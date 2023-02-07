Read full article on original website
Related
WTAP
Guests gather for a good time at the annual Night to Shine event
LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - This Friday night, churches across the U.S. hosted a Night to Shine. It’s an annual dance for people with disabilities. Porterfield Baptist Church was one of the churches involved. The church was full of excitement Friday night. Guests took a limo to the event...
WTAP
People gathered for a night of fun at Night To Shine
Over 100 cats were found in a residence in Washington County after an eviction. Sometimes we need to clean the machine that cleans for us.
WTAP
Parkersburg Homecoming announces headline acts
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Homecoming has announced the headline acts for 2023. Country music newcomer Brandon Davis will be the featured act on Friday, August 18 at 8:30 p.m. He went on tour with Tim McGraw in 2022. the Matt VanFossen Band will kick off the entertainment at 6:30 p.m.
Waterfront property plans to bring new life to Wheeling
Downtown Wheeling will be seeing some new businesses this year with the development of a new Waterfront property. The historic building is located at 1230 Water St., right across from Heritage Port. The building is the former Berry Kitchen and Supply building, and local businessman Dan Milleson bought the property from Tom and Sue Smith […]
Fire occurred overnight at Grand Vue Park
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A transformer blew causing a small brush fire at Grand Vue Park in Moundsville. According to Grand Vue Park General Manager Craig White, AEP is trying to restore power to two homes, one of those homes is located at Grand Vue Park, the other is at a personal residence. White says […]
weelunk.com
The Tasty Legacy of the Stone and Thomas Tea Room
The City of Wheeling is admired for its dedication to businesses, old and new. From restaurants like Later Alligator and Vagabond Kitchen to antique and hobby stores like Shuggy’s and Clutch Gaming, there is simply a lot to keep any person busy. In fact, this bustling history goes so far back that even over the course of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, many of Wheeling’s citizens and visitors had plenty of places to spend their days.
Celebrate National Pizza Day and help out Easterseals
W.Va. (WTRF) – I hope you’re hungry folks, because today is National Pizza Day. It’s a perfect time to grab a few slices of your favorite pie, and you can help out a great cause at the same time. Easterseals has teamed up with Greco’s in Wheeling, as well as both original PJ’s Pizza locations […]
WTAP
Around 100 cats have been rescued in Washington County
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Around 100 cats were found in a Washington County residence following an eviction. Officials working to rescue the cats talked about the amazing support from the community. “We initially thought there were 85, and now we’re up to 101,” said Washington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy...
WTAP
Obituary: Heiss, Sharon Marlene Noe
Sharon Marlene Noe Heiss, 83, of Marietta, Ohio, died on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at her home. She was born on August 5, 1939, in Marietta, Ohio, to Lawrence Leon and Violet Vivian Guckert Noe. Sharon was a 1957 graduate of Marietta High School. She was a member of The...
WTAP
Marietta College set to hold a PioSolve Competition
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College has a new and unique experience for students. The college’s Entrepreneurship Program is holding a PioSolve Competition later this month. PioSolve will have students work together to solve a problem associated with social, environmental, political, and other topics. Director of the Entrepreneurship program...
WTAP
Obituary: Powell, Virginia Allison Stephenson
Virginia Allison Stephenson Powell slipped the surly bonds of earth and was ushered into her heavenly home on February 9, 2023. Virginia was born on February 12, 1925, in Greensburg, PA, to John Vincent and Harriette Allison Stephenson. The family moved to Pittsburgh, PA, and there she spent her childhood...
morgantownmag.com
Five Reasons to Love Hundred
This once-bustling crossroads has an interesting namesake. Take the drive west from Morgantown on W.V. Route 7, and you’ll pass several places you’ve probably heard about: the village of Core, for example, named for the family of the WVU botanist that the Core Arboretum is named for, and Mason–Dixon Historical Park, where the storied surveying duo was forced to stop 23 miles short of their goal in 1767.
tourcounsel.com
Colony Square Mall | Shopping mall in Zanesville, Ohio
Colony Square Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Zanesville, Ohio. Opened in 1981, the anchor stores are Cinemark Theatres, Dunham's Sports, Planet Fitness, TJ Maxx, Five Below, Jo-Ann Fabrics, and JCPenney. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Elder-Beerman. It is owned by Time Equities, Inc. On...
WTAP
Wood County Commission holds hearing on dilapidated property
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission met on Feb. 9 to hold a hearing regarding the status of a dilapidated property in Waverly, West Virginia. Compliance officer Sarah Robinson said that the property was first brought to her attention late last year due to a dilapidated structure and a great deal of garbage on the premises. Due to the property’s poor condition, the owners were initially given a chance to clean up the property themselves.
Starbucks, Big Lots coming to Weston, commissioner says
WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 12 News reporter has confirmed with a Lewis County Commissioner that a new Starbucks and a Big Lots will be coming to Weston. A Starbucks location in Weston may come as a convenience to residents because the next closest location is the Emily Drive store in Clarksburg nearly 30 minutes […]
WTAP
BrAva's Mom Prom
Over 100 cats were found in a residence in Washington County after an eviction. People gathered for a night of fun at Night To Shine. This was the first time the event was in person since the pandemic. Queen of Clean: Washing your dishwasher. Updated: 10 hours ago. Sometimes we...
Large drug bust to impact flow of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into north central West Virginia
A major drug bust in Wheeling should impact the flow of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine into Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg, according to federal prosecutors.
WDTV
5 Investigates: Lewis County families seek answers about unkept graves
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Families are seeking answers about what they say are unacceptable conditions at a Lewis County cemetery. Dozens of people gathered at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, located between Weston and Jane Lews, to talk with 5 News about the issues they’ve had with the cemetery.
Payton Nickerson takes home top spot at Wheeling Park’s Queen of Queens
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Park High School was the place to be Wednesday evening as the school held their annual Queen of Queens pageant competition. The event served as a qualifying event for the OVAC pageant competition this summer. Payton Nickerson took home the top spot. 1st runner up is Natalie Archer, 2nd […]
Comments / 0