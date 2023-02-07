View the original article to see embedded media. After Gary Payton II unexpectedly failed his physical, the trade that sent him from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Golden Sate Warriors is in jeopardy. James Wiseman also heads to the Detroit Pistons in this deal, meaning he could potentially return to the Warriors if the trade falls through. The Warriors have until Saturday to make their decision, but according to Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, the Warriors are considering keeping Payton despite the failed physical.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 10 HOURS AGO