A Georgia woman who complained she was “intimidated” by voters donning “Black Votes Matter” shirts and handing out bottles of water in 2020 is now the subject of a probe herself for allegedly bringing a gun into a polling place. The state's election board voted unanimously Tuesday to open an investigation into Sarah Webster for carrying the gun within 150 feet of a polling place—a crime in Georgia for civilians. The ordeal occurred in Macon, south of Atlanta, with witnesses alleging Webster bizarrely told a group of Black people handing out water, “Communism is great until you have to cook your puppy for dinner.” Webster claimed she was in “fear for her life” as things escalated, citing the arguing, the shirts, and the playing of hip-hop music, so she armed herself. “I was completely, absolutely in horror when I pulled up to the polls,” Webster told the election board. Others present, however, said Webster was the only one making threats. Read it at Atlanta Journal-Constitution
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner in Georgia. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
The First African Baptist Church in Savannah wasn't built until around 1850, but its roots began in 1773, when George Leile, an enslaved man, was licensed by the Baptists to preach to enslaved workers on plantations along the Savannah River.
When you think of magical places to visit in the winter, the Peach State likely doesn’t come to mind. Sure, the North Georgia mountains get snow on a regular basis, but it’s still not the several feet that you might see in New England or the Midwest. In much of Georgia, it’s not unusual to be able to wear shorts at Christmastime! Many people are surprised to learn that it does snow in Georgia, at least in some parts of the state. We have plenty of winter parks to visit that are magnificent and oh-so-scenic, and you’ll often find them covered in snow! One of our favorites state parks in Georgia to visit in the winter is Vogel State Park near Blairsville.
A recently introduced bill would tweak credit requirements for low-income Georgia students to get help finishing college.
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded 31 projects valued at more than $150.3 million in December. The largest single investment was a roughly $16 million award to E.R. Snell Contractor. As part of the project, the company will mill and resurface nearly 10.9 miles of U.S. Route 20/Georgia Highway 402 from west of Columbia Drive to the Rockdale-DeKalb county line. This and 15 other resurfacing contracts...
Macon Mall is a two level, 1.1 million square foot shopping mall located in Macon, Georgia. It is a dead mall with a 74% and rising vacancy rate with only one anchor store, Burlington. It has three vacant anchors left by Belk, J.C. Penney and Macy's. Sears once occupied the space currently taken by Burlington. The lower level is still empty.
The Richmond Hill baseball team has seen a lot of turnover at the head coaching positions. Hill Thomas takes over and hopes to provide stability to the program. Thomas spent the last seven years as an assistant at Coffee County. HS Baseball: New Richmond Hill coach ready for challenges …
STATESBORO, Ga. — A former Georgia Southern football standout is returning to the ‘Boro to don the blue and white, but as a Blue Devil, not an Eagle. Matt Dobson is an exciting choice as the new head coach of the 5-A Statesboro High School Blue Devils. The four-year Division I football letterman, two-time All-conference Sun Belt player, first-team academic All-American, team captain, and semi-finalist for the National Football Foundation’s William V. Campbell Trophy brings high school and collegiate-level playoff experience to Statesboro where he wants to build a winning culture.
One University of Georgia strawberry specialist believes Georgia’s crop will be delayed following the Christmas freeze event. How the late spring/early summer weather responds could complicate the delay. Jeff Cook, University of Georgia Cooperative Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Peach and Taylor counties, discussed the current state...
Also known as Clarks Hill Lake, Lake Strom Thurmond is the largest man-made lake in Georgia. Lake Strom Thurmond resides along the Georgia/South Carolina border within the Savannah River Basin. This man-made reservoir contains a total surface area of 71,100 acres or 111.1 square miles. At that size, this makes Lake Strom Thurmond the third-largest non-natural lake east of the Mississippi River. Officially, the reservoir operates a flood control, navigation, and hydroelectric power project. However, it also serves as a popular recreation lake that attracts over 3.5 million visitors each year.
A Georgia angler has tied a 21-year-old state record with the catch of a nearly 15-pound sheepshead near the seaport community of Sunbury. “To be honest, I’ve been telling folks it’s been my goal to catch a state record for 10 or 12 years,” Golden, an avid fisherman from nearby Midway, told the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. “I’m excited to say that I did it.”
