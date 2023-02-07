Read full article on original website
Related
keyzradio.com
How To Make A Montanan Seethe, Do One Of The Following
Tourism is a big part of the Montana economy so we are a generally a pretty welcoming state. But there are a few things that if we catch you doing in our state, we're going to mutter under our breathe about you. I came to Montana from college in Minnesota...
11 Things You’ll Only Understand If You’re From Montana
Montana is a lot different than other states, and that isn't a bad thing. People that live in Montana are incredibly unique and have a certain way of doing things. For instance, if you ask directions from a good ol' boy in Montana, the response you receive may sound a little something like this.
Lake County Leader
Snowpack drops in western Montana and across state
Following nearly three months of abundant precipitation across much of Montana, weather patterns changed in early January, producing relatively dry conditions for the month. January precipitation totals were lowest in western Montana, along the Rocky Mountain Front and in northeastern Montana. Most of southwest Montana received slightly less than normal January precipitation.
Groovy Man…Montana’s 10 Best Cannabis Store Names Are Hilarious
Here in Montana, cannabis is a big business. Now that Montana allows the recreational use of hippie lettuce, there are all kinds of different locations where one can go to find the herb of their choice. Not only have Montanans been enjoying themselves, but the state is enjoying the perks...
5 Cities Like Missoula You Can Move to If Montana Is Too Hostile
Montanans have been trying desperately to put the genie back in the bottle. The world knows about us, the world wants to come to Montana, and Montana is trying to keep the world out. Our colleague in Bozeman actually went as far as encouraging people to move somewhere else. The...
Nursing homes continue to close in Montana
Miles City nursing home Friendship Villa announced it would be shutting down operations for good in December, making it the 12th senior care facility to close in Montana in 2022.
Top 10 Drunkest Town List Has Huge Reaction In One Montana Town.
I want to take a moment and apologize to all of you. I wrote an article recently about the Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Montana and it really seemed to hit a nerve with many of you. What was supposed to be an informative article about drinking here in the Treasure State, turned into something much larger than that.
‘User fee’ bill would harm Montana nonprofits with already-slim margins, opponents say
More than a dozen nonprofit organization officials told a Republican lawmaker Wednesday her bill was a tax masquerading as a fee that targets some of Montana’s most vulnerable people and the organizations that serve them. “Additional fees and expenses would have a disastrous impact on our member agencies who are currently fighting for enough funding […] The post ‘User fee’ bill would harm Montana nonprofits with already-slim margins, opponents say appeared first on Daily Montanan.
montanakaimin.com
New gun safety coalition creates Montana chapter amid rising violence rates
Montana is a place where hunting and other firearm sports are popular among its residents and tourists. But with rising gun violence in Montana, some are looking to make some changes. Montana has the 11th highest rate of gun violence in the United States, according to CDC data. Gun deaths...
Thank You to the Working Dogs of Montana
We were saddened to learn yesterday from the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office that their K9 deputy, Loki, had passed. This got me thinking about other dogs in Montana who have jobs. It’s easy to forget about the ways professional canines keep us safe, or assist with the functions of everyday life. And if you’re new to Montana, or you don’t think about these kinds of things, you might not know about some of the interesting working dogs in Montana. It’s not much, but as a gesture of thanks by way of education, here’s a reminder about the kinds of working dogs we have in Montana.
These 3 Outstanding Montana Businesses Are Getting National Love
Three popular Montana businesses recently were mentioned in a national publication, and the reason might surprise you. Food & Wine just released an article highlighting the best pie in every state. For Montana, they apparently couldn't pick a clear favorite, as two places were mentioned. The article mainly focuses on...
What Every Month is Like in Montana: Laughs Year Round
Every month has a unique flavor in Montana, here's what I mean:. The year starts in the bitter cold, but at least the skiing's great. Good to get out and enjoy some snow-related activities if you can, because there's not much else to do— especially in the earlier half of January because it seems like there's 2 weeks of recovery after New Year's Eve.
montanaoutdoor.com
Statewide MT Fishing Report Compilation 2.8.23
Email us your weekly fishing report to include it in this Montana fishing report compilation before the end of the day on Tuesday of each week here along with your name and website/email address you would like to see listed. Please check the fishing regulations before fishing. ————————...
NBCMontana
Bed Bath & Beyond announces another Montana store closure
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bed, Bath and Beyond is set to close another 150 stores on top of the 87 announced last week, and another Montana store is on the list. The latest round of closures includes the store in Helena. A previous announcement in January listed Great Falls among...
OnlyInYourState
This Funky Little Town In Idaho Is A True Hidden Gem
Are you searching for someplace new to explore? We have the coolest small town in Idaho that is just waiting for you. Tucked away in the panhandle and just a short drive from Moscow is Troy, a small town in Idaho that is a true hidden gem. With outdoor opportunities galore, history, and more, this is one funky little town in Idaho that’s pretty much awesome in every way.
Montana’s Next “Rich People” SUV Is Coming – And It’s Bulletproof
I'm betting that Bozeman will be the first town where we see someone driving this new, crazy tough, bulletproof, six-figure, V8 truck. That day will punch yet another hole in my soul and make me question if this place is still for me. Montana has seen it's fair share of...
Montana bill from Trebas, others, tried to allow indoor smoking again
Would you like to light up a ciggy and smoke indoors again? Or maybe a joint at your favorite bar? If so, you’re out of luck, but Sen. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, gave it a shot. “This is Montana,” Trebas said. “It’s not nanny-state California. Let’s be Montana.” Opponents noted the bill would be Montana […] The post Montana bill from Trebas, others, tried to allow indoor smoking again appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana’s Highest Bridge Isn’t Where You Think It Is
If you're a person who appreciates varied bridge design, it can be a real treat to wander the highways and byways of the Treasure State. That's because Montana, which is laced with rivers and streams, has an astonishing amount of bridges. Montana Department of Transportation tracks over 5,000 in all, which includes huge spans across the major rivers like the Missouri, Clark Fork, and Yellowstone all the way down to itty bitty bridges you might not even notice on county roads.
First To Worst? A Look At The Best And Worst Schools In Montana.
There are a lot of factors to be considered when it comes to higher education. What type of degrees does the school offer? How are the professors? Does the location of the school come into play? How much is the tuition? Is it in-state or out-of-state? What's the social scene like? What about Greek life?
You’ll Love These 13 Great Donut Shops in Montana
There's nothing that beats a freshly-baked donut. It's the perfect pairing for your morning cup of coffee. Here's a list of the best donut shops across Montana to help you satisfy your sweet tooth. Luckily, there are great donut shops all over Montana. Whether you're craving something simple like a...
96.7 KISS FM
Bozeman, MT
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3