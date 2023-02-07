ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okeechobee County, FL

Lyft Driver's Remains Identified in Okeechobee County

By Gordon Byrd
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY -- FDLE officials have confirmed the identity of the victim found dead in Okeechobee County Saturday.

Investigators did not release the victim's name but Gary Levin's family members have confirmed to CBS 12 that they've been notified of his death.

Levin, a 74-year-old Palm Beach Gardens man who drove for Lyft, disappeared after meeting a passenger. His Kia Stinger was found in North Carolina with switched plates. The suspected driver. Mathew Scott Flores, was captured after a high-speed chase.

