ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Fairfax County’s COVID-19 emergency is ending in March. What will it affect?

By Makea Luzader
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=348tPL_0kfgY0mV00

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Fairfax County announced on Tuesday that their local emergency for COVID-19 — which has been in place since March 2020 — will come to an end on March 1.

This emergency declaration helped the county authorize aid and funding to “mitigate the effects of COVID-19.”

The Declaration of Local Emergency has been an extremely valuable tool for us throughout the pandemic. It gave us greater flexibility and authority to purchase supplies, find resources, move to virtual operations and meetings, support the business community, and protect the health and safety of our community.

Statement from Fairfax County Executive Bryan J. Hill
Metro to install temporary bus shelters

So how might this affect residents?

No direct impact on COVID-19 response

Officials said that this declaration ending will have “no direct impact on the county’s operational response of approach to COVID-19.” The county’s vaccination clinics had already ended operations in December, but different options for residents to get vaccinated will remain open throughout the county.

The statement said that any residents having trouble getting a vaccine can call 703-267-3511 or head online for more information.

Outdoor dining, exercise facilities

Restaurants and exercise facilities got the OK to operate outside in parking lots during COVID-19 thanks to the emergency response. County officials said that these operations can continue for 12 more months — but after March 1, 2024, any businesses trying to continue to operate in parking lots will need more approval from the county.

House passes resolution to end COVID-19 national emergency

Officials said that no changes would be made to the county’s shelter network. They encouraged residents to attend public meetings to speak up — the schedule for those meetings is online .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 1

Related
WUSA

New analysis shows plan to dredge Lake Accotink not feasible

SPRINGFIELD, Va. — The future of Lake Accotink Park is up in the air after new analysis of an effort to dredge the lake has been deemed not feasible, according to county leaders. In 2019, Fairfax County staff developed a dredging plan that was presented to the community and...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
tysonsreporter.com

NEW: Fairfax County sets date to end Covid pandemic state of emergency

(Updated at 11:20 a.m. on 2/8/2023) When March arrives, the COVID-19 pandemic will no longer be an officially declared emergency in Fairfax County. After honoring individuals and organizations in the community who helped the county respond to the pandemic this weekend, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously today (Tuesday) to terminate the local state of emergency declaration that has been in place since March 17, 2020.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Frederick County, Md. protective of farmland, an important sector for economy of region and State of Maryland

FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Developers in western Maryland are grabbing up land for new homes and commercial buildings, causing concern over the loss of farmland. To protect that farmland Frederick County has identified 70,000 acres to be restricted for agricultural use only. The county will purchase easements to restrict development, part of the […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

‘Slow Down': Speed Cameras Go Live Near 8 Fairfax County Schools

Eight new speed cameras are going live Friday in Fairfax County school zones, and officials hope they’ll encourage drivers to slow down. For the first 30 days, drivers caught speeding will get a warning. After the introductory period, a fine up to $100 is possible if a camera catches a driver speeding.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Ward 6 residents push for safety improvements at Potomac Ave. Metro

WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—More than a week after a shooting that killed Metro employee Robert Cunningham, neighbors who live nearby the Potomac Avenue Station are pushing for increased safety measures at the stop. “It’s just very unfortunate and it makes me sad,” said Ward 6 resident Lataunya Dardan, who takes that stop to work daily. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Fairfax County looking to hire new teachers

Fairfax County Public Schools is looking to hire new teachers at a job fair this Saturday. Ahead of the event, FOX 5 photojournalist Nelson Jones is introducing us to four current educators.
DC News Now

Man arrested for Fairfax Co. fatal shooting

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man for a fatal shooting that took place in Fairfax County on December 5. 22-year-old Malik Johnson of Alexandria was arrested on Friday, February 10 — over two months after the shooting took place. Police said that they were called to Audobon Avenue around 8:02 […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

US House votes to overturn DC’s revised criminal code

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In what could be a historic blow for the District, the U.S. House voted Thursday to overturn D.C.’s criminal code, which D.C. Council recently revised for the first time since 1901. A vote to overturn a D.C. law hasn’t advanced through the house since 2015, and before that, it was […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Public on the fence about increase in concealed carry gun permits

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Just last year, Maryland State Police reported over 85,000 applications for a concealed carry gun permit. With this many applications being submitted, some had concerns for people’s safety. Several Maryland residents say they are on the fence about if this is positive or negative. “It makes me a little […]
MARYLAND STATE
Inside Nova

Prince William County board punts on public comment changes

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors will not be making changes to public comment procedures anytime soon. At Tuesday’s meeting, board Chair Ann Wheeler said discussion of potential changes is being abandoned for now. She said the decision came after discussing the procedures with other supervisors and because...
DC News Now

DC News Now

44K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy