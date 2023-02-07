ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.9 The Game

'We put bounties on people every week,' says Chuck Smith

By Beau Morgan, Dukes Bell
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UkXeP_0kfgZlx400

Pass-rush specialist Chuck Smith joined Dukes & Bell for his Tuesday appearance on the show and talked about what he thinks of Trent Dilfer’s comments about the game being easier for quarterbacks than it was when they played.

“It was the wild-wild west," Smith said. "I mean guys were taking shots, guys would put bounties on people. I know people hated the Saints years ago about the bounty. We put bounties on people every week, we put money on it, we put bounties, we would absolutely be proud when we knocked a guy out.

“What Trent Dilfer said to me is somewhat factual but it’s unfair. You can’t penalize these guys because the NFL changed the rules. Yeah, they benefit from not being able to re-route receivers and take head shots, but part of this game was keeping it healthy, but those players will adjust.”

Smith talked about why certain guys could have played in any era.

“Tom Brady could have played in that era, in our era," Smith said. "Patrick Mahomes would have played in that era, they would have just adjusted their games to be in it now. I can tell you this, they would have been a lot more sore, there would have been a lot more guys out of the game. But to me, Trent Dilfer I just think he kind of got caught up in the moment. But I don’t believe in what he says because you can’t penalize these guys because they never got a chance to play in that era.”

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy