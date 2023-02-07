Read full article on original website
Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky storeKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
7 Louisville Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Residents of Louisville enjoy a slightly lower cost of living than the national average. In fact, housing costs are around 21% less expensive on average than in the rest of the United States.
Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky store
A major store chain recently announced that it would be celebrating the grand opening of its new Kentucky store location next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the popular book retail store chain Barnes & Noble will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Louisville, according to local reports.
Remember Farrell's? Back in the day, it was the best birthday party spot in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — You know you're from Louisville if you had or went to an iconic Farrell's birthday party. If you're unfamiliar, it was a classic ice cream shop on the second floor of the Oxmoor Center. While it wasn't just for birthdays, that was certainly a big part...
Family friendly Valentine's Day at Pope Lick
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Valentine's Day is right around the corner and there are plenty of fun activities available to both couples and entire families to enjoy at Pope Lick Park. One more intimate activity is "Romance Run", which is a romantic daytime game in your car. Couples participating can help cupid on his quest by solving clues.
'Flash Dads' cheer on Louisville elementary schoolers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Flash Dads" strike again. They are a group of 50 men across the city who show up at schools to cheer students on. This time, firefighters, fraternity members and dads showed up at Rutherford Elementary School on Wednesday morning, filling the halls with so much cheer and excitement.
Louisville foster home gets $240K in federal funding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A foster home in Louisville has received a sizeable grant through the AmeriCorps American Rescue Plan. Congressman Morgan McGarvey announced on Friday, Father Maloney’s Boys & Girls Haven on Goldsmith Lane will be given $240,000. According to officials, this grant will allow the Boys and...
'Easy access to the resources they need': Goodwill's Opportunity Campus to open in west Louisville in late 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly eight months after first breaking ground, Goodwill's new Opportunity Campus is taking shape in west Louisville. Now, they're announcing it will open by the end of November. It will be known as the Norton Healthcare Goodwill Opportunity Campus. It's a nod to the support they've...
Louisville hospital celebrates 200th CardioMEMS procedure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health – Heart Hospital is celebrating another milestone, completing the 200th CardioMEMS HF System implantation procedure. According to a media release, the device is a "revolutionary wireless monitoring sensor" that reduces hospital admissions a great deal when used by physicians to manage heart failure.
Former UofL basketball champion Robbie Valentine arrested for strangulation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Robbie Valentine, former Cardinal basketball player who played as part of the 1986 championship team, was arrested Thursday night by Louisville Metro Police. Valentine was charged with second degree strangulation for an incident that occurred at his home with his girlfriend. According to an arrest report,...
Louisville organizations work together to gather supplies for those in Turkey, Syria
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The death toll in Turkey and Syria keeps rising with more than 22,000 people killed in the devastating earthquake that struck earlier this week. As search and rescue efforts continue, mosques throughout Louisville are working together to provide some relief to those in need. Hundreds turned...
'It's going to be a tough year': Supporting Heroes needs your support to keep its promise
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When a first responder falls in the line of duty, it's the goal of Louisville-based Supporting Heroes to be there as quickly as possible. Its mission is to care for the families they leave behind from Kentucky, to Indiana, and Missouri. In recent years, the numbers...
LMPD investigating shooting near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police were on the scene of a shooting on East Ali near Clay Street in Phoenix Hill Friday night. It’s near a parking garage behind the UofL Hospital parking lot. LMPD Maj. Micah Scheu said when police arrived around 10:30 p.m. they found...
VIDEO | Students from across Kentucky sing 'National Anthem' in Louisville hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Choir students from schools across Kentucky earned widespread applause when they sang the National Anthem inside a downtown Louisville hotel this week. The performance, which has become an annual tradition, took place at the Louisville Hyatt Regency. The students were in town for the Kentucky Music...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Kentucky
Polar Plunge returns to Louisville; will you take the plunge?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Will you take the plunge for a great cause?. The Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Kentucky will return to Main Event in Middletown for the third year in a row. Plungers can gather at a pool the arcade will set up at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday,...
Greenberg Trying To Lure $100 Million ‘Dude Perfect World’ Theme Park To Louisville
If you were clutching your pearls about Topgolf coming to town, avert your eyes. According to an email obtained by LEO Weekly, Mayor Craig Greenberg wants Louisville to be the home of Dude Perfect World, a proposed $100 million theme park envisioned by the creators of one of YouTube’s most subscribed-to channels, Dude Perfect.
Tree falls on home in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood during high winds Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A tree fell on a house Thursday afternoon in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood. Wind gusts took out a tree on South 39th Street, near River Park Drive and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, in west Louisville. The tree landed on a home, damaging at least the front of...
Trans Woman Zachee Imanitwitaho Shot to Death in Louisville
Zachee Imanitwitaho, a 26-year-old Black transgender woman, was shot and killed just outside her workplace in Louisville, Ky., last Friday. Zachee had immigrated to the U.S. from Rwanda in 2019 and worked at the JBS meat-processing plant in Louisville. A coworker at the plant, Edilberto Lores-Reyes, 58, has been charged with her murder, local TV station WHAS reports. Police say he turned himself in.
Papa Johns to sell Louisville corporate campus, CEO tells employees
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Papa Johns International is listing its corporate office in the eastern Jefferson County suburbs for sale about two years following the company’s decision to move many corporate functions to a new headquarters in Atlanta. After the pandemic upended work habits, “the current campus setup...
Current LMPD officers reflect on African American trailblazer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Only a pink flag once marked the resting place of one of Louisville’s heroes. Bertha Whedbee, the first African American female officer in the city, continues to inspire others 101 years later. “When you think about it, it just, it really hurts to think about...
