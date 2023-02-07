Hear from the man who won a 135-mile bike race in below-zero temps in Minnesota

While most people tend to stay locked inside with a cozy blanket and a warm beverage when temperatures begin to fall, Ben Doom decides to take part in bike races that are 135 miles long. To note, during the race the temperature was around 30 degrees below zero.

Doom, the owner of Revolution Cycle and Ski, recently won the Arrowhead 135, a race that takes place in Northern Minnesota. The only thing is, Doom won the race on one of the coldest days the state has seen this winter.

Doom joined News Talk 830 WCCO’s Adam Carter and Jordana Green to discuss what it was like to spend 135-miles biking in the blistering cold.

Only half of those who partake in the race end up finishing it, and during the race, Doom thought he might end up being one of those people.

“I’ve done it 11 times, and this is my 10th finish, and I hate to admit it, but I think about quitting every time,” Doom said. “It’s not comfortable.”

1st male biker Ben Doom! (photo cred Mark Seaburg) Posted by Arrowhead 135 on Monday, January 30, 2023

Doom shared that he finds the race intriguing because it isn’t always about who can ride the race the fastest, as planning for the cold and taking your time can “level the playing field.”

Of the biggest challenges that come with the race, Doom says it isn’t solely the distance but the cold, as it’s often a struggle to ensure you don’t get frostbite and that your water doesn’t freeze.

For those who are considering the race, Doom can’t help but recommend it.

“You gotta do it. When it’s cold outside, and you want to do a race like this, you have to go out and practice,” Doom said, adding that every time he competes, he learns something new.

As for the glorious prize that the lucky racer gets, Doom says it’s really something special.

“Interviews on the radio,” he joked.