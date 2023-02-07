ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

From Illinois too
4d ago

What to know about the proposed budget: (1) It will be bloated, much like JB Pufnstuf. (2) It will call for more spending (on pizza) (3) It will involve higher taxes and fees (which can't keep up with the bloat). (4) It will be irresponsibly large and wasteful. (5) JB Pufnstuf will claim that it's a balanced budget (which it won't be). (6) It will involve spending, regulations and proposals that restrict the rights of the masses. Etc.

WQAD

Iowa lawmakers pass monetary cap on medical malpractice suits

The Iowa legislature passed a bill late Feb. 8 that will place a monetary cap on the amount that can be awarded to a patient in medical malpractice lawsuits. The legislation would cap noneconomic damages at $2 million in medical malpractice lawsuits against hospitals and $1 million in lawsuits against clinics and individual doctors.
IOWA STATE
WQAD

Kurdish Cultural Center of Illinois rallying to aid Turkey earthquake victims

CHICAGO — The Kurdish Cultural Center of Illinois is rallying Illinoisans together to collect donations for those impacted by the 2023 Turkey-Syria Earthquake. Center Co-President Ridvan Bolgi told News 8, "People under the ruins have phones, but I'm assuming that their phones are about to die because it's the third day and the government hasn't been able to get reach those people in three days. It's an unbelievable situation right now."
ILLINOIS STATE
WQAD

Illinois High School Girl's Basketball Rankings

The latest edition of the IHSA Associated Press basketball rankings were released on Wednesday, Feb. 8. If you missed last week's rankings, we've got you covered. Here are the high school girls basketball rankings with rank, record and votes received. Class 4A. Fremd (27-2) 65 PTS. Bolingbrook (24-3) 62 PTS.
ILLINOIS STATE

