Fox11online.com
Person of interest in Appleton homicide remains hospitalized after crash
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The person of interest in an Appleton homicide remains in stable condition at a hospital following a crash in Sheboygan. Authorities were looking for Yia Lor, 37, in connection with a Jan. 22 shooting on the city's east side. Paul A. Rhoads, 56, was found bleeding in the middle of road on Briarcliff Drive. Rhoads later died at the hospital.
Fox11online.com
Appleton man sentenced to prison after stabbing man in neck
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Michael Miller was sentenced Friday to six years in prison for stabbing another man in the neck. He was also placed on extended supervision for five years after being convicted of aggravated battery while intending to cause great bodily harm, according to a court official. Miller, 63,...
Fox11online.com
UWGB student arrested after drugs, gun discovered on campus
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A UW-Green Bay student is in jail after an incident in a student apartment building on campus Tuesday night. The University announced Wednesday that UWGB Police responded to James Temp Hall shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, as a man was pounding on doors repeatedly. Police say he appeared under the influence and they were sent to conduct a welfare check.
Fox11online.com
Law enforcement clearing Combined Locks area after police presence
COMBINED LOCKS (WLUK) -- There is a law enforcement presence in Combined Locks. According to the village public safety Facebook page, the presence is on Richard Street. The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office says deputies are serving a search warrant. People are being asked to avoid the area.
Fox11online.com
Guns brought to two schools in Fox Valley back-to-back days
FOX VALLEY (WLUK) -- On back-to-back days guns were brought to schools in Winnebago County, leaving many parents concerned for their own child's safety. A student at Webster Stanley Middle school and another at Neenah High School are now in custody after bringing guns to school. No one was injured,...
Fox11online.com
Marian University mourns fallen Milwaukee police officer
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Marian University in Fond du Lac is mourning with the city of Milwaukee, after the fatal shooting of Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving earlier this week. Jerving, 37, was working towards a Bachelor of Science in Marian's criminal justice program. Marian President Michelle Majewski released...
Fox11online.com
'Person of interest' in Appleton homicide arrested in Sheboygan
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A person of interest in an Appleton homicide was taken into custody after police say he was involved in a crash in Sheboygan. Authorities have been searching for Yia Lor, 37, in connection with a Jan. 22 shooting death on the city's east side. Paul A. Rhoads, 56, was found bleeding in the middle of road on Briarcliff Drive. Rhoads later died at the hospital.
Fox11online.com
Overnight electrical fire in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An electrical fire in Oshkosh badly damaged the roof of a home. Fire crews were called to the 1100 block of W. New York Avenue around 9:30 Thursday night. When they arrived, they found flames coming through the roof of a vacant two-story home. The flames were...
Fox11online.com
One dead and another injured in Green Bay shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Police are now searching for the suspect of an east side shooting that left one person dead and another injured. Officers were called to a house on Clayton Place, near Eisenhower Park around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. When police arrived, two people were sent...
Fox11online.com
Extra patrol will be out Super Bowl Sunday for OWI enforcement
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Brown County authorities are encouraging drivers to celebrate the Super Bowl responsibly. The Green Bay Police Department says it will be deploying additional officers for a special OWI enforcement Sunday. Officers will be looking for signs of impaired driving while on patrol in the city through...
Fox11online.com
Menominee Park Zoo Lagoon provides winter family fun in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- With no classes scheduled on Friday in the Oshkosh school district, kids had the chance to head down to Menominee Park to do some ice skating. The Parks and Recreation Departments of Oshkosh teamed up for a special "Winter Olympics" event on Friday. "We're most excited to...
Fox11online.com
Several Fox Valley counties rise to 'medium' level of COVID-19 spread
MADISON (WLUK) -- A swath of 14 counties from southeastern Wisconsin to the Fox Valley has risen to the "medium" level of COVID-19 spread. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map shows Outagamie, Winnebago, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Waushara, Waupaca and Menominee counties among the 14. At the "medium" level, the CDC recommends those at high risk consider taking precautions.
Fox11online.com
Creativity needed from Fond du Lac County residents to redesign flag
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Fond du Lac County is looking to modernize its flag. Officials are asking county residents to help them come up with a new design. The current flag was designed by Donna Heldt of Campbellsport many years ago. Only submissions from Fond du Lac County residents...
Fox11online.com
City of Green Bay stands by audio surveillance, calls tech 'lawful and commonplace'
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The City of Green Bay is standing by its stance that audio surveillance installed at city hall is legal. City officials released a press release late Friday afternoon about the privacy concerns that have been raised at city hall. As FOX 11 exclusively reported Thursday, a...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Oshkosh North and Neenah post victories
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Friday in High School Game Time, Oshkosh North kept its Fox Valley Association title hopes alive by beating FVA leader Fond du Lac 57-53 in boys basketball. Meanwhile, in FVA girls action, Neenah clinched a share of the FVA title with a 67-47 win over defending...
Fox11online.com
Appleton restructures plan for Vosters Park after community voices concerns
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The city of Appleton is hoping to move forward with its redevelopment plan for Vosters Park to get rid of dead and dying trees. But the efforts haven’t gone unnoticed by neighbors who have brought their concerns forward. “Their plan and the only bid that they...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay prioritizes officers' mental health with guest musician Frank Ray
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is making mental health a priority for its officers starting with a guest speaker on Thursday. Country music artist Frank Ray is used to people listening to him. But, on Thursday, he was the listener for police officers in Green Bay.
Fox11online.com
Dive teams prepare for sturgeon spearing weekend as warm weather impacts ice conditions
NEENAH, Wis. (WLUK) -- With one of the largest lake sturgeon populations in North America, the Winnebago System brings in people from all over the state. Due to all that traffic on the ice, officials are reminding those headed for the lake about what you can do to keep yourself safe.
Fox11online.com
Fundraiser to help send Oconto band students to Europe
(WLUK) -- A fundraiser is helping Oconto band students shine on an international level. Six Oconto high school students will be going to Europe in July with the Wisconsin All Stars of Music band. The group of students will perform during a two-week tour through five different countries: France, Germany,...
Fox11online.com
Ziebell helps lead Neenah to share of FVA title
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Since the start of the season Neenah was the pick to win the Fox Valley Association girls basketball title, and Friday night the Rockets had a chance to clinch a share of the crown. All they had to do was beat defending champion Hortonville, which won the...
