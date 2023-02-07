Charles Barkley has one of the greatest nicknames in sports history -- “The Round Mound of Rebound” -- but it turns out there were a few more options before it stuck. The former Auburn and NBA basketball legend appeared on the popular “All the Smoke” podcast with hosts and fellow former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. They discussed his fractured relationship with Michael Jordan, his upbringing in Alabama and his work as an analyst for Turner Sports in his post-playing career.

AUBURN, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO