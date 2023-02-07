Fairfax County’s COVID-19 emergency is ending in March. What will it affect?

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County announced on Tuesday that their local emergency for COVID-19 — which has been in place since March 2020 — will come to an end on March 1.

This emergency declaration helped the county authorize aid and funding to “mitigate the effects of COVID-19.”

The Declaration of Local Emergency has been an extremely valuable tool for us throughout the pandemic. It gave us greater flexibility and authority to purchase supplies, find resources, move to virtual operations and meetings, support the business community, and protect the health and safety of our community. Statement from Fairfax County Executive Bryan J. Hill

So how might this affect residents?

No direct impact on COVID-19 response

Officials said that this declaration ending will have “no direct impact on the county’s operational response of approach to COVID-19.” The county’s vaccination clinics had already ended operations in December, but different options for residents to get vaccinated will remain open throughout the county.

The statement said that any residents having trouble getting a vaccine can call 703-267-3511 or head online for more information.

Outdoor dining, exercise facilities

Restaurants and exercise facilities got the OK to operate outside in parking lots during COVID-19 thanks to the emergency response. County officials said that these operations can continue for 12 more months — but after March 1, 2024, any businesses trying to continue to operate in parking lots will need more approval from the county.

Officials said that no changes would be made to the county’s shelter network. They encouraged residents to attend public meetings to speak up — the schedule for those meetings is online .

