Wake County, NC

WRAL News

'Our students should not have to deal with this type of grief,' frustration, grief expressed at DPS Board of Education work session Thursday

DURHAM, N.C. — Parents and community members voiced their frustration Thursday during Durham Public Schools Board of Education's work session. The frustrations come in the wake of the death of a 17-year-old Hillside High School student and the hospitalization of another, who were shot Wednesday on the American Tobacco Trail near the high school.
DURHAM, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student

A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

North Carolina judge delays order on services for disabled

RALEIGH, N.C. — A trial judge has agreed to delay enforcement of his order setting a robust schedule upon which North Carolina health officials must provide significantly more community services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities while the state appeals his ruling. Superior Court Judge Allen Baddour, who...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTV

State officials encouraging residents to prepare for potential winter weather this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - State leaders are encouraging North Carolinians to prepare for potential winter weather that could hit the region this weekend. Winter Storm Watches have been issued for most of the N.C. mountains, which the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) believes are likely be upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories by Saturday morning.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

NC State student dies on campus Wednesday

North Carolina State University announced Thursday another student has died on campus. The death was reported Wednesday night at E.S. King Village, which has apartments for graduate students, postdocs, older undergrads and students with families. The student was a graduate student in the College of Humanities and Social Sciences (CHASS),...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Ex-N. Carolina legislator Murry running for attorney general

RALEIGH, N.C. — A local prosecutor, pharmacist and former state legislator announced on Friday he will run for North Carolina attorney general next year. Republican Tom Murry of Wake County said he'll seek to succeed Democratic AG Josh Stein, who announced last month he's running for governor. Murry served...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
