Driver dies in single-car crash in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a single-car crash Tuesday afternoon in Union County.
The crash happened on Highway 72 near Delta Road just after 3 p.m.
South Carolina Highway Patrol said a car was headed westbound on Highway 72 when it ran off the road and struck a tree.
The Union County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Barion Lee Sanders of Chester.
