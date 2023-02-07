ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WECT

WATCH: Leland Fire/Rescue crews respond to working vehicle fire

Court of appeals supports motion to intervene in EPA and Chemours legislation. A federal appeals court will allow several groups to intervene in the legal battle between Chemours and the Environmental Protection Agency. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Over the past couple of weeks both Sunset Beach and Holden Beach...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New facility for Southport Police Department in the works

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– The City of Southport has plans in the works to relocate its police department. The Southport Police Department has been housed inside of City Hall for quite sometime after moving out of its downtown facility. With other city agencies inside the building as well, the police...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

SUV, ambulance collide near Medical Center Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Medical Center Drive and S 17th St. at around 6:40 a.m. on Feb. 9. The two vehicles were stopped in the middle of the intersection, with damage to the front end of both the Pender County ambulance and the SUV.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Officials identify man found dead in Columbus County house fire

Mable Munn was the first female Black firefighter in Columbus County. The Giblem Lodge was built in 1871 on Princess Street. It became Wilmington's first African American Masonic Lodge. Local film “Remember Yesterday” to begin streaming on Prime Video and other channels. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Local...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Concerns raised over construction burns in New Hanover County

OGDEN, NC (WWAY) —A community member is expressing concerns about the impact of construction burns in high populated areas outside of Wilmington city limits. WWAY spoke with Tim Brown, who lives in Ogden in a neighborhood located just off Lendire Road, where a construction burn is underway. Brown said...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police searching for missing teen

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing teen. 15-year-old Maile Kiplin Hernandez was last seen Thursday around 10:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Tara Drive. She is 5′, 6″ tall and weighs around 115 pounds. Police say she has a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Family forced to move over sewage issues, health concerns at home

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Swiateks have lived at Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Sewage issues they’ve been dealing with are bringing several problems to them, including illness. “Nausea, diarrhea, headaches, things like that. So I mean, we didn’t really think anything about it at the time. But like doing further research […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WECT

TRAFFIC ALERT: N. Topsail Beach bridge to undergo routine maintenance

N. TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Onslow County bridge that carries traffic to and from North Topsail Beach will undergo routine maintenance starting Feb. 13. The N.C. Department of Transportation will close a lane of the N.C. 210 bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Feb. 13 and March 20.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Vehicle leaves road near Speedway on Oleander Drive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle left the road before coming to a stop amidst the trees and bushes in front of the Speedway at the intersection of Oleander Drive and Hinton Ave. at around 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 9. Crews were on scene working to remove the car from...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Downed telephone pole closes part of Masonboro Loop Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A downed telephone pole has shut down the 4300 block of Masonboro Loop Road. According to a spokesperson with Wilmington Police Department, a resident was working on their private property when they accidentally knocked over the pole. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

UPDATE: All lanes reopen on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crash involving a truck and at least one other vehicle closed one westbound lane of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge for close to an hour Friday. The lane reopened shortly after 1:30 p.m. after the vehicles were cleared from the roadway.
WILMINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

Carteret authorities seeking two subjects for questioning

CEDAR POINT, Carteret County — Authorities in Carteret County are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two subjects related to an attempted break-in at Neuse Sports Shop in Cedar Point. The Carteret County Sheriff's Office says the subjects in the clips are wanted for questioning for an attempted...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington woman who regularly feeds homeless hopes for change following ordinance banning sleeping on county property

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Earlier this week, New Hanover County Commissioners voted to prohibit anyone from sleeping overnight on county-owned property. With the decision still fresh, many people like Missy Joyner are asking questions about what resources are available for the homeless population. “They don’t have a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Day 14: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits two-week mark

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been two weeks since a 22-year-old boater was last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to the north jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area, where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean, for a call about a jon boat taking on water.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC

