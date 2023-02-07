Read full article on original website
WRAL
34 people in Wake County taken into custody for school threats in last year
Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman supports a juvenile detention "time-out" in serious school threat cases. Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman supports a juvenile detention "time-out" in serious school threat cases.
Wake County Public School System Superintendent Catty Moore announces retirement
Catty Moore announced she will be retiring in July after the school year ends.
Wake County DA: Students who threaten violence at school almost never get sent to juvenile jail
RALEIGH, N.C. — Law enforcement agencies across Wake County have filed charges or secured juvenile petitions for at least 34 people in the last year accused of communicating threats of mass violence at schools; however, none of the students caught making threats spent time in juvenile detention. The Wake...
Hillside High School principal addresses deadly shooting that killed 1 student, injured another
"The reality is some kids can be saved, some students are going to probably have to be incarcerated," said Dr. William Logan.
Another day of threats at Hillside High: Sheriff calls for metal detectors, Durham remembers a young man with potential
DURHAM, N.C. — Hillside High School in Durham was on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for about an hour Thursday afternoon while Durham police officers and sheriff's deputies searched the woods near the school after getting an anonymous tip about weapons there.
School alerted Nash County to girl's beating before Christmas, but county failed to remove her from home where she died
NASHVILLE, N.C. — WRAL News has learned that the state will not investigate how the Nash County Department of Social Services handled the abuse case of Christal Lane, an 8-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered by her grandmother. A previous WRAL News investigation found that 72-year-old Patricia Ricks was...
WRAL
Wake County IDs suspect in threat against Zebulon Middle School on same day two others are locked down
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Sheriff's Office has filed a juvenile petition against a suspect in the threats made last week against Zebulon Middle School. Investigators made that announcement on the same day that two other Wake County schools saw the school day disrupted by a Code Red lockdown.
'Our students should not have to deal with this type of grief,' frustration, grief expressed at DPS Board of Education work session Thursday
DURHAM, N.C. — Parents and community members voiced their frustration Thursday during Durham Public Schools Board of Education's work session. The frustrations come in the wake of the death of a 17-year-old Hillside High School student and the hospitalization of another, who were shot Wednesday on the American Tobacco Trail near the high school.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student
A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
North Carolina judge delays order on services for disabled
RALEIGH, N.C. — A trial judge has agreed to delay enforcement of his order setting a robust schedule upon which North Carolina health officials must provide significantly more community services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities while the state appeals his ruling. Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour, who...
State of Urgency: Teacher returns to Durham Hillside to produce play about gun violence
DURHAM, N.C. — A student production at Durham's Hillside High School has taken on additional urgency after two students from the school were shot on a trail nearby. One teenage boy died and another was hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the American Tobacco Trail. Police have not...
One year later: How much impact has Wake County's non-discrimination ordinance had?
RALEIGH, N.C. — It's been one year this month since Wake County's non-discrimination ordinance went into effect. WRAL News has discovered the ordinance only applied to a handful of discrimination complaints filed in this first year. Campbell Law School's downtown Raleigh campus is home to the Restorative Justice Clinic...
North Carolina State University graduate student found dead in dorm
A seventh student was found dead in a NC State dorm Wednesday.
‘The whole state will benefit’: Johnston County court staff working through weekend to ready for $85 million system overhaul
As Johnston County Clerk of Court Michelle Ball puts it: "out with paper and in with electronics."
School bus crash Friday sends four students to local hospital
Four students were hospitalized Friday after a school bus crash in Durham. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the bus was hit by a Buick on East Geer Street near Summerlin Road around 3:47 p.m.. Highway patrol said after the collision bus came to a rest partially in...
WBTV
State officials encouraging residents to prepare for potential winter weather this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - State leaders are encouraging North Carolinians to prepare for potential winter weather that could hit the region this weekend. Winter Storm Watches have been issued for most of the N.C. mountains, which the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) believes are likely be upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories by Saturday morning.
NC State student dies on campus Wednesday
North Carolina State University announced Thursday another student has died on campus. The death was reported Wednesday night at E.S. King Village, which has apartments for graduate students, postdocs, older undergrads and students with families. The student was a graduate student in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHASS),...
WRAL
Mentors mourn Hillside High School student killed Wednesday in shooting
Tiffany Swoope is the CEO of Graced Inc, helping young people find their paths. The young man killed yesterday was part of her program. Tiffany Swoope is the CEO of Graced Inc, helping young people find their paths. The young man killed yesterday was part of her program.
Ex-N. Carolina legislator Murry running for attorney general
RALEIGH, N.C. — A local prosecutor, pharmacist and former state legislator announced on Friday he will run for North Carolina attorney general next year. Republican Tom Murry of Wake County said he'll seek to succeed Democratic AG Josh Stein, who announced last month he's running for governor. Murry served...
NC board suspends license of homebuilder Action 9′s been investigating
North Carolina’s Licensing Board for General Contractors has suspended Aaron Guess’s license for allegedly failing to disclose certain information when he tried to renew his license in 2019.
