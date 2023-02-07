ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hauula, HI

KITV.com

TRAFFIC: One lane of Pali Highway closed due to fallen tree

HONOLULU (KITv4) -- One lane of the Kailua-bound Pali Highway has been shut down due to a fallen tree, Honolulu Police said. The tree fell on the Honolulu side of the Pali Highway near Waokanaka Street. Authorities closed the left-most lane of the highway while crews work to clear the scene. No injuries or accidents have been reported due to the fallen tree.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Part of Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay declared traffic emergency zone

WAIMEA BAY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The area of last weekend's rockfall along Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay has been declared a traffic emergency zone -- and the Hawaii Department of Transportation is taking action to protect the highway. The Department of Transportation issued the declaration Thursday, allowing the state to...
HALEIWA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 seriously injured following overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 2 people were seriously injured following an overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway on Thursday. The incident happened around 1 a.m. by the Red Hill offramp. Officials said a special duty officer overseeing construction work was in his vehicle when he got rear-ended. The officer was taken to...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Thousands of residents without power due to strong winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Nearly 2,100 power outages were reported Thursday morning in the Makiki and Kahala areas. Officials at National Weather Service said there are spots in windward Oahu that will reach warning level criteria. They added, expect minor roof damage.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Fire at Waikiki apartment building intentionally set, HFD investigators believe

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A fire that ignited at a Waikiki apartment complex, Wednesday afternoon, is believed to have been intentionally set, Honolulu Fire investigators say. The fire broke out at a two-story apartment complex in the 400 block of Luaniu Street around 4:40 p.m. When Honolulu fire crews arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the carport at the complex.
HONOLULU, HI

