for groupthink that can come from the kind of unprecedented majorities Democrats in both chambers enjoy, legislators must be careful that any policies they advance in the name of environmental protection also allow for the sustainment of critical advances in our quality of life.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado bill would ban businesses from prohibiting tipping

From McDonalds to Walmart, numerous businesses throughout the country prohibit their employees from accepting tips. But that practice could soon come to an end in Colorado. If passed by the state legislature, House Bill 1146 would ban employers from punishing employees who accept cash tips from patrons of the business. This would block employers from demoting, firing or otherwise reprimanding employees for accepting tips.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Suncor says it will bring portion of refinery back online

Suncor says it will soon restart one of three plants in its refinery that produce a big part of the gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel used in Colorado.It will take days to get the plant up and running and more time to put fuel into circulation, but it should take some pressure off the supply crunch that has pushed prices in Colorado to some of the highest in the nation. The average price in Colorado is now at $3.94 a gallon. That's more than $0.50 higher than the national average. Colorado is often, but not always, below the national average. The...
COLORADO STATE
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Colorado House passes bill to address teacher shortage

Colorado legislators passed a bill on Thursday, Feb. 9, that aims to make it easier for teachers licensed in other states to teach in Colorado. The bill, which passed the House by a 46-16 vote, will create new pathways for out-of-state teachers to gain their professional licensure in Colorado. The bill establishes the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact, which will create an agreement with 10 other states where licensed teachers can obtain and easily transfer a teacher license between member states.
COLORADO STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado House approves prescriptive authority for psychologists

An effort to certify psychologists to prescribe and administer psychotropic medications took a major step forward Thursday, receiving approval from the Colorado House of Representatives. Currently, if a psychologist providing therapy or counseling decides their patient needs medication such as antidepressants, they must refer the patient to a psychiatrist or...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Xcel's betting on gas with your money

DENVER — Xcel Energy's plan to buy gas for next winter got approved by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) on Wednesday. The plan calls for Xcel to hedge -- or get insurance -- against gas going up unexpectedly. The plan only works if the price of gas goes up...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

This is how Xcel makes a profit, and it's not gas

DENVER — Xcel Energy does not make a profit on the natural gas you use at home. Executives keep repeating that. The cost of fuel is passed on dollar-for-dollar. Some keen viewers have asked us “Where DOES Xcel make a profit?”. Here is the answer provided by Xcel...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Senate Republicans question additional dollars for corrections

The Colorado Senate on Thursday quickly moved through most of the 2022-23 mid-year budget adjustments for state agencies, giving most a final chamber green-light and sending them on to the House. But the supplemental for the Department of Corrections, which seeks a substantial addition of $20.3 million, raised questions for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. The department's request was the major discussion in a Tuesday Senate GOP caucus...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy