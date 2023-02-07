ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
The Center Square

Expansion of North Carolina gun rights in more than half dozen bills

(The Center Square) – Firearm use, storage, and sales in the Old North State are part of more than a half dozen bills introduced in the 2023 legislative session, with most aimed at expanding gun rights. Some of the gun-related bills are targeted at specific citizens, while others could have broad implications for North Carolina's gun owners. House Bill 50, and an identical Senate Bill 40, would repeal several sections...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

'If they're not ready, they're not ready': North Carolinians sound off on controversial bill known as 'Parents' Bill of Rights'

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A controversial bill is now making its way through the North Carolina House. This is after a heated debate between state senators. The bill is SB 49 also known as the Parent's Bill of Rights and often referred to as the LGBTQ bill. The controversy stems from a rule in the bill that would force teachers to tell parents any information their kids are keeping from them, including the use of different pronouns or if a student is questioning their gender.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Richmond Observer

OPINION: Republican lawmakers to N.C. schoolchildren and teachers: The attacks will continue until morale improves

In case you hadn’t noticed, North Carolina public schools, along with the children and teachers who inhabit them, are suffering mightily these days. The Public School Forum of North Carolina reports that the number of youth suicides in our state has doubled in recent years, and that there’s been a 46% increase in the number of kids who have suffered with one or more “major depressive episodes” since the start of the pandemic.
ALABAMA STATE
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student

A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
CHARLOTTE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Parents Bill of Rights passes NC Senate; all Democrats vote ‘no’

The North Carolina Senate passed a bill Tuesday evening establishing rights for parents with school-aged children. The Parents’ Bill of Rights passed 29 to 18 and went to the House Tuesday. If the House passes it as well, it would go to Governor Cooper, who will likely veto it.
piratemedia1.com

ECU faculty discuss potential NC medical marijuana legalization

As the North Carolina legislature prepares to discuss and vote on the NC Compassionate Care Act, a bill that would legalize medical marijuana in the state if passed, East Carolina University faculty discuss the benefits the bill could bring to the state. The bill was submitted by Republican State Senator...
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Renewed hotel guest rules bill clears state Senate committee

RALEIGH, N.C. — Legislation sought by North Carolina’s lodging industry that attempts to declare when long-term hotel guests qualify for tenant protections more associated with houses or apartments cleared a Senate committee Tuesday. The measure, which would start protections after someone stays at a hotel, motel or campground...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
iheart.com

Snow Possible for WNC, Juvenile Accused in Restaurant Worker Shooting

(Haywood County, NC) -- Leaders in Haywood County are meeting later this month to discuss financing for a jail expansion. The commission chair told WLOS-TV this week that more than 150 beds are expected to be added to the 90 that already exist. That expansion could cost more than 20-million-dollars. The cost to do that could include a higher tax rate in Haywood County.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
Mark Star

Want to solve personal/professional problems? NC households can apply for EA Program for free help

Life has become difficult, especially in a state like North Carolina where we pay so many taxes, the hourly wage is relatively low, and there is not enough food for families. With an approximate population of 10.55 million, North Carolina has various plus sides too. For example, it is the birthplace of Aviation, the food is really good, and of course, people are friendly and cooperative.
focusnewspaper.com

Submit Your Poems To The 2023 NC State Poetry Contest, By 3/1

Raleigh, NC – The annual NC State Poetry Contest is a free literary competition open to all North Carolina residents (including out-of-state and international students who are enrolled in North Carolina universities). It remains one of the largest free-to-enter poetry contests in the South. This year’s guest judge is...
RALEIGH, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Sights on elk season: Bill would implement N.C.’s first elk hunt

North Carolina could see its first elk hunt since wildlife rules existed if a bill introduced to the General Assembly becomes law. As currently written, the bill, whose sponsors include Rep. Karl Gillespie, R-Franklin, and Rep. Mike Clampitt, R-Bryson City, would direct the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission to issue three elk permits for a hunt in October 2024. Two of the permits would be issued through a raffle organized by the Wildlife Commission, with one of those permits reserved for a youth hunter. The third permit would be awarded by an auction to be conducted by a nonprofit wildlife conservation organization under a contract with the Wildlife Commission.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy