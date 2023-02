Arlington resident Amina Luqman-Dawson has spent decades moonlighting as a writer, publishing op-eds, magazine articles, and book reviews, all the while pursuing a career in public policy. In 2002, she had an idea for young adult novel: two kids escape enslavement and find freedom in a secret community hidden in a Virginia swamp. It took her 20 years to finish and get it published, but the work paid off: That book, Freewater, was just honored with the most prestigious award in children’s literature — the John Newbery Medal — as well as the Coretta Scott King Award.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO