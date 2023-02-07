ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

Man Utd cut three stars from Europa League squad but Van de Beek keeps place and new signings added ahead of Barcelona

By Joshua Mbu
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zyui3_0kfgZUtb00

MANCHESTER UNITED have announced their Europa League knockout squad for the Barcelona clash with three players being cut for January signings.

Departed stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Axel Tuanzebe and Martin Dubravka were all dropped from the Red Devils' 25-man list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29ylOU_0kfgZUtb00
Man Utd have announced their Europa League squad Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GvLw3_0kfgZUtb00
Donny van de Beek remains in the squad despite being injured Credit: Rex

They have made way for January arrivals Marcel Sabitzer, Wout Weghorst and Jack Butland.

Donny van de Beek, meanwhile, keeps his place in the squad despite suffering a serious knee injury in the 3-0 win over Bournemouth last month.

The Dutchman is expected to be ruled out of action until the end of the season.

Boss Erik ten Hag said on Van de Beek: "On the long term, it is looking really good - he will be back for the start of pre-season.

"But for the rest of the season, he is out.

"I think everyone was really [sad], our thoughts are with him.

"It's terrible when you are in a season and you get a bad tackle, a bad injury.”

Man Utd travel to the Camp Nou on February 16, with the return leg taking place a week later on the 23rd.

BETTING SPECIAL - BEST FOOTBALL BETTING SITES IN THE UK

A Premier League clash with Leicester in sandwiched between the Europa tie, and the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle at Wembley follows the second leg on the 26th.

United are somewhat suffering a midfield crisis.

Van de Beek, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen are nursing injuries, while main man Casemiro picked up a three-game suspension in the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace last weekend.

The Brazil star put his hands around Will Hughes' neck, and after a VAR check, the summer signing received his marching orders.

Comments / 0

Related
sporf.com

Manchester City: Likely punishment for the club revealed

In a stunning turn of events, the Premier League have hit Manchester City with over 100 charges. But what will happen if the club receive a guilty verdict?. Following a four-year investigation, ‘The Cityzens’ are accused of breaking the rules over the course of nine seasons between 2009/10 to 2017-18. The reigning league champions are accused of failing to provide accurate financial information regarding club revenue, sponsorship revenue and operating costs.
The Comeback

Chelsea make shocking Christian Pulisic decision

American soccer star Christian Pulisic will soon be departing Chelsea, according to one media report. Multiple sources told ESPN that Christian Pulisic will be out the door as Chelsea eyes a “radical overhaul” of its squad ahead of a summer clearout. Pulisic joined Chelsea on an estimated £58 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. Read more... The post Chelsea make shocking Christian Pulisic decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Confirmed: Manchester United star signs new long-term contract

Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo has signed a new long-term contract at the club. Mainoo is yet to appear for Manchester United in the Premier League but the 17-year-old has featured at senior level in the FA and Carabao Cup. Mainoo has been named on the bench for Manchester United...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy