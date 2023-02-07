Read full article on original website
Controversial Publication Calls Out New Jersey City For Being the Rudest
In New Jersey, we move fast. We talk fast, we walk fast, and we drive fast. Keep up or get out of the way. Jersey is surrounded by two big cities. New York and Philadelphia. Many of the people who live in The Great Garden State are transplants from these two cities.
This New Jersey Intersection Is Actually The Worst In The Entire Country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
The Most Bizarre House in New Jersey is Straight Out of a Futuristic Movie
At first glance, this home looks like it's straight out of a sci-fi movie, but it's not. If the outside is this intriguing, imagine what the inside looks like. This very unusual house is located in Harding Township (Morristown) in Morris County. 75 Sand Spring Rd. is the location of...
Kids Under 10 Are No Longer Welcome at this New Jersey Restaurant
The restaurant says it wasn't an easy decision to make. When dining at a fancy restaurant, you expect a particular atmosphere. With delicious food and attentive service, fine diners expect a calm and serene environment - especially when paying more for a meal. One New Jersey restaurant is going to...
It will soon be cooling down for New Jersey commuters heading through Newark Penn Station
🚆 Newark Penn Station will be getting upgrades to their air conditioning systems. 🚆 NJ Transit Board has approved contract to have work done to bring in new chillers and cooling towers at Newark Penn Station. 🚆 The cost to install new air conditioning units at Newark Penn...
Here’s where millionaires choose to rent in New Jersey
There are over 100 millionaires that rent in one city in New Jersey. If you've been paying any attention at all to real estate and building trends in this state, it's not hard to guess that it's Jersey City. With a mass exodus out of NYC by many people following...
Celebrated 142-Year-Old New Jersey Church Sadly Faces Demolition
We have so many historic buildings in New Jersey. Many of them go back hundreds and hundreds of years. Many of these buildings are churches. My church was established in 1882. This is such an amazing building situated in the quaint little town of Island Heights. Another beautiful church that...
Italian restaurant in Tinton Falls, NJ to stop serving kids under 10
TINTON FALLS — A popular New Jersey Italian restaurant has decided not to serve children under the age of 10 anymore. Nettie’s House of Spaghetti in Tinton Falls announced on Facebook that starting March 8, they will no longer allow children under 10 to dine in the restaurant.
Time to Shred! Here are times and dates for Ocean County, NJ 2023 shredding program
🔵 Ocean County Commissioners announce times and dates for shredding program. 🔵 There are multiple days and times to dispose of old and confidential documents in Ocean County. 🔵 There will be items you can and can't dispose of in Ocean County at shredding sites. If you're...
Amazing! One For The Record Book It’s The Oldest Church in New Jersey
Religion is old, a big part of history throughout the world, throughout the nation, and right here in New Jersey. As one of the original landing sites for many coming to America in the 17th century, New Jersey has a deep history in what is "recent" history compared to other parts of the world.
This Bargain Grocery Store Just Opened a Third New Jersey Location
There's a new spot to grab your groceries in Monmouth County. It's always exciting when a new store opens up in New Jersey, especially when it's not too far from home. It's even better when it's a store we don't have many of in The Garden State. What do you...
Experts Say this New Jersey Town is One of the Most Underrated in the U.S.
A Jersey Shore town is getting some national attention for being underrated. The Shore gets lots of love. For example, Asbury Park was recognized for having one of the most underrated beaches. TIME magazine gave Asbury a nod as well. Lifestyle website Thrillist chose one town from each state that...
The Top Seafood Restaurant to Visit Right Here in New Jersey
I think most folks, especially here in Jersey, love good seafood. Let's face it we live on the Atlantic Ocean here in New Jersey, the seafood is right there, how can you not like delicious seafood?. According to TapInto.Net, "New Jersey’s $8 Billion Fishing Industry among Top in Nation, Supports...
Unique healthy and delicious fast food chain expanding in NJ
The idea of Mediterranean food as a chain is nothing new. Take, for instance, Zoes, which has locations in New Jersey and around the country. But no one‘s done it like Hummus Republic. There they have a variety of hummus selections, combined with their formatted offerings of bowls, pitas...
Popular Comfort Food Chain Reopens In Howell, NJ After Being Closed Last Year
In the famous words of Arnold Schwarzenegger's famous Terminator: I'll Be Back. At least that's what one very popular restaurant in Howell can say now that they've reopened since being shut down last year. Technically, the restaurant was served a warrant of removal and had to vacate the premises within...
Investigation underway in Howell, NJ after school bus and motor vehicle collide Friday morning
HOWELL – An investigation is underway in Howell Township after a school bus and motor vehicle collided on Friday morning near the intersection of Georgia Tavern Road and West Farms Road. Police said that they received a call around 7:30 a.m. about the crash involving a Presidential school bus...
Spring is Coming! Ralph’s Famous Italian Ice Announces its Re-Opening Date in Toms River, NJ
According to LoveGelU.com, it seems that "Italian Ice" has deep roots right here in the Garden State. "Italian Ice, interestingly, isn't Italian. It's an American invention that came out of New Jersey about 100 years ago. However, Italian Ice is based on an Italian creation called granita, which is a semi-frozen dessert, originally created in Sicily, that's made from sugar, water, and various flavorings."
Goin Green! Get Ready For The Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Belmar, NJ
We are getting our green ready because we are less than a month away from the fantastic annual St.Patrick's Day Parade in beautiful Belmar, New Jersey in Monmouth County. We are really looking forward to the event once again this year!. So this year I will personally be doing something...
Anger and grief after death of 14-year-old NJ high school student
BERKELEY — Some students at Central Regional High School walked out of their classes on Wednesday, as the community has been in turmoil since a 14-year-old freshman took her own life last week. Adriana Kuch died from suicide on Feb. 3, according to family members in tribute on social...
Jury has verdict for New Jersey man who shot and killed medical office worker
🚔 Burlington Township man found guilty by jury of shooting and killing medical office worker in Mount Laurel. 🚔 The gunman had worked as a now former Burlington County Corrections Officer. 🚔 Burlington County Prosecutors said that the jurors in the case declined to convict the gunman of...
