Capital Murder Suspect Turns Gun on Himself During Police ChaseBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Yellowhammer News
5 new coffee roasters to try in the Birmingham area
Coffee lovers know the best cup is made with recently roasted beans—the fresher the better. Buying from a local roastery, especially one in the neighborhood, guarantees that freshness. Although Birmingham’s regional giants Royal Cup and Red Diamond are more than a century old, today’s modern coffee culture traces to...
Bham Now
Gardendale opens new floral shop and announces Chipotle construction
The city of Gardendale welcomed two new businesses to town this week—a hometown florist and popular fast casual Mexican restaurant. Just in time for Valentines Day, the community held a grand opening on Tuesday for the Gardendale Floral Company. Formerly the Adamsville Floral Company, the new location is on Highway 31 at 528 Decatur Hwy 35071.
Construction on new Ford dealership at Palisades Mall will soon begin
The long-awaited Stivers Ford dealership in Birmingham’s Palisades Mall is set to break ground within the next month according to Pell City based contractor Goodgame Company. Goodgame Company received a building permit for over $15 million this month to begin work on the project which was first announced in...
OnlyInYourState
There Are Numerous Historic Buildings In This Alabama City
There are many historic buildings that remind us of Alabama’s past. From homes and churches, to theatres and hotels, the list is endless. One city in Alabama that has numerous historic buildings is Birmingham. Seven of these historic buildings are listed below. Have you ever visited any of these...
Meat Depot Open Now After Northport Cost Kutter Grocery Store Closes
A new grocery store is open in Northport to replace the short-lived Cost Kutter store in the old Save A Lot building in Buford Plaza off McFarland Boulevard. The long-running Save A Lot permanently closed in June 2021 and Alabama's first Cost Kutter grocery store opened in the space that November before also closing at the end of last month.
Bham Now
This amazing local sauce will be your party favorite—here’s why
With the big football game and college basketball coming up, it’s time to have your crew over to cheer for your favorite teams. The one thing we can all agree on? The most important part of game day is the delicious food. From finger-licking wings to all your favorite party dips, Moore’s Marinades & Sauces has just what you need to have the best game day.
Shelby Reporter
Capella brings authentic Italian, wood-fired pizza to Shelby County
Capella Pizzeria located off U.S. 280 in Shelby County offers authentic Italian wood-fired pizzas that are made to order. In addition to more than 10 different specialty pizzas, the restaurant offers Gelato, cannolis, special cakes and much more. Visit them at 4700 U.S. 280 Suite 13 near Inverness. For more mouthwatering sights and info, visit them on Instagram and Facebook.
What does Birmingham want? Popular chains or local businesses?
Birmingham residents are looking to add a little European flair to their homes according to local Facebook groups. Throughout January requests to bring an IKEA furniture store into the city were among the most popular. City officials are a bit reticent to talk about in-the-works possible deals for bringing new...
hooversun.com
Hoover council OKs $3 million road and dam repair, annexation of Riverchase Country Club
The Hoover City Council on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, voted to make an estimated $3 million worth of repairs to fix an erosion problem on Lake Forest Circle and the dam underneath it and to recover money from the Riverchase Residential Association and (over time) from revenues received by annexing the 192-acre Riverchase Country Club, which owns the dam.
Tuscaloosa’s Iconic Taco Casa Looking to Expand to 3 New Alabama Cities
One of the best-known brands in Tuscaloosa may soon expand across Alabama as Taco Casa seeks to open restaurants in three new cities. The company announced Tuesday that it was looking for entrepreneurial minds in Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile who may be interested in opening restaurants in those metro areas.
Bham Now
Birmingham native tops Amazon bestseller chart + other literary news
The Birmingham literary scene has been booming lately. With a new book set in Birmingham, an author hitting number one on Amazon and another author who is a gold winner for nonfiction—there is a lot to celebrate. Keep reading to learn more and find a new book to get lost in.
AHSAA Wrestling Super Sectionals: 4 Gardendale brothers earn North titles
Gardendale High School turned the Class 6A North Super Sectional wrestling tournament into a family affair. All four of the Powe brothers captured individual North Super Sectional titles – Crue at 106 pounds, Demarcus at 120, Isaiah at 145 and Daishun at 152 – Saturday at Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham CrossPlex as the AHSAA North Super Sectional Wrestling Championships concluded the Class 7A, Class 6A and Class 1A/4A competition in the first session.
passporttoeden.com
12 Best Restaurants In Birmingham Alabama
Birmingham has always been a food city. It’s a city of food that’s deeply satisfying. It’s a city of food that’s heartwarming. It’s a city of unlimited flavors. You’ll find a gamut of countries represented by Birmingham’s best restaurants: Ethiopia, Thailand, Cuba, Italy. When Birmingham locals travel, they bring what they’ve tried, tasted, and fallen in love with back home.
Crews respond to chemical spill in downtown Birmingham
Crews are working the scene of a chemical spill in downtown Birmingham.
Taco Casa leaders hope to expand across Alabama
Taco Casa, the beloved Tuscaloosa based, Mexican quick service restaurant, is looking for individuals who are passionate about food and entrepreneurship to join the franchise family in the Huntsville, Montgomery, and Mobile metropolitan areas. With more than 45 years of experience serving mouth-watering tacos, burritos, and more, Taco Casa has...
Moody opens 172-acre Kelly Creek Industrial Park
The largest patch of available land for large employers in St. Clair County is now open. The City of Moody opened the Kelly Creek Commerce Park off Exit 147 on Interstate 20 Thursday. A joint venture of the city, Capstone Real Estate Investments and Graham & Co., the park features 172 acres with prepared sites to provide faster construction timelines.
How to get tickets to see James Taylor perform in Alabama this summer
Tickets for James Taylor’s 2023 “An Evening with James Taylor & His All-Star Band” officially went on sale today. Local fans will have multiple opportunities to see Taylor perform with three different outdoor concerts scheduled for Orange Beach, Pelham and Huntsville. According to previous reports, Taylor’s Alabama...
What is going on at Nana Funks? Birmingham wants to know
Over the last few days, many questions have been asked about the future of a popular Birmingham club, but few answers have been given.
Birmingham police cruiser involved in crash on University Boulevard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham Police Department cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the accident happened just after 4 a.m. at University Boulevard and 20th Street. The crash was described by an officer on the scene as a “very slow-moving wreck.” No injuries were reported.
OnlyInYourState
People Are Going Crazy Over The Homemade Pecan Pie At This Alabama Bakery
Do you consider yourself the ultimate pie lover? If so, you’ll want to visit Pies By Mike. This Alabama bakery offers some of the best homemade pies you’ll ever eat, especially their famous pecan pie. For information about this old-fashioned pie, which many people claim is the best pecan pie in Alabama, take a look below.
AL.com
