KITV.com
TRAFFIC: One lane of Pali Highway closed due to fallen tree
HONOLULU (KITv4) -- One lane of the Kailua-bound Pali Highway has been shut down due to a fallen tree, Honolulu Police said. The tree fell on the Honolulu side of the Pali Highway near Waokanaka Street. Authorities closed the left-most lane of the highway while crews work to clear the scene. No injuries or accidents have been reported due to the fallen tree.
More damage, closures while islands are hit with strong wind
The City said that the high wind warning extended for most of Oahu will now last until 6 p.m. on Friday
KITV.com
Part of Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay declared traffic emergency zone
WAIMEA BAY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The area of last weekend's rockfall along Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay has been declared a traffic emergency zone -- and the Hawaii Department of Transportation is taking action to protect the highway. The Department of Transportation issued the declaration Thursday, allowing the state to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
West Oahu residents breathe sigh of relief after city shuts down unpermitted gun range
The Honolulu Liquor Commission has an outside compliance expert to help reshape the embattled agency. State agrees to pay former Highlands Intermediate student to settle ‘70s sex assaults. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The state has agreed to pay $450,000 to a former Highlands Intermediate School student who says...
Power outages, fallen trees — avoid these roadways
Residents are urged to drive with care today as some islands see multiple reports of power outages and downed poles and trees.
KITV.com
Strong winds persist: More damage on Oahu's North Shore
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Strong winds are expected to stick around the islands through the weekend. More downed trees were reported on Oahu's Northshore, indicative of the High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory in effect around the state.
Damage from Oahu’s windy weather
Winds gusts are so strong in Kalihi, poles are snapping off their bases and those nearby are hearing the impact.
KITV.com
Some leeward Oahu residents asked to conserve water due to power issues
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Oahu water officials are asking residents in the Waianae and Nanakuli areas to conserve water after water facilities in the area suffered power issues due to high winds. The conservation request was made after a few Board of Water Supply facilities were affected by power issues...
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 seriously injured following overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 2 people were seriously injured following an overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway on Thursday. The incident happened around 1 a.m. by the Red Hill offramp. Officials said a special duty officer overseeing construction work was in his vehicle when he got rear-ended. The officer was taken to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Strong winds knock down 5 utility poles, sending live wires raining down onto cars
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Powerful winds knocked down five utility poles in Kalihi on Thursday, damaging several cars. The incident happened about 11:30 a.m. on Kokea Street between King Street and Dillingham Boulevard. Drivers were shaken up, but thankfully no one was injured. It looked like a scene from a disaster...
KITV.com
Wind advisories in effect through Saturday for parts of Oahu and Big Island
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Wind Warnings and Advisories have been extended until early Saturday morning for the islands. A Wind Warning is in effect for the Northern part of the Big Island including Waimea, North Kohala and parts of the Hamakua coast. East winds here will be sustained at 20-40 mph and possibly gust over 60 mph.
EMS: Driver crashes into fence in Waimanalo
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a crash in Waimanalo on Thursday, Feb. 9 around 7 p.m.
KITV.com
Thousands of residents without power due to strong winds
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Nearly 2,100 power outages were reported Thursday morning in the Makiki and Kahala areas. Officials at National Weather Service said there are spots in windward Oahu that will reach warning level criteria. They added, expect minor roof damage.
Experts discuss possible causes of boulders crashing down on Oahu
In the last two weeks, boulders have come crashing down from Oahu hillsides with two of them blasting their way into residents' homes.
hawaiinewsnow.com
High wind warning posted for most of Oahu as powerful winds down trees, utility poles
Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car lot that was broken into. State plans to expedite road improvement plan along key North Shore highway after rockfall. After several large rocks fell on the highway near Waimea Bay earlier this week, the state is planning to expedite its improvement plans for the area.
How to stay safe during power outages, strong winds: HECO
With power outages across Oahu and Maui, you should know how to protect yourself and what to do in case your power goes out too.
KITV.com
Aloha Friday Weather: Strong wind triggers High Wind and High Surf Warnings
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Windy conditions continue across the state. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of O'ahu and the Kohala Mountains and Waimea area on Hawai'i Island. A Wind Advisory is in effect for most lower elevation areas across the state. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies...
KITV.com
Fire at Waikiki apartment building intentionally set, HFD investigators believe
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A fire that ignited at a Waikiki apartment complex, Wednesday afternoon, is believed to have been intentionally set, Honolulu Fire investigators say. The fire broke out at a two-story apartment complex in the 400 block of Luaniu Street around 4:40 p.m. When Honolulu fire crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the carport at the complex.
‘We woke up to this boulder … 2 feet away from us’: Aiea homeowner
Residents in an Aiea home are left shocked after they said a boulder rolled through their bedroom at around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
KITV.com
Boulder crashes through Aiea home, stopping feet from sleeping couple
AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Another Oahu home was damaged Wednesday after a boulder came tumbling down a hillside, this time overnight in Aiea. The Honolulu Fire Department received the call just after 2 a.m. at a home in the 98-400 block of Pono Street.
