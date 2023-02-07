Read full article on original website
Opinion: Why I still live in homeless housingDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in ColoradoR.A. HeimColorado State
Aurora councilmembers fight to save prairie dogs from exterminationDavid HeitzAurora, CO
DougCo court battle continues in wrongful death case against STEM schoolSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Castle Rock could add more traffic calming measuresMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Jimmy Johnson Weighs in on Dallas Cowboys Decision to Stick with Mike McCarthy
Jimmy Johnson is weighing the Dallas Cowboys decision to stick with Mike McCarthy over replacing him with Sean Payton. The legendary Cowboys coach got to know Payton over their time together at FOX in 2022. He respects the former New Orleans Saints leader. However, he doesn’t believe the freshly-minted Denver Broncos coach would’ve been a huge upgrade over McCarthy.
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Cowboys QB Cooper Rush to Sign with Kellen’s Chargers?
“I’ve never been a free agent before and we’ll see what’s happens. It’s uncharted territory we’ll get there when we get there.” - Cowboys QB Cooper Rush
Sean Payton’s first meeting with Russell Wilson, Ciara was dinner with Joe Montana
Date night. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara broke bread with his new head coach Sean Payton in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Thursday. The couple dined with Payton, as well as Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and Wheels Up CEO Kenny Dichter at the Wheels Up Raos pop-up restaurant, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who shared a photo of the group on Twitter. It was the first meeting between Wilson and Payton after the Broncos introduced the new head coach on Monday, when he praised the quarterback for his hard work ethic. It’s unclear what was discussed among the...
Decision Made On Damar Hamlin's Future With NFL
A decision has been made regarding Damar Hamlin's future with the NFL.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Sean Payton Makes His Opinion On Kyler Murray Very Clear
Before deciding to become the head coach of the Denver Broncos, there were several teams Sean Payton considered. One of those teams was the Arizona Cardinals. Following comments from Payton's former colleague at Fox, Terry Bradshaw, the new Broncos coach wanted to set the record straight about his ...
Eric Bieniemy Coach Choice: Commanders vs. Ravens - & Lamar Contract?
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
Payton Took Broncos Job 'Despite' Russell Wilson, Says Bradshaw
Sean Payton, based on buddy Terry Bradshaw's remarks, "Didn't want to go to Denver because of the QB. Ultimately, he took that job in spite of (Seahawks ex) Russell Wilson.''
Broncos Insider Names Veteran Quarterback Team Could Sign
For better or worse, Russell Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the Broncos next season. Besides, the front office already signed him to a five-year contract. The Broncos could potentially strengthen their quarterback room by adding a high-level backup. According to Benjamin Allbright ...
Deion Sanders keeps recruiting for Colorado, even while presenting at NFL Honors
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders keeps selling the Buffaloes' brand on national platforms, including Thursday's NFL Honors.
Sean Payton said potential Commanders' buyers approached him about coaching Washington
Sean Payton to the Washington Commanders? Well, that’s what at least one prospective Washington buyer envisioned before Payton eventually recently agreed to coach the Denver Broncos. In an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio with Adam Schein at the Super Bowl, Payton was asked if he considered returning to New...
Nick Saban on Jalen Hurts
The last time Jalen Hurts played a football game despite a significant injury, he wasn’t supposed to play at all. This was December 2018, the SEC championship. As the whole world watched, Hurts was benched at halftime of the national championship game the previous season against Georgia. Tua ...
TMZ.com
Cam Jordan Predicts Big Year For Broncos After Hiring 'Mad Scientist' Sean Payton
Broncos country is going to be riding again in a big way in 2023 -- at least, that's according to Cameron Jordan ... who tells TMZ Sports he's expecting big things out of Denver after it hired Sean Payton this offseason. Jordan spent nearly his entire career being coached by...
Get-In Ticket Price for Super Bowl Plunges 30%
As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles prepare for the big game at State Farm Stadium, Super Bowl tickets are becoming more affordable. Since last Sunday night, the get-in price for the title game has reportedly dropped 30% from nearly $6,000 to around $4,200, per data from multiple secondary ticket markets.
Michael Irvin Reportedly Files Lawsuit Against Woman Who Claimed Misconduct
Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has reportedly filed a sizable lawsuit against the woman who accused him of misconduct. The lawsuit is for a total sum of $100 million, according to TMZ, and claims that Irvin is being "railroaded." "It is clear Michael is the latest victim of our ...
WATCH: Highlights from DeMarcus Ware's time with Broncos
DeMarcus Ware has been named a member of the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, the NFL announced Thursday evening. Ware spent the majority of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, but he had a memorable three-year run with the Broncos that included 21.5 sacks and a victory in Super Bowl 50. Ware probably would have reached the Hall of Fame even without an NFL title, but winning a Super Bowl with Denver certainly improved his resume.
In a story only Sean Payton can tell, changes are coming for Broncos
PHOENIX — It was the 7 a.m. hour and new Broncos coach Sean Payton was already making his rounds at the spacious Super Bowl 57 Radio Row on the bottom floor of the Phoenix Convention Center. He had spent the week conducting four to five assistant coaching interviews via...
Goodell Confirms Flex Scheduling for ‘Monday Night Football’
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told reporters at his Super Bowl press conference in Phoenix that ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” will be able to utilize flex scheduling next season — and that Amazon may eventually have the same ability. “It wouldn’t at all surprise me at some...
The Rise in the Cost of a Super Bowl Commercial
Super Bowl Sunday has become an unofficial national holiday in the United States. Football fans — casual or die-hard gather around the television with their favorite foods and snacks – and check out the commercials. Since the first Super Bowl in 1967, the game has grown exponentially and...
