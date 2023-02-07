Read full article on original website
Best: Soaring utility bills provoke questions about our energy future
Colorado has had a chilly winter compared to recent decades, but the larger question triggered by the rising utility bills is how the state’s 5.9 million residents will stay warm in coming decades. I see this story as being mostly about the future of natural gas. Utility bills from...
coloradopolitics.com
Blame Gov. Polis for energy poverty | Colorado Springs Gazette
Irate customers complained about soaring energy costs at a recent meeting of the Colorado Public Utility Commission. Gov. Jared Polis responded, directing state agencies to do something — to fix a problem he caused. “The Governor has directed the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), which regulates state utilities, and the...
State combats cannabis carbon pollution with energy efficiency program
Cannabis with medical radio-frequency identification tag.Photo byDaniel Oberhaus (2015) / Flickr. (Denver, Colo.) Colorado energy officials next week will open a round of applications for a program designed to help cannabis growers save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
coloradosun.com
Opinion: We can support oil and gas extraction and reduce greenhouse gas emissions
The Colorado General Assembly is back in session, and addressing the issue of climate change has once again been identified as a top legislative priority. With the tendency for groupthink that can come from the kind of unprecedented majorities Democrats in both chambers enjoy, legislators must be careful that any policies they advance in the name of environmental protection also allow for the sustainment of critical advances in our quality of life.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado bill would ban businesses from prohibiting tipping
From McDonalds to Walmart, numerous businesses throughout the country prohibit their employees from accepting tips. But that practice could soon come to an end in Colorado. If passed by the state legislature, House Bill 1146 would ban employers from punishing employees who accept cash tips from patrons of the business. This would block employers from demoting, firing or otherwise reprimanding employees for accepting tips.
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban
Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
Suncor says it will bring portion of refinery back online
Suncor says it will soon restart one of three plants in its refinery that produce a big part of the gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel used in Colorado.It will take days to get the plant up and running and more time to put fuel into circulation, but it should take some pressure off the supply crunch that has pushed prices in Colorado to some of the highest in the nation. The average price in Colorado is now at $3.94 a gallon. That's more than $0.50 higher than the national average. Colorado is often, but not always, below the national average. The...
Fort Morgan Times
Heaters, fireplaces and fluorescent bulbs among targets of Colorado efficiency bill
Retailers would no longer be allowed to sell less-efficient ovens, water heaters, gas fireplaces and certain other appliances under a measure proposed this month by Colorado lawmakers. The measure, House Bill 1161, would use federal standards, outlined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to filter more efficient appliances from dated...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Colorado House passes bill to address teacher shortage
Colorado legislators passed a bill on Thursday, Feb. 9, that aims to make it easier for teachers licensed in other states to teach in Colorado. The bill, which passed the House by a 46-16 vote, will create new pathways for out-of-state teachers to gain their professional licensure in Colorado. The bill establishes the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact, which will create an agreement with 10 other states where licensed teachers can obtain and easily transfer a teacher license between member states.
coloradopolitics.com
Treat TABOR refunds as nontaxable income, Colorado congressional delegation tells IRS
Every member of Colorado's congressional delegation signed on to a letter Friday asking the Internal Revenue Service to treat the refund checks sent last year to state taxpayers as nontaxable income, like the federal tax-collection agency has for decades. The letter, led by U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, comes in response...
IRS won't tax TABOR refunds, agency decides after Colorado delegation exerts pressure
The Internal Revenue Service won't treat refund checks distributed last year to Colorado taxpayers as taxable income, the agency announced Friday afternoon after the state's federal lawmakers called on the IRS commissioner to stick to longstanding policy. Earlier this week, the federal tax-collection agency told taxpayers in Colorado to delay...
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado House approves prescriptive authority for psychologists
An effort to certify psychologists to prescribe and administer psychotropic medications took a major step forward Thursday, receiving approval from the Colorado House of Representatives. Currently, if a psychologist providing therapy or counseling decides their patient needs medication such as antidepressants, they must refer the patient to a psychiatrist or...
Homeowners with non-working solar panels point to Xcel as the problem
Some Colorado homeowners said they have been waiting months for their solar panels to be connected to the power grid, and are blaming Xcel Energy.
Xcel's betting on gas with your money
DENVER — Xcel Energy's plan to buy gas for next winter got approved by the Public Utilities Commission (PUC) on Wednesday. The plan calls for Xcel to hedge -- or get insurance -- against gas going up unexpectedly. The plan only works if the price of gas goes up...
This is how Xcel makes a profit, and it's not gas
DENVER — Xcel Energy does not make a profit on the natural gas you use at home. Executives keep repeating that. The cost of fuel is passed on dollar-for-dollar. Some keen viewers have asked us “Where DOES Xcel make a profit?”. Here is the answer provided by Xcel...
How Much Must You Make in Colorado to Be Considered Middle Class?
When you think of a middle-class family, you're typically reminded of your everyday sitcom with a family of four, a decent-sized house, a breadwinning father, a stay-at-home mom, a couple of kids, a dog, and a cat. However, as we grow, we come to find out that real life is...
Colorado Senate Republicans question additional dollars for corrections
The Colorado Senate on Thursday quickly moved through most of the 2022-23 mid-year budget adjustments for state agencies, giving most a final chamber green-light and sending them on to the House. But the supplemental for the Department of Corrections, which seeks a substantial addition of $20.3 million, raised questions for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. The department's request was the major discussion in a Tuesday Senate GOP caucus...
cpr.org
Feb. 10, 2023: An adobe meeting hall, built by women in Southern Colorado, among most endangered sites
As 5 new historic sites enter the Colorado’s Most Endangered Places list, 1 is marked as saved — and another as lost. USPS woes are reaching ‘crisis levels’ in several Colorado communities. Can the state’s Congress members help?. They are places at risk of disappearing,...
cpr.org
As 5 new historic sites enter the Colorado’s Most Endangered Places list, 1 is marked as saved — and another as lost
Preservationists are in a constant race against time to save historic places at risk of being lost not just to the wrecking ball, but also to neglect and the elements. Each year, Colorado’s Most Endangered Places, a program of Colorado Preservation, Inc., adds new sites to the list. This year’s theme is “Closer to the Heart.”
kunc.org
The Rockies are having a snowy winter, but not all of that water will make it to the Colorado River
New data show a snowy start to 2023 for the Colorado River basin. Inflows into Lake Powell, the nation’s second largest reservoir, are currently projected to be 117% of average during spring runoff thanks to heavy winter precipitation in the Rocky Mountains. The beleaguered river is shrinking due to...
