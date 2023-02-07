Read full article on original website
Seat Filler At The Grammys Overheard JLo And Ben Affleck Discussing How He Was Being Meme’d, And Shared Her Honest Impression
After Ben Affleck went viral for his facial expressions during the awards show, one seat filler shared her experience sitting next to him and JLo.
Jennifer Lopez Tried To 'Control' Ben Affleck During Tense Grammy Moment: Body Language Expert
An expert is weighing in on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's tense appearance at the Grammys. According to body language specialist Judi James, the now viral moment of the Latin superstar appearing to scold her husband while sitting in the audience of the Sunday, February 5, awards show was a telling sign of the "controlling" dynamics between them. “The normal A-list routine is for the guy to whisper what looks like sexy sweet nothings into his partner’s ear at red carpet events while the woman smiles or giggles to signal a passionate relationship,” the expert explained. “Jennifer’s response to Ben’s...
Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Told Him He Was an 'A------ for a Good 2 Years' Before They Dated
"I knew that she didn’t need me. And she knew that I didn’t need her," Kutcher told Esquire of his now-wife Mila Kunis didn't mince words with her now-husband Ashton Kutcher early on in their romance. In a new digital cover interview with Esquire, Kutcher, 44, recalled how Kunis — whom he famously costarred with on That '70s Show and eventually married — told him " 'You were an a------,' after they started dating, referencing how he acted following his split from Demi Moore. " 'Was I?' " the...
Leonardo DiCaprio Roasted Over Romance With Eden Polani, 19: 'She Wasn't Even Born When 'Titanic' Was Released'
People are coming for Leonardo DiCaprio after he was spotted with younger model Eden Polani, 19, at Ebony Riley's release party for her new EP. The Titanic alum, 48, typically dates younger ladies, but this time around, fans feel uncomfortable that she's not even in her 20s. Some took to social media to talk about their large age gap. One person wrote, "Kate Winslet was 22 when she was nominated for an Oscar for Titanic. Which is 3 years older than Leonardo DiCaprio’s current girlfriend," while another said, "Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend wasn't even born when Titanic was released."A...
Olivia Wilde's Relationship With Ex Jason Sudeikis Has Apparently Gotten A Lot Better Since Her Split With Harry Styles
Olivia and Jason dated from 2011 to 2020 and share two children.
Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it
Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
Mila Kunis Put Ashton Kutcher And Reese Witherspoon In A Group Text And Begged Them To "Act Like They Like Each Other" After Seeing Their Awkward Red Carpet Photos Getting Dragged Online
“She texted Reese and I together and said, ‘Guys, you gotta, like, act like you like each other.’”
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Camila Alves McConaughey shares rare pic of daughter Vida — with ‘uncle’ Woody Harrelson
Vida McConaughey celebrated her 13th birthday surrounded by her family — which of course includes her "uncle," Woody Harrelson. To celebrate her daughter's 13th birthday, mom Camila Alves McConaughey shared a photo of the now teenage Vida about to blow out her birthday candles, while Harrelson looks quizzically at the confection in the background.
Ashton Kutcher Explains Reason Behind Awkward Reese Witherspoon Red Carpet Photos
Ashton Kutcher is just trying to take a picture with his friend! During a recent appearance on the Chicks in the Office podcast, the Your Place or Mine star was asked about the now viral photos of him and co-star Reese Witherspoon during the movie’s premiere. According to the...
Matthew McConaughey Says He Signed on to 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' Thanks to a Fortune Teller
Matthew McConaughey agreed to his now-iconic How To Lose a Guy in Ten Days role after a fortune teller convinced him to say yes, he revealed this week. In the hit 2003 rom com, McConaughey plays Ben, the leading man to Kate Hudson's Andie. The film turned 20 last month, but Andie and Ben remain steadfastly established in the hearts of millions, and recently experienced a rediscovery among younger fans thanks in part to a viral TikTok trend featuring the film's rendition of Carly Simon's "You're So Vain."
Ashton Kutcher Reveals Why Mila Kunis Won’t Let Him Cook Anymore as He and Reese Witherspoon Discuss Worst 1st Date Foods: Watch
Your Place or Mine? Whatever Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon choose — the two star opposite each other in the new rom-com — they certainly won’t be headed to the That ‘70s Show alum’s house. In Us Weekly’s exclusive first look at the costars’ “Tiny Talk” video for Tastemade, Kutcher, 45, revealed that wife Mila […]
Matthew McConaughey’s Son Livingston Celebrates Turning Double Digits in New Birthday Photo
Matthew McConaughey celebrated the 10th birthday of his son Livingston recently. A candid shot was shared on Instagram by his wife Camila. On Sunday, the model and mother of three took to social media to commemorate her son’s birthday. She posted an image of the couple’s youngest child blowing out his candles atop a Minecraft-themed cake.
Mark Ruffalo on Why He and Jennifer Garner Grew Apart After 13 Going On 30
The film 13 Going On 30 is simply an iconic American rom-com. The coming-of-age story includes the unforgettable "Thriller" routine, many quotable moments, that colorful Versace dress we all wanted, and, of course, great onscreen chemistry between Mark Ruffalo's Matty and Jennifer Garner's Jenna. But while Ruffalo and Garner may have had a blast filming the memorable flick, apparently their friendship didn't continue on after the cameras stopped rolling.
Leonardo DiCaprio Sits Next To Israeli Model, 19, On Low-Key Night Out: Photos
Leo on the go! Leonardo DiCaprio loves a good night out. So the Romeo + Juliet star, 48, was happy to do a little partying during a posh Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, get-together in LA. Leo appeared in a social mood during the soiree, where he sat next to 19-year-old...
Ashton Kutcher Hadn't Done A Rom-Com In 12 Years. Why He Decided To Star In One Opposite Reese Witherspoon
Ashton Kutcher got honest about his decision to return to romantic comedies after a 12-year hiatus.
Travis Kelce May or May Not Be Dating Zuri Hall
This Super Bowl Sunday, I’m interested in only two things: Rihanna and the relationship status of Travis Kelce. I’ve gathered that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been publicly looking for love for most of his professional career, from starring in a Bachelor-esque reality show called Chasing Kelce to his five-year on-again, off-again relationship with broadcast sports journalist and model Kayla Nicole.
Dad on daughter: "She won't speak to me because I can't go to her wedding; she chose a woman"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Seeing your kids get married and thinking about them making their own family and being happy with the partner they chose is a special time in a parent's life, but what can you do if you don't agree with their choice?
