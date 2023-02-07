CHICAGO — The Kurdish Cultural Center of Illinois is rallying Illinoisans together to collect donations for those impacted by the 2023 Turkey-Syria Earthquake. Center Co-President Ridvan Bolgi told News 8, "People under the ruins have phones, but I'm assuming that their phones are about to die because it's the third day and the government hasn't been able to get reach those people in three days. It's an unbelievable situation right now."

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO