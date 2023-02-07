Read full article on original website
Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new spot in Georgia
Georgia's first Black Baptist church plays a seminal role in the history of Black people in America
Two Cracked Eggs Cafe, Savannah, GA. Delicious Breakfast
Pick some sunshine: U Pick Daffodil farm open for season
Enjoy Lowcountry nights under the stars at the Highway 21 Drive In
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh murder trial: Day 14
The trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh continued into the fourteenth day Thursday. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife and son, Maggie and Paul, at their hunting property in June of 2021. Murdaugh murder trial: Day 14. The trial of disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh continued into the fourteenth day...
WSAV-TV
New documents accuse retired Port Wentworth police chief of $66K in unauthorized purchases
The city's administrator accused the now-retired chief of spending money he had no right to use, while Chief Libby tried to get his daughter hired as a police department assistant. New documents accuse retired Port Wentworth police …. The city's administrator accused the now-retired chief of spending money he had...
wtoc.com
10 years later, Rebecca Foley’s murder case on hold in courts
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been 10 years since Rebecca Foley was killed outside her apartment in Savannah. Yet, the murder case continues to linger in the Chatham County court system. Rebecca’s mother said the family is exhausted by how long it’s taken. They’re continuing to heal....
Port Wentworth police seek runaway teen
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a runaway teenager last seen on Monday. According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, 14-year-old Kymonie Matthews was last seen at Groves High School where he ran away from the principal. Police believe he may be staying at an apartment in the 1100 block of Coldbrook […]
WSAV-TV
Deadly sugar refinery explosion remembered 15 years later
Families of the victims of the sugar refinery explosion are still impacted by that horrific day. Deadly sugar refinery explosion remembered 15 years …. Families of the victims of the sugar refinery explosion are still impacted by that horrific day. Murdaugh murder trial: Day 14. The trial of disbarred attorney...
WSAV-TV
Suspect charged with murder in Chatham County homicide case
Police have arrested and charged a suspect with murder in a 2022 homicide investigation. Suspect charged with murder in Chatham County homicide …. Police have arrested and charged a suspect with murder in a 2022 homicide investigation. Mayor addresses homelessness during weekly press …. Efforts to curb homelessness in and...
WSAV-TV
Murdaugh trial: Courthouse evacuated due to bomb threat
The building has been evacuated and SLED along with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the threat. Murdaugh trial: Courthouse evacuated due to bomb …. The building has been evacuated and SLED along with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the threat. Honoring Black History: Promised...
Georgia prison warden fired amid corruption charges after GBI investigation
A former Smith State Prison warden from Waycross experienced lock-up from a different perspective.
Savannah police search for double hit-and-run driver
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit(TIU) is seeking to gather information on a vehicle that fled the scene after striking two elderly pedestrians in downtown Savannah. On Feb. 6, officers responded to the intersection of Liberty and Montgomery streets around 8:30 p.m. and discovered Barbara Curry, 75, and Thomas Curry, 76, […]
allongeorgia.com
GBI Arrests Smith State Prison Warden Brian Adams, Relieved of Post Immediately
The GBI has arrested Georgia Department of Corrections Warden Brian Dennis Adams, age 48, of Waycross, GA, and charged him with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act (“Georgia RICO act”), Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer. Adams was terminated prior to his arrest on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 and is currently in the Tattnall County Jail. Adams is the former Warden at Smith State Prison in Glennville.
3 charged in Savannah double shooting that killed 1
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three people are now in custody in connection to a 2022 double shooting that killed one man. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 2022, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to the 500 block of Winwood Place where they found Mykel Price, 31, and Xavier Johnson, 27, injured. Price died as […]
WSAV-TV
Honoring Black History: Leaders of Today
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Minister Ja’Quan Oliver, with the assistance of others, created an organization and movement known as Dear Young People. The movement empowers young people, supports young business owners, and provides a platform for young performers.
wtoc.com
Judge rules to allow key evidence in Melanie Steele murder case
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A judge has made a ruling to allow key evidence in the murder case of Melanie Steele as the case heads toward a jury trial. The ruling allows thousands of pages of evidence, including the FBI laboratory evidence that helped identify Steel’s remains. Chatham County...
wtoc.com
3 inmates injured at Smith State Prison
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A fight inside a state prison in Tattnall County leaves three inmates hospitalized. Three inmates were injured at Smith State Prison in Glennville on Wednesday night. Emergency teams flew two inmates to Savannah for treatment with a third taken by ambulance to Evans Memorial Hospital. It...
wtoc.com
Two arrested after home explosion in Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been arrested after a home explosion in Richmond Hill in January. According to the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, 33-year-old Caleb Kinsey and 36-year-old Stephen Glosser have been arrested in connection with the explosion on Dremeries Lake Court in Richmond Hill.
WSAV-TV
BigLift Baffin ship carries giant cranes into Savannah
Thursday offered a chance for Savannah to see the BigLift Baffin vessel travel into the area. BigLift Baffin ship carries giant cranes into Savannah. Thursday offered a chance for Savannah to see the BigLift Baffin vessel travel into the area. Murdaugh Trial: Week 3 draws to a close. Three weeks...
wtoc.com
Suspect charged with murder after deadly shooting on Skidaway Road
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been charged for a deadly shooting in July 2022 on Skidaway Road. According to the Chatham County Police Department, 31-year-old Quinten Jenkins is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and theft by taking – motor vehicle. Jenkins is accused of shooting...
UPDATE: New investigation in Bulloch Co. School District
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Tonight, we have learned there is yet another investigation happening in the Bulloch County School District. Earlier this week we showed you this video. In the video is seventh-grade social studies teacher Marc Rountree shoving a seventh-grade student into a set of lockers. Rountree has since been suspended for 60 […]
Statesboro Dollar General Robbed at Gunpoint
The Statesboro Dollar General located at 19170 US-80 West, which is at the intersection of Akins Pond Road and US-80 West, was robbed Tuesday evening February 7, 2023 around 9:48 PM. According to Bill Black, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy two males entered the store and both of them had...
WSAV-TV
Honoring Black History: Promised Land Farm
Uncle Bill and Uncle Bob Johnson are the owners of the Promised Land Farm in Montieth, GA. The historic farmland known for its Collard Greens festival is directly related to Gen. William Sherman's Special Field Order No. 15 better known as "40 Acres and a Mule." Honoring Black History: Promised...
