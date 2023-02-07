Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Big sports and entertainment changes to Leland may be on the wayBarbara WashingtonLeland, NC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Demands Justice Department Investigate Trump Allies Over Personal DataChristopher ShanksWilmington, NC
Related
WECT
WATCH: Leland Fire/Rescue crews respond to working vehicle fire
Court of appeals supports motion to intervene in EPA and Chemours legislation. A federal appeals court will allow several groups to intervene in the legal battle between Chemours and the Environmental Protection Agency. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Over the past couple of weeks both Sunset Beach and Holden Beach...
WECT
Person removed from vehicle, hospitalized after car wreck on U.S. 421
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department was called to a car wreck that injured one on U.S. 421 on Thursday, Feb. 9. According to the WFD, a patient was removed by crews and transported to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center. The North Carolina Department...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New facility for Southport Police Department in the works
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY)– The City of Southport has plans in the works to relocate its police department. The Southport Police Department has been housed inside of City Hall for quite sometime after moving out of its downtown facility. With other city agencies inside the building as well, the police...
WECT
SUV, ambulance collide near Medical Center Drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Medical Center Drive and S 17th St. at around 6:40 a.m. on Feb. 9. The two vehicles were stopped in the middle of the intersection, with damage to the front end of both the Pender County ambulance and the SUV.
WECT
Officials identify man found dead in Columbus County house fire
Mable Munn was the first female Black firefighter in Columbus County. The Giblem Lodge was built in 1871 on Princess Street. It became Wilmington's first African American Masonic Lodge. Local film “Remember Yesterday” to begin streaming on Prime Video and other channels. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Local...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Concerns raised over construction burns in New Hanover County
OGDEN, NC (WWAY) —A community member is expressing concerns about the impact of construction burns in high populated areas outside of Wilmington city limits. WWAY spoke with Tim Brown, who lives in Ogden in a neighborhood located just off Lendire Road, where a construction burn is underway. Brown said...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police searching for missing teen
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing teen. 15-year-old Maile Kiplin Hernandez was last seen Thursday around 10:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Tara Drive. She is 5′, 6″ tall and weighs around 115 pounds. Police say she has a...
Family forced to move over sewage issues, health concerns at home
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Swiateks have lived at Moss Creek Drive in Jacksonville for five years. Sewage issues they’ve been dealing with are bringing several problems to them, including illness. “Nausea, diarrhea, headaches, things like that. So I mean, we didn’t really think anything about it at the time. But like doing further research […]
WECT
TRAFFIC ALERT: N. Topsail Beach bridge to undergo routine maintenance
N. TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Onslow County bridge that carries traffic to and from North Topsail Beach will undergo routine maintenance starting Feb. 13. The N.C. Department of Transportation will close a lane of the N.C. 210 bridge over the Intercoastal Waterway Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Feb. 13 and March 20.
WECT
Vehicle leaves road near Speedway on Oleander Drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A vehicle left the road before coming to a stop amidst the trees and bushes in front of the Speedway at the intersection of Oleander Drive and Hinton Ave. at around 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 9. Crews were on scene working to remove the car from...
WECT
Downed telephone pole closes part of Masonboro Loop Road
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A downed telephone pole has shut down the 4300 block of Masonboro Loop Road. According to a spokesperson with Wilmington Police Department, a resident was working on their private property when they accidentally knocked over the pole. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find...
WECT
Holly Ridge Fire & Rescue and agencies to carry out training exercise near US 17
HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WECT) - Holly Ridge Fire & Rescue and several other agencies will conduct a live training exercise on a building near US 17 on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Only one lane between Beacon Woods Drive and Dragstrip Road will be open during...
WECT
UPDATE: All lanes reopen on Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crash involving a truck and at least one other vehicle closed one westbound lane of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge for close to an hour Friday. The lane reopened shortly after 1:30 p.m. after the vehicles were cleared from the roadway.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man sentenced for robbing Carraba’s Italian Grill, forcing employees into closet
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man has been sentenced to more than 8 years (97 month) in prison for armed robbery of a local restaurant. 62-year-old Cornelius Riley robbed Carrabba’s Italian Grill on November 20, 2020 just before midnight. Riley arrived at Carrabba’s Italian Grill in Wilmington...
WECT
Questions continue as search for missing boater set to enter third week
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Tyler Doyle was last seen Jan. 26 off the coast of North Myrtle Beach when his boat started taking on water. In the weeks following Doyle’s disappearance, thousands have taken to social media to find out what happened. Several groups have formed on Facebook...
wcti12.com
Carteret authorities seeking two subjects for questioning
CEDAR POINT, Carteret County — Authorities in Carteret County are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two subjects related to an attempted break-in at Neuse Sports Shop in Cedar Point. The Carteret County Sheriff's Office says the subjects in the clips are wanted for questioning for an attempted...
PHOTOS: Navy vessel comes ashore in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Navy vessel came ashore Thursday morning in the Cherry Grove area of North Myrtle Beach. Photos show the vessel in the area of Boulineau’s supermarket. A crowd had gathered in the area. The vessel left at about 2 p.m. “This morning Service men and women from the US […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington woman who regularly feeds homeless hopes for change following ordinance banning sleeping on county property
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Earlier this week, New Hanover County Commissioners voted to prohibit anyone from sleeping overnight on county-owned property. With the decision still fresh, many people like Missy Joyner are asking questions about what resources are available for the homeless population. “They don’t have a...
WECT
Day 14: Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle hits two-week mark
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - It’s been two weeks since a 22-year-old boater was last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area. On Jan. 26, rescue crews were called out to the north jetties in the North Myrtle Beach area, where the Intracoastal Waterway meets the Atlantic Ocean, for a call about a jon boat taking on water.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheriff’s Office identifies body found floating in ocean at Fort Fisher
FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man found floating in the ocean near Fort Fisher. 64-year-old Larry Darnell Faison was found around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday after drowning. Officials say a man on a bike noticed the Faison in the water...
Comments / 0