Charles Barkley almost had these nicknames before ‘Round Mound of Rebound’
Charles Barkley has one of the greatest nicknames in sports history -- “The Round Mound of Rebound” -- but it turns out there were a few more options before it stuck. The former Auburn and NBA basketball legend appeared on the popular “All the Smoke” podcast with hosts and fellow former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. They discussed his fractured relationship with Michael Jordan, his upbringing in Alabama and his work as an analyst for Turner Sports in his post-playing career.
Damar Hamlin calls trainer ‘savior of my life’ in new interview: ‘I owe Denny my life. Literally’
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin calls Denny Kellington, the trainer who administered on-field CPR, the “savior of my life” in a recent interview. Hamlin collapsed on the field after a collision with Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on Jan. 2. The sight of an elite-level athlete nearly dying on the field sent a shock across the NFL and the world.
