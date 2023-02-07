ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, SC

Driver dies in single-car crash in Union Co.

By Robert Cox
 3 days ago

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-car crash Tuesday afternoon in Union County.

The crash happened on Highway 72 near Delta Road just after 3 p.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said a car was headed westbound on Highway 72 when it ran off the road and struck a tree.

The Union County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Barion Lee Sanders of Chester.

