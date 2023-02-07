Relive Luke Combs’ Acoustic Cover Of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car”

Incase you’ve been living under a rock, then you’ve probably heard the news that Luke Combs is gearing up to drop a brand new 18-song album on March 24th, titled, Gettin’ Old.

Of course, this follows up his latest album release, Growin’ Up, back in June of last year.

And on top of that, he officially unveiled the 18-song track list this morning, featuring the previously released title track, “Growing Up & Gettin’ Old,” as well as some fan favorites like “Joe,” and “5 Leaf Clover.”

1. “Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old” (Luke Combs, Rob Snyder, Channing Wilson)

2. “Hannah Ford Road” (Luke Combs, Jamie Davis)

3. “Back 40 Back” (Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher, Jeff Hyde, Driver Williams)

4. “You Found Yours” (Luke Combs, Thomas Archer, Dan Isbell, James McNair)

5. “The Beer, The Band, And The Barstool” (Luke Combs, Rob Williford, Reid Isbell)

6. “Still” (Luke Combs, Jamie Davis, Ray Fulcher, Dan Isbell, Dustin Hunley)

7. “See Me Now” (Luke Combs, Kenton Bryant, Ray Fulcher, James McNair)

8. “Joe” (Luke Combs, Erik Dylan, James Slater)

9. “A Song Was Born” (Luke Combs, Casey Beathard, Dan Isbell, Reid Isbell)

10. “My Song Will Never Die” (Eric Church, Travis Meadows, Jonathan Singleton)

11. “Where The Wild Things Are” (Randy Montana, Dave Turnbull)

12. “Love You Anyway” (Luke Combs, Ray Fulcher, Dan Isbell)

13. “Take You With Me” (Luke Combs, James McNair, Rob Williford)

14. “Fast Car” (Tracy Chapman)

15. “Tattoo On A Sunburn” (Lukes Combs, Ray Fulcher, Ben Hayslip, Dan Isbell)

16. “5 Leaf Clover” (Luke Combs, Jessi Alexander, Chase McGill)

17. “Fox In The Henhouse” (Luke Combs, Jamie Davis, Dan Isbell, Dustin Hunley)

18. “The Part” (Luke Combs, Kenton Bryant, Ray Fulcher)

Now, if you take a look at those songs, then there may be some familiar favorites.

One in particular that immediately sticks out to me is “Fast Car” by Tracy Chapman, a song that Combs went viral for covering a couple of years back, and fans have been begging for a recorded cover of the song for quite some time now.

Well, it appears the time has officially come.

We’re talking about a guy who has been known to cover the hell out of songs, from Garth Brooks’ “The Dance,” Morgan Wallen’s “The Way I Talk,” Chris Stapleton’s “What Are You Listening To,” Ed Sheeran’s “Dive,” and more, but there may not be a more prominent cover in Combs’ arsenal than Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car.”

So, now that we know we’re finally gonna get a studio version of the song, I thought it would be a good time to reminisce on this gem…

Combs’ stripped down, acoustic version of “Fast Car.”

