ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Hear from the man who won a 135-mile bike race in below-zero temps in Minnesota

By Joe Hiti
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DnqGU_0kfgZS8900

While most people tend to stay locked inside with a cozy blanket and a warm beverage when temperatures begin to fall, Ben Doom decides to take part in bike races that are 135 miles long. To note, during the race the temperature was around 30 degrees below zero.

Doom, the owner of Revolution Cycle and Ski, recently won the Arrowhead 135, a race that takes place in Northern Minnesota. The only thing is, Doom won the race on one of the coldest days the state has seen this winter.

Doom joined News Talk 830 WCCO’s Adam Carter and Jordana Green to discuss what it was like to spend 135-miles biking in the blistering cold.

Only half of those who partake in the race end up finishing it, and during the race, Doom thought he might end up being one of those people.

“I’ve done it 11 times, and this is my 10th finish, and I hate to admit it, but I think about quitting every time,” Doom said. “It’s not comfortable.”

1st male biker Ben Doom! (photo cred Mark Seaburg)

Posted by Arrowhead 135 on Monday, January 30, 2023

Doom shared that he finds the race intriguing because it isn’t always about who can ride the race the fastest, as planning for the cold and taking your time can “level the playing field.”

Of the biggest challenges that come with the race, Doom says it isn’t solely the distance but the cold, as it’s often a struggle to ensure you don’t get frostbite and that your water doesn’t freeze.

For those who are considering the race, Doom can’t help but recommend it.

“You gotta do it. When it’s cold outside, and you want to do a race like this, you have to go out and practice,” Doom said, adding that every time he competes, he learns something new.

As for the glorious prize that the lucky racer gets, Doom says it’s really something special.

“Interviews on the radio,” he joked.

Comments / 2

Related
1520 The Ticket

Possible Fireball Was Spotted In Minnesota Sky

A fireball was possibly spotted in the Minnesota sky on the early morning of February 8th, 2023. If you're wondering what exactly causes a fireball in the sky, they are just meteors that burn up when they fall into the Earth's atmosphere. These are also super common as an object typically strikes Earth's atmosphere about 40 times a year if not more. What is crazy, is that typically fireballs are seen in populated areas, rather than major cities.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Popular and Delicious Crepe Café Announces 1st Minnesota Location

As someone who is not only a big fan of sweets but crepes, I am very excited to share the news of new crepe stores coming to Minnesota!. This past Summer it was announced that the Texas-based, fast-casual restaurant chain, Sweet Paris Crêperie, and Café, would be coming to Minnesota to open four locations! Their authentic menu and charming store design that transports you to the streets of Paris will bring a unique experience that I think we Minnesotans will LOVE!
WOODBURY, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Minnesota Is Home To This Venomous Mammal

When I think about venomous animals in Minnesota, I think of snakes. I never thought of any mammal as being venomous. But we do have one venomous mammal here in Minnesota. According to the DNR, Minnesota is home to the Northern Short-Tailed Shrew, which has venomous saliva. The venom is to help them stun their insect prey, but people have been bitten by them, and will often experience swelling and itching, sort of like getting stung by a bee.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Minnesota’s top robotics teams prepare to battle

The state’s top 48 high school and middle school robotics teams will face off in St. Paul this weekend for the FIRST Tech Challenge. The event begins Friday night at Roy Wilkins Auditorium and continues through Saturday. It is free and open to the public. At the start of the school year, the teams received this year’s challenge and designed a robot from scratch, even fabricating the parts on 3D printers. The top three teams will head to the World Championships in Houston. FOX 9 had a chance to check out the two teams from Maranatha Christian Academy in Booklyn Park who will compete this weekend.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Industrial Fencing, Security Cameras Surround This Hidden Lake In Minnesota

Most of Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are lovely, inviting bodies of water-- except for this hidden lake that's surrounded by warning signs, industrial fencing and security cameras. Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes for decades now. And even though we officially have 11,842 actual lakes in our fine state (which apparently isn't nearly as catchy as '10,000 Lakes'), there's one that likely isn't included in that total, even though it's close to the size of White Bear Lake.
MINNESOTA STATE
KAAL-TV

Two SE Minnesota cheesemakers to compete in 2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest

(ABC 6 News) – Two southeast Minnesota cheesemakers are set to compete for the coveted title of United States Champion at the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest. Dairy Farmers of America from Zumbrota and Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc. from Rochester and Faribault, will compete among dairy processors from 35 U.S. states in the championship contest Feb. 21-23 at the Resch Expo Center in Green Bay, Wisc.
ROCHESTER, MN
B105

Minnesota Goalie Makes 89 Saves In Epic High School Hockey Thriller

This is one for the Minnesota High School Hockey history books, as the Blaine Bengals and the Anoka Tornadoes played through 6 overtimes. The Bengals took on the Tornadoes in the Minnesota girl's Class 2A Section 7 Quarterfinals on Thursday, February 9th, 2023. The epic showdown took place at the Fogerty Ice Arena in Blaine.
BLAINE, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Here Is The One Sign Minnesotans Didn’t Know They Have Been Waiting For

A co-worker sent me a message through Facebook Messenger last night, and it was the meme that has been going around that talks about winter, fools spring, winter, fools winter, etc. That got me thinking about some genuine signs of spring in the #BoldNorth and I found one, a few weeks earlier than most would expect. The sign is an actual sign, and for those in the know, it REALLY is a sign that 'spring is coming'!
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

The only thing predictable about this winter's ice? Its unpredictability

GRANTSBURG, Wis. – The high and low temperatures are leading to some really uneven and potentially dangerous ice on Minnesota and Wisconsin lakes.Talk about a team effort. Karl Anderson Towing in Grantsburg, Wisconsin retrieved a pickup truck that sank last week to the bottom of Crooked Lake. No one was hurt, except maybe the owner's wallet. But the good news is that according to the Anderson team, this has been their only underwater truck rescue this season.The others never made it past the landing."Actual recoveries have been fewer than normal because the ice has been so poor nobody's been on...
GRANTSBURG, WI
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy