New Chick-fil-A opening in King this week

KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A new Chick-fil-A is opening in King this week, according to the company.

The new restaurant will open on Thursday at 549 S. Main St. from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The King restaurant joins more than 30 other Chick-fil-As serving the wider Winston-Salem market.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.