ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indiana Pacers play Miami Heat on 9-game road skid

By Associated Press
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IUBgs_0kfgZWf300

Indiana Pacers (25-30, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (29-25, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE:

Indiana will aim to end its nine-game road losing streak when the Pacers take on Miami.

The Heat are 13-16 in Eastern Conference games. Miami has an 11-7 record in one-possession games.

The Pacers are 17-15 in conference play. Indiana is 7-15 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Pacers won 111-108 in the last matchup on Dec. 24. Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 43 points, and Tyler Herro led the Heat with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Herro averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Heat, scoring 20.4 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Jimmy Butler is averaging 21.9 points, six rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Miami.

Buddy Hield averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pacers, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 42.8% from beyond the arc. Bennedict Mathurin is shooting 44.5% and averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES:

Heat: 5-5, averaging 107.1 points, 41.1 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.

Pacers: 2-8, averaging 111.2 points, 42.3 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.9 points.

INJURIES:

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (ankle), Kyle Lowry: out (knee), Nikola Jovic: out (back), Orlando Robinson: out (thumb), Omer Yurtseven: out (ankle), Duncan Robinson: out (finger).

Pacers: Chris Duarte: day to day (ankle).

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

US Marshals arrest Indianapolis man for murder, rape

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in two murders and a rape. The U.S. Marshals Service announced Tuesday morning that it had arrested Kristopher Davis for several charges including rape, strangulation, criminal confinement, domestic battery and burglary in Marion County. Davis was arrested on Jan. 31 by the Marshal […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Embiid and the 76ers take on the Knicks

New York Knicks (30-26, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (34-19, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup with New York. He ranks second in the league averaging 33.3 points per game. The 76ers are 5-5 against opponents in the Atlantic...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Basketball official retires after final game at Hoosier Gym. 'It's an absolute jewel.'

Dave Berkemeier’s final night as a basketball official was memorable for many reasons, including the location, his officiating partner and the people in the crowd. Berkemeier, 69, worked his final game last week at the Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, a bit of good fortune for the Rushville native. The eighth-grade boys and girls doubleheader Feb. 1 between Hamilton Heights and Tipton was a makeup date due to a weather postponement. ...
KNIGHTSTOWN, IN
On3.com

Hummel chimes in on Purdue, Big Ten and more

Through his broadcasting roles with ESPN and the Big Ten Network, Purdue alum Robbie Hummel has gotten a front-row seat to watch his alma mater put together one of the finest seasons in the history of Purdue men’s basketball. Despite a defeat on Saturday at rival Indiana, the Boilermakers...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Columbus police bust meth lab, arrest 6

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Six people are under arrest after police busted a meth lab in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department and the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies and SWAT officers executed searches on Monday night on Jewel Street and on 6th Street as part of two long-term narcotic investigations. Police reported locating large […]
COLUMBUS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

What draft picks do the Pacers have?

The Pacers had traded away all their second-round picks until 2027 so they used the trade deadline to restock, adding three second-round picks in exchange for taking on more than $10 million in salary from the Milwaukee Bucks. Using ESPN, basketball-reference.com and Pro Sports Transactions, here are the picks the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy