ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney: ‘God’s got a plan, and I just stick to it’

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney sustained an ankle injury in the AFC Championship Game and did not practice last week. As late as Wednesday, the former Blount High School quarterback remained a limited participant as the Chiefs practiced in advance of Super Bowl LVII. But after two days as a full participant in practice, Toney appears ready for Sunday’s game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
AL.com

Tua Tagovailoa turns to judo to become a better faller

In his first public appearances since his second concussion of the 2022 NFL season caused him to miss the Miami Dolphins’ final three games, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said he’s “doing good” and will be ready when the team opens its offseason program. And the former Alabama...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Josh Jacobs rooting for Tide teammates, against Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs has a double reason to root for the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII – the former Alabama teammates on the Eagles and their opponents, the Kansas City Chiefs. “They asked me yesterday who I was rooting for, and I’m like, ‘Obviously,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
216K+
Followers
69K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy