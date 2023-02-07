ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King, NC

New Chick-fil-A opening in King this week

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EBqaC_0kfgZ8o600

KING, N.C. (WGHP) — A new Chick-fil-A is opening in King this week, according to the company.

The new restaurant will open on Thursday at 549 S. Main St. from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The King restaurant joins more than 30 other Chick-fil-As serving the wider Winston-Salem market.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Solstice Theatrical Circus comes to Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Solstice: A Winter Circus Experience has arrived in Winston-Salem. Starting Friday, seven performances will take place at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts. The show runs until Feb. 19. The family-friendly show is 75 minutes long and will feature a mixture of local and international performers. Tickets start at $39.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro-based Common Ground podcast is breaking racial barriers

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP)– Two friends with very different backgrounds are working toward the same goal: bringing people together. Bill Goebel’s initial reaction when his friend, Odell Cleveland, presented him with the idea to take their private conversations about race to the airwaves was hesitance.  “I said absolutely not,” Goebel said. “I was actually afraid to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Neighbors react to standoff in Greensboro on Golden Gate Drive

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Many people living near Golden Gate Drive in Greensboro woke up to flashing blue lights from police cars outside their windows early Friday morning. A police standoff lasted nearly ten hours. Officers said a person barricaded himself in a home on Golden Gate Drive and was eventually taken to the hospital with […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Mountains Winter Storm Watch & better rain chances late Saturday for Mount Airy to Winston-Salem

Cooler & Cloudy on Saturday from Boone to Burlington. Mountains Winter Storm Watch & better rain chances late Saturday for Mount Airy to Winston-Salem. Hazardous travel may develop for parts of the Blue Ridge Parkway and North Carolina Mountains, western Foothills, and Northern Piedmont Triad on Saturday evening through Sunday evening. Sleet mixing with snow at times and rain may create slippery conditions in the mountains more quickly Saturday night as temperatures will cool more efficiently in the upper elevations. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the mountains from Sparta south toward Asheville. 2"-6" of snow mixed with sleet is possible with additional accumulations approaching a foot at elevations above 3,500 feet in the mountains. This is based on the current track of the storm as of Friday evening. Changes to the accumulation forecast is likely as the storm is still developing.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

People living near Urban Loop in Greensboro complain about noise

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — It’s been nearly a month since the last section of the Urban Loop opened in Greensboro. Homeowners living in the area are noticing it’s getting louder. Cars speeding through the area and revving their engines are what’s to blame for the noise. These homeowners tell me it happens all hours of the […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Night to Shine event held in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the annual Night to Shine event is back, bringing together over 100 people with special needs and disabilities to celebrate a night of fun and glamour. The event, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, is being held at the Salem Baptist Church […]
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

2 injured in Winston-Salem shooting, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Thursday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The victims have non-life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating at Bethabara Pointe Circle. This is a developing story.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

Man Assaults Four Women in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Around 5:15 p.m. Thursday night, Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a shooting at 909 Bethabara Pointe Circle. After arriving on-scene, Officers say they found suspect Johordon Davis in the front parking lot, with a neck gunshot wound. Inside the apartment, officers also found Tenika Lee with two gunshot wounds.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Pedestrian hit in Burlington, airlifted to hospital

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Burlington on Wednesday. The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is unknown at this time. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. However, police do not believe speed or impairment were factors. The driver stayed […]
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
102K+
Followers
23K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy