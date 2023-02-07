ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Man Free Climbs Arizona Skyscraper In Front Of Super Bowl Crowds

By Andrew Mies
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago

My heart is pounding, my hands are sweating, my head is hurting…

Thousands of people have made the trip to Arizona for Super Bowl LVII where the Philadelphia Eagles are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs, and while Eagles fans are know to get quite out of hand, what one man did today easily tops all of that.

In videos posted to Twitter, we can see a man climbing the Chase Building in downtown Phoenix while a crowd of people gathered to watch. He did so by wedging himself in a crevasse that runs from the ground all the way to the top, using only his hands and feet to make it all the way to the top of the 40 story building.

There are reports that he is Maison Des Champs, also known as the “Pro-Life Spiderman,” but this is still unconfirmed.

Take a look at this sight… my goodness I don’t know how someone does this.

Thankful that everyone is okay after this and no rescue workers had to get involved.

Is it cool? Yes, of course it is.

But is it also unbelievably stupid?

Yes, completely so…

Go Birds.

The post Man Free Climbs Arizona Skyscraper In Front Of Super Bowl Crowds first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
Whiskey Riff

NFL Network Suspends Michael Irvin Ahead Of Super Bowl After Complaint From Woman Regarding Interaction In Hotel Lobby

Every sports fan is preparing for the Super Bowl this upcoming Sunday, as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs face off in what should be an absolute thriller. However, one NFL Network analyst won’t be in attendance, and it’s no other than Hall of Fame Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin. According to The Dallas Morning News, Irvin has been suspended from the network after a woman complained about his conduct during an encounter on Sunday evening in Arizona. NFL Media […] The post NFL Network Suspends Michael Irvin Ahead Of Super Bowl After Complaint From Woman Regarding Interaction In Hotel Lobby first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Whiskey Riff

Dallas Stars Fan With A Bowl-Cut Mullet Picks A Fight & Gets ROCKED: “Hey, Little Boy”

Mess with the bull, and you’ll get the horns. The Dallas Stars have had a lot to celebrate so far this season. They’re first in the Central Division, and are one of the best teams in the NHL. Last night, they defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1… However, maybe the bigger beatdown occurred in the stands at last night’s game. Video footage has surfaced of a dude who weighs about 110 pounds soaking wet trying to pick a fight with another […] The post Dallas Stars Fan With A Bowl-Cut Mullet Picks A Fight & Gets ROCKED: “Hey, Little Boy” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
DALLAS, TX
Whiskey Riff

Bull Tosses Woman Clear Over Fence At Texas Rodeo

When you mess with a bull, you get the horns… Rodeos are absolutely wild. Don’t get me wrong, I get it. They’re so fun to be at and to an extent I understand why you’d want to see if you could ride a bull for 8 seconds, but man is it nerve racking. Just the other week we heard tragic news that a 14 year old North Carolina bull rider was tragically killed after getting thrown off and stomped by […] The post Bull Tosses Woman Clear Over Fence At Texas Rodeo first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Wrestling Legend Jerry “The King” Lawler Recovering From “Massive” Stroke

Earlier this week, famed WWE wrestler Jerry “The King” Lawler suffered a major stroke at his Fort Myers, Florida home. However, the 73-year-old has had some positive news since then, as his condition has improved and he is currently in recovery. His social media team gave us a great update on Twitter: “Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain […] The post Wrestling Legend Jerry “The King” Lawler Recovering From “Massive” Stroke first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FORT MYERS, FL
Whiskey Riff

Kansas Game Warden Shoots The Antlers Off Buck That Was Tangled Up With Dead Buck

Bold strategy cotton… and it paid off. According to Field & Stream, Kansas game warden Ryan Twellman was called to a farm near Rantoul, where he came across a wild scene… Two whitetail bucks that had gotten their antlers locked together during a fight. Once he arrived, he noticed that one was already dead, but the other was still alive, trying its best to untangle itself. Twellman told the outlet: “The dead deer was only half a deer. Both of its hindquarters […] The post Kansas Game Warden Shoots The Antlers Off Buck That Was Tangled Up With Dead Buck first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KANSAS STATE
Whiskey Riff

Kelly Clarkson Roasts Tom Brady For “Thirst Trap” Photo At NFL Honors

Welp, yet another thing we never thought we’d see happened last night. And it wasn’t Kirk Cousins saying we could win a Super Bowl… The NFL Honors were held last night, where players from around the league are given certain awards, but honestly, it’s mostly to goof off, get on the mic, and embarrass yourself. George Kittle took home the award for worst performance of the night, by far… Someone get this man a recording contract 🗣 @gkittle46 📺: #NFLHonors […] The post Kelly Clarkson Roasts Tom Brady For “Thirst Trap” Photo At NFL Honors first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Texas Raccoon Fights Off Pack Of Coyotes After Being Completely Surrounded

Sometimes the underdog takes the victory. A trail cam captured a scene that had all the makings of an absolute slaughter a few years ago in San Angelo, Texas. The video starts with three raccoons minding their own business one night, probably looking for insects to eat, when seemingly out of no where a prowling pack of coyotes makes a move. Two of the raccoons are able to escape, but a very unfortunate third doesn’t run while it has the […] The post Texas Raccoon Fights Off Pack Of Coyotes After Being Completely Surrounded first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

268K+
Followers
15K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy