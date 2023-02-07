Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Two Taken To Hospital After Accident South Of Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Hawarden teen and a Sioux Center man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The Iowa State Patrol reports that at about 5:35 p.m., 18-year-old Jacqueline Topete of Hawarden was driving a 2011 Chevy SUV northbound on Highway 75, near Sioux Feed at B46. They tell us that 27-year-old Irving Dominguez Salais of Sioux Center was northbound on 75 in a 2010 Ford SUV. They report that 33-year-old Irma Lopez Lopez of Colorado Springs, CO was driving a 2010 Ford pickup northbound on 75.
2-year-old run over by tractor after falling, Plymouth County sheriff says
A two-year-old was taken to a hospital after authorities said the child was partially run over by a tractor Tuesday.
Man arrested for allegedly leading Sioux City police on chase in vehicle stolen from gas station
Dumarce allegedly stole a 2004 Toyota Camry outside of a gas station on Summit Street that had been left running.
kiwaradio.com
Seven Fire Departments Extinguish Machine Shed Fire Near Meriden
Meriden, Iowa — A machine shed and its contents were destroyed in a fire on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, near Meriden, and firefighters from seven northwest Iowa fire departments helped extinguish the blaze. According to Meriden Fire Chief Rusty Rasmus, at about 7:00 p.m., the Meriden Fire Department was...
Sioux City Fire Rescue respond to structure fire on Nebraska Street
Sioux City Fire Rescue are reporting a fire at a Nebraska Street residence.
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested following reckless driving call
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was arrested after a reckless driving call in Knox County Saturday, Feb. 4. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 10 p.m. on Feb. 4. for a reckless driver, and they were advised the driver was possibly intoxicated. The Sheriff's...
kiwaradio.com
Sioux County K9 Officer Retires
Orange City, Iowa — One of the Sioux County Sheriff’s Department’s officers has retired. But it’s not an officer of the human variety, it’s one of the canine variety. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that they have retired canine Sonny, a Belgian Tervuren K9...
kiwaradio.com
Sheriff Says His Department Has Been Awarded Funding For “Exciting” Opportunities
Orange City, Iowa — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has received some funding for some new ideas. Sheriff Jamie Van Voorst tells us more. Van Voorst says he is happy that the budget involved with these requests has been approved by the Sioux County Board of Supervisors. He says the Sheriff’s Office will move through the processes of adding personnel to implement the opportunities, to be effective July 1, 2023.
nwestiowa.com
Algona motorist cited for paraphernalia
ROCK RAPIDS—A 25-year-old Algona man was cited about 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, near Rock Rapids on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. The citing of Levi David Penning stemmed from the stop of a westbound 1999 Chevrolet C-2500 pickup for speeding on Highway 9 just east of Jefferson Avenue about seven miles west of Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sibley attempted murder case dismissed
SIBLEY—The case has been dismissed against a 19-year-old from Michigan who was charged with attempted murder stemming from an incident in December of 2021 in Sibley. Osceola County attorney Nolan McGowan, representing the state of Iowa, requested the case against Veronica Rose Peckens of Lake Ann, MI, be dismissed “in the interest of justice” on Feb. 3.
dakotanewsnow.com
SFPD: Walmart evacuated under bomb threat
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say someone contacted a Walmart employee claiming a bomb was in the building. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident took place around 6 a.m. in southwest Sioux Falls. Everyone had exited the building before officers conducted their search. Officers did not find a bomb and secured the area.
nwestiowa.com
Driver clocked at 118 arrested by Hospers
HOSPERS—A 26-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 5 a.m. Friday, Feb. 3, after the vehicle he was driving was clocked at 118 mph on the Highway 60 expressway near Hospers. The arrest of Branden John Hengeveld stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2014 Chrysler 300 on the expressway...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center hopes to add pond to community
SIOUX CENTER—The city of Sioux Center hopes to develop a new pond within the community this year. The Sioux Center City Council set 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, to hear any public comments related to the proposed plans and specifications for the proposed Meadow Creek Detention Pond project. Assistant...
nwestiowa.com
Sibley man arrested for sitting on woman
SIBLEY—A 67-year-old Sibley man was arrested 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, on charges of willful injury — causing bodily injury and assault. The arrest of David Dewayne Highsmith stemmed from the investigation of a domestic disturbance call at a residence at 530 Fifth Ave. in Sibley, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
kicdam.com
Four Spencer Hospital Nurses Recognized
Spencer, IA (KICD) — Four nurses at Spencer Hospital have been honored by the “Great Iowa Nurses” this year. Only 78 individuals statewide got the distinction. Local honories are Roxanne Warburton, an OB nurse in the birth center; Lindsey Kelleher, a Med/Surg nurse; Clinical Educator Kylee Zinn; and Jessica Dirks in the Informatics department.
nwestiowa.com
Inmate charged with no contact violation
PRIMGHAR—An O’Brien County Jail inmate faces an additional charge after allegedly calling an individual he is not to have contact with from the facility in Primghar at about noon Sunday, Feb. 5. Twenty-year-old Dalton Kade Den Hartog-Hopcroft of Sanborn was charged with violation of a no contact/protective order...
kiwaradio.com
Burst Pipe Temporarily Closes Brady’s Pub In Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa — A Sheldon establishment will have to be closed for a while due to water damage. Brady and Traci Den Hartog own Brady’s Pub. Traci tells us what happened. She says the building is insured, so they are waiting to find out what needs to be done insurance-wise and as far as repairs.
thebestmix1055.com
Two men arrested following fight
Fremont police arrested two men following a fight today. Officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Morningside Road in reference to a physical disturbance. Police observed two men fighting in the middle of the parking lot. After Armstrong Harry, 26, of Fremont and Benedictos Kaier, 38, of Storm Lake,...
Sioux City man pleads guilty in casino fraud
A Sioux City man who tried to have another person claim a casino jackpot for him pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court.
kiwaradio.com
Administrator: Rock Rapids Nursing Home Closure Is Temporary
Rock Rapids, Iowa — We now have more information about a Rock Rapids nursing home that is temporarily closed. The facility, known as the Rock Rapids Health Centre since its opening in 1977 is now being called the Rock Rapids Care Center, and is run by a company called Arboreta Healthcare.
