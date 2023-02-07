ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Another NFL Insider links Tampa Bay to risky quarterback in 2023 NFL Draft

The man has left the arena. It's been less than two weeks since legendary quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL. This time, it feels like a permanent decision rather than the shaky path that Brady reversed on last year. That leaves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in...
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Finding Browns Fits in the 2023 NFL Draft: Sean Tucker, RB Syracuse

The 2023 NFL Draft offers plenty of talent and depth at the running back position. Depending on how aggressive the Cleveland Browns choose to be, they could add a complementary option or perhaps find the back that takes over for Nick Chubb in a year or two. Everything will be...
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Raiders Part Ways With Three Scouts, Including Scouting Coordinator

The Las Vegas Raiders have fired three of their scouts, per Inside the League founder Neil Stratton. Northeast/Midlands scout Glenn "Shemy" Schembechler, Southeast scout Zack Crockett and scouting coordinator Jack Gilmore have all been let go by the organization. Gilmore has been with the Raiders since 2019, having previously worked...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tri-City Herald

Best Numbers for Super Bowl Squares

Among the most popular ways to have fun on Super Bowl Sunday involves grabbing a Super Bowl square run by a local bar or perhaps your office. During my years living in Brooklyn and Staten Island, followed by four years in Villanova, Pa., and now Las Vegas, I have spent plenty of time frequenting local bars. Super Bowl squares have been a staple of my life even before I was of legal age to purchase a cocktail.
Tri-City Herald

ESPN Analysts Predict Georgia Will Be Back in the Playoff

This past January, Georgia became the first team to win back-to-back national titles since Alabama in 2011 and 2012. With a ton of returning talent and another rich recruiting class, Georgia is in a prime position to defend their title in 2023. To do that, Georgia will first have to...
ATHENS, GA
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Mo Bamba Traded To LA For Patrick Beverley, Draft Compensation

Your Los Angeles Lakers are not done dealmaking just yet, in what has been an active deadline for the club. LA is sending out the $13 million expiring contract of 6'1" starting "shooting" guard Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic in exchange for 3-and-D rim-rolling center Mo Bamba, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat Are Reportedly Interested in Houston Rockets Guard Eric Gordon

With the NBA trade deadline ending tomorrow at 3 p.m., organizations are making their final pushes in acquiring or removing players to bolster their teams. Hoopswire’s Sam Amico reported Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon has drawn interest from several teams, including the Miami Heat. Gordon, a veteran for...
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Patriots Preference: Top CB Prospect Eyeing New England in NFL Draft

While the New England Patriots' offense is the squeaky wheel getting all the repairs this offseason, their defense is instead attracting admirers. The Pats' offense was abysmal in 2022, scoring 17 fewer touchdowns than the previous season. That woeful performance - accentuated by bland play-caller Matt Patricia, player complaints and a brief quarterback controversy between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe - overshadowed a defensive unit that played at a Super-Bowl level.
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks Free Agent Primer: Austin Blythe Still Long-Term Answer at Center?

On the heels of a surprising 9-8 season that culminated in an unexpected playoff berth, the Seattle Seahawks have plenty of roster questions to address heading into another important offseason as they continue their quest back to Super Bowl contention. When the new league year opens on March 15, Seattle...
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

WATCH: Amari Bailey, Jaylen Clark on UCLA Beating Oregon State

UCLA men's basketball guards Amari Bailey and Jaylen Clark spoke with the media following the Bruins' 62-47 win over Oregon State on Thursday night. Bailey talked about his career night and the importance of high-percentage shots of, while Clark talked about breaking out of his slump and preparing for Saturday's game against Oregon.
LOS ANGELES, CA

