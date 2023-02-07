ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CoinTelegraph

Banks under pressure from U.S. authorities to cut ties with crypto firms

United States authorities appear to be resurrecting past techniques to crack down on crypto firms and banks offering services to the industry, several sources told Cointelegraph. The alleged strategy consists of isolating the traditional financial system from the crypto market by relying on “multiple agencies to discourage banks from dealing...
CoinTelegraph

Kraken reaches $30M settlement with SEC over staking as IRS seeks user information

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has reached an agreement with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to stop offering staking services or programs to U.S. clients. In a Feb. 9 announcement, the SEC said it had charged Kraken with “failing to register the offer and sale of their crypto asset staking-as-a-service...
crowdfundinsider.com

Coinbase CEO Worries that Crypto Staking is Doomed

Brian Armstrong, CEO and founder of Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), took to Twitter yesterday to share his belief that crypto staking is doomed as regulators – the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – will soon kill off the popular method of generating revenue for parked crypto. Currently, on Coinbase, Ethereum may be staked for a 4% return.
Fortune

Ethereum drags down crypto market in wake of Kraken staking ban, investors fear more SEC enforcement

Ether led the most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, in losses on Friday following crypto exchange Kraken's settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Securities and Exchange Commission’s announcement on Thursday of a $30 million settlement with Kraken, related to the exchange’s staking product, caused crypto prices to tumble, ending weeks of upward momentum.
bitcoinist.com

SEC To Step Up Probe On Firms And Brokers Pitching Crypto

The Securities and Exchange Commission is in charge of regulating the United States’ securities markets. In the context of cryptocurrencies, the SEC has taken a cautious approach to regulation, classifying the majority of cryptocurrencies as securities and subjecting them to federal rules. The U.S. government agency released its yearly...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CoinDesk

DeFi Giant MakerDAO Integrates Blockchain Data Provider Chainlink for DAI Stablecoin

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. MakerDAO, one of the largest decentralized finance (DeFi) platforms, successfully onboarded blockchain data provider Chainlink’s smart contract automation into its Keeper system that maintains the stability of Maker’s DAI stablecoin, Chainlink Labs said Thursday.
AUSTIN, TX
CoinDesk

Crypto Protection Firm Coincover Raises $30M

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Coincover, a provider of protection and insurance for digital assets, has raised $30 million in a funding round that will go toward hiring, product updates and pursuing partnerships. The round was led by Silicon Valley investment firm Foundation Capital, according to a press release.
AUSTIN, TX
cryptonewsz.com

Coinbase CEO cites rumors about SEC’s supposed ban on Crypto staking

Brian Armstrong recently shook the crypto community by talking about the rumors surrounding the SEC. According to the latest Twitter thread by the Coinbase CEO, the SEC might be planning to ban crypto staking for retail customers. The tweets stated how Brian hopes this to be a red herring since...
CoinDesk

Crypto Exchange Bitstamp Registers in France

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Bitstamp has officially registered with the Financial Markets Authority in France, according to theregulator’s website. The exchange joins Binance, Bitpanda and Société Générale’s Forge unit in registering under what is one of the...
TEXAS STATE
Markets Insider

The US economy will be on the verge of recession for the next two years, JPMorgan Asset Management chief strategist says

The US economy is much weaker than the data suggest and will be on the verge of a downturn for years, according to JPMorgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly. "What I see in this economy though is a lot of drag, which is going to keep this economy very slow and on the edge of recession — if it doesn't fall into a recession — over the next two years," Kelly said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Friday.
CoinTelegraph

Crypto and securities: New interpretation of US Howey test gaining ground

The crypto community celebrated a victory in court on Jan. 30 when the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) admitted in the remedies hearing of the LBRY case that secondary sales of its LBC coin were not securities sales. John Deaton, a friend of the court, or amicus curiae, in the case, was so excited that he created a video for his Twitter-hosted CryptoLawTV channel that evening.
CoinDesk

Binance Seeks Lobbyist as EU Finalizes Crypto Rules

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Binance is looking to hire a full-time European Union lobbyist at a time when the bloc is finalizing wide-ranging crypto regulation. The “Policy Comms Director” would be “responsible for shaping a communications narrative and...
AUSTIN, TX

