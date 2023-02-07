ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glamour

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Jennifer Lopez Tried To 'Control' Ben Affleck During Tense Grammy Moment: Body Language Expert

An expert is weighing in on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's tense appearance at the Grammys. According to body language specialist Judi James, the now viral moment of the Latin superstar appearing to scold her husband while sitting in the audience of the Sunday, February 5, awards show was a telling sign of the "controlling" dynamics between them. “The normal A-list routine is for the guy to whisper what looks like sexy sweet nothings into his partner’s ear at red carpet events while the woman smiles or giggles to signal a passionate relationship,” the expert explained. “Jennifer’s response to Ben’s...
People

Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Told Him He Was an 'A------ for a Good 2 Years' Before They Dated

"I knew that she didn’t need me. And she knew that I didn’t need her," Kutcher told Esquire of his now-wife Mila Kunis didn't mince words with her now-husband Ashton Kutcher early on in their romance. In a new digital cover interview with Esquire, Kutcher, 44, recalled how Kunis — whom he famously costarred with on That '70s Show and eventually married — told him " 'You were an a------,' after they started dating, referencing how he acted following his split from Demi Moore. " 'Was I?' " the...
OK! Magazine

Leonardo DiCaprio Roasted Over Romance With Eden Polani, 19: 'She Wasn't Even Born When 'Titanic' Was Released'

People are coming for Leonardo DiCaprio after he was spotted with younger model Eden Polani, 19, at Ebony Riley's release party for her new EP. The Titanic alum, 48, typically dates younger ladies, but this time around, fans feel uncomfortable that she's not even in her 20s. Some took to social media to talk about their large age gap. One person wrote, "Kate Winslet was 22 when she was nominated for an Oscar for Titanic. Which is 3 years older than Leonardo DiCaprio’s current girlfriend," while another said, "Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend wasn't even born when Titanic was released."A...
wegotthiscovered.com

Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it

Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
ETOnline.com

Matthew McConaughey Says He Signed on to 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' Thanks to a Fortune Teller

Matthew McConaughey agreed to his now-iconic How To Lose a Guy in Ten Days role after a fortune teller convinced him to say yes, he revealed this week. In the hit 2003 rom com, McConaughey plays Ben, the leading man to Kate Hudson's Andie. The film turned 20 last month, but Andie and Ben remain steadfastly established in the hearts of millions, and recently experienced a rediscovery among younger fans thanks in part to a viral TikTok trend featuring the film's rendition of Carly Simon's "You're So Vain."
Us Weekly

Ashton Kutcher Reveals Why Mila Kunis Won’t Let Him Cook Anymore as He and Reese Witherspoon Discuss Worst 1st Date Foods: Watch

Your Place or Mine? Whatever Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon choose — the two star opposite each other in the new rom-com — they certainly won’t be headed to the That ‘70s Show alum’s house. In Us Weekly’s exclusive first look at the costars’ “Tiny Talk” video for Tastemade, Kutcher, 45, revealed that wife Mila […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Harper's Bazaar

Mark Ruffalo on Why He and Jennifer Garner Grew Apart After 13 Going On 30

The film 13 Going On 30 is simply an iconic American rom-com. The coming-of-age story includes the unforgettable "Thriller" routine, many quotable moments, that colorful Versace dress we all wanted, and, of course, great onscreen chemistry between Mark Ruffalo's Matty and Jennifer Garner's Jenna. But while Ruffalo and Garner may have had a blast filming the memorable flick, apparently their friendship didn't continue on after the cameras stopped rolling.
Glamour

Travis Kelce May or May Not Be Dating Zuri Hall

This Super Bowl Sunday, I’m interested in only two things: Rihanna and the relationship status of Travis Kelce. I’ve gathered that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been publicly looking for love for most of his professional career, from starring in a Bachelor-esque reality show called Chasing Kelce to his five-year on-again, off-again relationship with broadcast sports journalist and model Kayla Nicole.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Glamour

Glamour

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining fulfillment for women.

 https://www.glamour.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy