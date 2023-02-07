Read full article on original website
RBM Simulation: Overwhelming optimism for Everton’s relegation battle
Everton finally sacked the hapless Frank Lampard just days before the end of the January transfer window, with the Toffees not having won in the Premier League since October and seemingly a sure bet for the drop. New manager Sean Dyche did not get off to the most auspicious of...
West Ham United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup
After a rare full week to prepare — though we had two weeks off before our previous match as well — Chelsea make the short trip across London to take on West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday. It’s another early game, kick-off just past noon, so hopefully we’ll be awake and ready to get some goals, even, having scored just two in our last six games across all competitions.
Pep Talk: “The players will be focused on our game [vs Aston Villa]. That is for sure.”
Pep Guardiola certainly had time today as he tackled just about all he could today. The manager spoke on the accusations against the club, match v Villa, his role at the club and much more. Let’s get right to it:. On accusations. “My first thought is that we have...
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to snub LAFC, set to ‘stay and fight’ for Chelsea place — report
Despite Chelsea’s apparent (and reported) willingness to let Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang go on a (fully) subsidized loan to MLS champions Los Angeles FC, the 33-year-old himself seems to have no desire to actually do that, despite being deregistered from our Champions League squad for the rest of the season (which may be for only two games anyway).
West Ham FCW 0-7 Chelsea FCW, League Cup semi-final: Post-match reaction
Very close to yet another cup final, manager Emma Hayes did not want to take any risks in their semi-final encounter against West Ham tonight at Dagenham. A strong team was lined up for this task, with Ann-Katrin Berger returning to goalkeeping just a few days after Zecira Musovic put pen to paper to a new contract.
Cottage Talk Post Match Reaction: 5 Takeaways From Fulham’s FA Cup Victory
In this episode, Russ shares his five takeaways from Fulham’s victory in the FA Cup against Sunderland. “This Podcast has been created and uploaded by Russ Goldman, host and creator of Cottage Talk. The views in this Podcast are not necessarily the views of talkSPORT.”
Bournemouth vs. Newcastle - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
Let me tell you something. Newcastle needs to qualify for whatever European competition it is by the end of this season. Not because the club needs to experience any more growth after the Saudi-backed takeover and the board investment in the Magpies organization. No. It’s all about our own thirst...
West Ham United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
Graham Potter has not tasted victory in seven straight away games with Chelsea, starting with that shocking 4-1 reversal against his old team, Brighton back in late October, with the Blues scoring just three goals during this run. But on Saturday, he returns to a stadium where he already triumphed this season.
Klopp Talk: Liverpool Look Forward to the Challenge of Dyche’s Everton
In his pre-match press conference, head coach Jürgen Klopp spoke on the need for informed and targeted intensity in Monday’s derby:. Intensity is always important, an important part of the game and we never went into a derby and said, ‘Oh, I have nothing to say, it’s a derby, go for it.’ There is always information we have to give and we will give [it] this time as well. We know it’s a difficult game, Sean Dyche is now there and obviously a massive impact immediately, it was obvious. We have to prepare that – that’s what we did and will do in the upcoming days.
Chelsea loanee Malo Gusto suffers hamstring injury
Malo Gusto has yet to kick a ball in anger for Chelsea, but he’s quite clearly Proper Chels already! The 19-year-old picked up a hamstring injury last night while playing for Olympique Lyonnais, proving that he’d fit right in at Stamford Bridge. Gusto got the start in what...
HOLTECAST | PREVIEW - Manchester City v Aston Villa w/ Amos Murphy of the City Report Podcast!
Well, it’s fair to say that most football fans weren’t expecting the news to drop this week that Manchester City are facing charges related to Financial Fair Play; what did Amos make of the news when it broke and how could this impact the football club going forward?
Mateo Kovačić not ready to return while Raheem Sterling suffers ‘a little setback’
Chelsea’s injury situation seems to be improving, but we will not be seeing any tangible signs of that this weekend as we take on relegation-battling West Ham, with the likes of Mateo Kovačić, Denis Zakaria, and Wesley Fofana still out, and now Raheem Sterling going back on the injury list as well after a minor setback.
Enzo Fernández: Positional Analysis
Roko Škrabić is the Chief Editor of Chelsea Croatia, home of the official Chelsea FC supporters group for Croatia, where this article originally appeared. He’s been kind enough to translate it for us. Be sure to give them a follow on Twitter. Roko, whom you might also...
Women’s Champions League Draw: Chelsea FCW to face Lyon in quarterfinals
The UEFA Women’s Champions League Draw happened yesterday, Friday, February 10. Due to math and coefficients and some other stuff that’s not fun to type, Chelsea could only face Bayern Munich, Lyon or AS Roma. This being Roma’s first time being in the Champions League, they were seen as the preferred draw for most.
Rumour Mongering: AC Milan Join Naby Keïta Race
As Naby Keïta’s Liverpool contract winds down, the rumours about potential suitors for his signature this summer are ramping up. Re-uniting with RB Leipzig after his contract expires this summer is the likely outcome, but rumblings that Tottenham were considering an approach for the 28-year-old midfielder emerged earlier this week.
On this day (9 February 2018): Remembering former Sunderland midfielder Liam Miller
On the final day of the 2006 summer transfer window, Roy Keane reached out to another one of his former Manchester United and Republic of Ireland colleagues to join the rollercoaster ride that was just about to begin on Wearside. Liam Miller - a fellow Corkman - came to Sunderland...
WATCH: Lauren James adds a fifth for Chelsea against West Ham, 5-0!
Lauren James is magic! A neat Sophie Ingle pass to the left wing and the attacker cuts inside while beating her marker to strike Chelsea’s fifth of the night versus West Ham.
Friday February 10th - Sunday February 12th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Ronald Koeman Wonders if Cody Gakpo Made Wrong Move Joining Liverpool
Cody Gakpo arrived at Liverpool at the start of January, joining a struggling and out of form side while trying to take a step up a level from the Dutch Eredivisie to the Premier League and also often being asked to take on a largely unfamiliar role as a false nine.
