ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

Jury finds Carmen Decruz not guilty in death of Michael Dean

By Dean Wetherbee
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KrGNZ_0kfgXM9R00

BELL COUNTY, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – UPDATE: A Bell County jury has found former Temple police officer Carmen Decruz not guilty in the death of Michael Dean.

This comes after jury deliberations started in the manslaughter trial on Tuesday afternoon – which came after closing arguments from the prosecution and defense in the morning.

Decruz decided not to testify in his own defense in the trial. Along with manslaughter, prosecutors asked the jury to also consider a charge of criminal negligent homicide.

Body camera footage shown during Decruz manslaughter trial

Decruz shot Dean after a traffic stop near southeast H.K. Dodgen Loop and Little River Road just after 8 p.m. on December 2nd, 2019 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3shVEl_0kfgXM9R00
Michael Dean.

In closing arguments, the Defense pointed out the State’s lack of video analysis on DeCruz’s body cam. The Defense called it, “the most important part of the evidence.”

The State wanted the jury to find Decruz guilty of Manslaughter, not Criminally Negligent Homicide. According to the State, criminally negligent homicide in this case was if DeCruz did not know police policy and did not know his finger was on the trigger. Prosecutors say Decruz was aware of both.

The Defense argued the dash camera shows DeCruz’s finger in the index position on the gun – not on the trigger when walking to the passenger side of Dean’s car.

On Monday, former Temple Administrative Lieutenant Brad Hunt testified as a prosecution rebuttal witness. Hunt was on the scene of the deadly shooting handling traffic control, but he did not have any contact with Decruz or Dean.

Prosecutors asked Hunt if it was Temple Police policy to drive up and cut off a vehicle during a pursuit. He testified that it was not and that the police academy does not teach that move either.

Hunt did say the Police Department updated its pursuit policy six years ago – and that Decruz completed a refresher course in 2018.

During the afternoon, Temple Police Lieutenant Paul Newby testified that when an officer is in a high risk pursuit, it is ideal to wait for at least one other officer before approaching the offender.

Newby also told the court that when in a pursuit, an officer’s gun should be holstered or at least drawn closer to the officer’s body.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCEN

Rally held in Temple to protest not guilty verdict for Carmen DeCruz

TEMPLE, Texas — Community members gathered in downtown Temple on Thursday in protest of the not guilty verdict of former Temple police officer Carmen DeCruz earlier in the week. DeCruz was found not guilty of second degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the shooting death of Michael Dean...
TEMPLE, TX
KCEN

Carmen DeCruz verdict puts strain on community, police

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Central Texas community is still sharing their thoughts and emotions towards the verdict for the Temple Police officer charged in connection to the shooting death of Michael Dean in 2019. A Bell County jury acquitted former Carmen DeCruz of second degree manslaughter and criminally...
TEMPLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Temple community protest verdict in Michael Dean case

Temple, TX (FOX 44) — Dozens protested for change in Downtown Temple Thursday evening over Tuesday’s not guilty verdict of former temple police officer, Carmen DeCruz in the death of Michael Dean. With nearly three years leading up to this moment organizers titled the event “Traffic Stops Do Not Equal Tragic Stops.” Many took to […]
TEMPLE, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Jury finds Texas cop not guilty in death of man

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A Bell County jury has found former Temple police officer Carmen Decruz not guilty in the death of Michael Dean. This comes after jury deliberations started in the manslaughter trial on Tuesday afternoon – which came after closing arguments from the prosecution and defense in the morning.
BELL COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Kimble to assume Killeen Interim Police Chief duties

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen has announced that Charles Kimble will assume the role of interim police chief starting this Monday. Kimble served as Killeen’s Chief of Police from September 1, 2017, until January 27, 2023 – when he retired with more than 25 years of law enforcement experience. Kimble will serve in the interim role for up to twelve weeks as the city looks for new Chief of Police.
KILLEEN, TX
The Highlander

Details released on Horseshoe Bay shooting

Details released on Horseshoe Bay shooting News Staff Fri, 02/10/2023 - 15:52 Image Officers Kos, left, and Guadiana are back to work after being injured when they were allegedly shot at by a suspect. Contributed photos Pierce remains in the Burnet County jails on bonds which total $1.5 million for allegedly shooting at Horseshoe Bay police. ...
HORSESHOE BAY, TX
fox44news.com

Woman accused of break-in, holding gun to woman’s head

West, Tx (FOX44) – A 37-year-old has been arrested, and is accused of breaking into an apartment in West and holding a gun to the head of the occupant. Amber Marie Jupe Montoya remained in the McLennan County Jail Friday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.
WEST, TX
KWTX

Killeen Police arrest suspect in 2020 murder of 24-year-old

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect has been charged in connection to the 2020 murder of Jonathon Allen Hampton, 24, by the Killeen Police Department. Antonio Trevon Edwards Hodges,21, faces a murder charge and is being held on a $1 million bond in the Bell County Jail. Officers found Hampton...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Temple police looking for suspect in 'accidental' shooting

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department was investigating what they called an accidental shooting Tuesday. Around 5:13 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of S. General Bruce Drive, in reference to a gunshot wound, according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one person who had been shot in the leg.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Killeen police asking for help identifying suspect in assault

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a suspect in an assault investigation. At approximately 8:27 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers responded to the 600 block of North Gray Street in reference to an assault. According to police, video surveillance was...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

One person injured following Temple shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that has left one person wounded. Officers received a call around 5:13 a.m. Feb. 7 in the 2700 block of South General Bruce Drive. Upon arrival, they found one person who had been shot in the...
TEMPLE, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Historical marker set for 1916 Waco lynching

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The 1916 lynching of Jesse Washington is remembered as a tragic part of Waco’s history. The McLennan County Historical Commission, the Community Race Relations Coalition and the Waco Chapter of the NAACP will be hosting a historical marker dedication to remember this event. This event will take place 3:00 p.m. Sunday at the lawn of Waco City Hall, located at 300 Austin Avenue.
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

14K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy