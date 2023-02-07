Read full article on original website
News-Herald.com
Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital to host meetings, tours
Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital is giving members of the community several opportunities to learn more about the facility that is scheduled to open in August. According to the city, community leaders and Cleveland Clinic representatives will share information on the variety of care that Mentor Hospital will provide, as well as career opportunities available, at two town hall meetings and a pair of hard hat tours.
Documentary film cobbles together history of Medina’s Porter Shoe Repair shop
MEDINA, Ohio -- You could say that local documentarian Miles Reed has put his heart and soul -- or maybe sole -- into his newest film, about Medina’s Porter family and their shoe repair business. Reed -- a local historian, writer and filmmaker -- presented “The Story of a...
Cleveland Jewish News
Corky & Lenny’s co-founder Kaden recalled as ‘an icon and a legend’
Among many qualities, Lenny Kaden, a co-founder of Corky & Lenny’s, will be remembered for his love of family, dedication to his community and sense of humor. He died Feb. 5 at age 92. Kaden and Corky Kurland, who died in 2011, opened Corky and Lenny’s restaurant in 1956...
Morning Journal
Cleveland’s Pioneer is only so successful in making theme work, but it’s barbecue-centric fare is solid | Restaurant review
The elephant ear was comically huge. It wasn’t just that the Elephant Ear ($7) dessert at camping-themed barbecue joint Pioneer in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood was so large that you could see little of the square tray underneath it; it also was that I had chosen it after a server helped convince me another dessert I’d been eyeing would be a bit much for one person.
Morning Journal
Thomasina Patton named to Lorain County Community College Board of Trustees
Lorain County Community College recently welcomed a new member to its Board of Trustees, thanks to an appointment from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Thomasina Patton of Avon Lake marks the third trustee member DeWine appointed since becoming governor. Patton’s term, which began Jan. 1, will run through August 2027.
Morning Journal
Lorain Schools brings back Unified Basketball Special Olympics tourney Feb. 16
A team of Lorain City Schools students, both those identified with special needs and students without disabilities, will face off against students from Elyria High School, Marion L. Steele High School in Amherst and May S. Hayes High School in Cleveland in a day of tournament play Feb. 16, according to a news release.
Private retreat in Moreland Hills asks $2.25M: House of the Week
MORELAND HILLS, Ohio -- Located on a wooded lot with a creek running through it, 50 Falls Creek Circle is a private sanctuary located just 20 miles southeast of Downtown Cleveland. Built in 1997, the property takes full advantage of its tranquil surroundings. “This home has an incredible two-story deck...
Morning Journal
Avon Lake High School Dance Team wins first state title
In her first year as head coach, Victoria Caruso-Myers has taken the Avon Lake Dance Team to the top of the mountain. After placing number one in the Game Day Small Group category, the team claimed the first dance team state title in school history. An Avon Lake graduate and...
News-Herald.com
St. Gabriel church announces Fish Fry plans
St. Gabriel church announce its 23rd annual Friday Fish Fry will be starting Feb. 24 and will continue through. March 31 from 5-7 p.m. at St. Gabriel School, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road in Concord Township. This fish fry offers dine-in, all-you-can-eat for adults for $23 at the door and $20...
cleveland19.com
Land where Euclid Beach Park once stood will now transition to city green space
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park, which sits on the site of the former iconic amusement park Euclid Beach Park, will become part of the city’s park system with hopes that it will be managed by the Cleveland Metroparks. This comes after an extensive land use...
News-Herald.com
Sunday Pub Crawl has drawn repeat customers over the years
For more than a decade, people have gotten to know one another through the ever so popular Sunday Pub Crawl, observed by Marty Graham, owner of the Firehouse Grille and Pub in Willoughby Hills. The crawl, which covers western Lake County, is scheduled to take place Sundays Feb. 19 through...
Now Open: Winking Lizard in the AECOM Building Downtown
The opening comes on the heels of closures at the Galleria and Gateway District
medinacountylife.com
Upcoming Hotel Medina to Bring Flair To The Square
From a valet service to a rooftop lounge, up and down, Hotel Medina will have everything you need for a good night stay in a historical town. Hopefully opening in Autumn of 2024, Hotel Medina is a place you’ll want to stay. “I thought there was a need to...
City of Cleveland announces West Side Market nonprofit leadership board members, releases first phase of master plan
CLEVELAND — The future of Cleveland's West Side Market is taking shape after city leaders announced the founding of the new non-profit governing body for the 111-year-old landmark on Thursday. The Cleveland Public Market Corporation (CPMC) board will initially be comprised of 15 members, with a maximum of 21...
cleveland.com
Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach
BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
Morning Journal
Morning Journal Players of the Week for Feb. 10
On the mat: Rocco earned two pins in matches against Willard and Avon on Feb. 4, bringing his record to 33-1 with 22 pins on the year. Off the mat: Rocco has two nicknames; Tony “Blue Eyes” and Tony “Two Toes”. His favorite sports memory is eating with the team after a meet and getting to know the friends he’s made from all over the state. A hobby of his is illustrating/drawing along with a dose of writing, so it comes as no surprise his favorite school subject is art, along with “all types of history.” His favorite food is his Mom’s cooking, bagels, sushi, any type of fruit, favorite movies “Nacho Libre,” as well as “The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly,” not to mention reading comics from all over the world, potentially while listening to Outlaw country like Johnny Cash and rooting for the Cleveland sports teams.
West Side Market has a new nonprofit board, seeks executive director
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb on Thursday took another step in the transformation of the West Side Market, announcing the incorporation of a new non-profit Cleveland Public Market Corporation to manage the 111-year-old institution. He also revealed the names of the 15 volunteer board members who will oversee the market and look for ways to improve it and steer it into the future.
WKYC
Salmon Dave's revamped décor and menu showcases its 'coastal comfort' vibe with fresh dishes and new craft cocktails: First Look
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio — A Rocky River staple has reopened its doors, following a transformation that stays true to its roots in the Old River District of the Cleveland suburb. Salmon Dave's has become the best version of itself, revamping its décor and menu to match its easy-going vibe created with incredible talent behind the bar and in the kitchen, as explained by Rosewood Grill managing partner Chris Kneeland.
ocj.com
CAUV changes in Lorain County￼
After several meetings with Lorain County Farm Bureau members, County Auditor Craig Snodgrass will be making some major changes in how his office applies Ohio’s Current Agricultural Use Value program. CAUV allows farmland devoted exclusively to commercial agriculture to be valued based on its value in agriculture, rather than...
3 more Ohio Bed, Bath & Beyond locations added to closures
Two more Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond locations have been added to the list of stores within the company that are closing.
