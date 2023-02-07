New Chick-fil-A opening in King this week
KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A new Chick-fil-A is opening in King this week, according to the company.
The new restaurant will open on Thursday at 549 S. Main St. from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The King restaurant joins more than 30 other Chick-fil-As serving the wider Winston-Salem market.
