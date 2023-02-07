PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a runaway teenager last seen on Monday. According to the Port Wentworth Police Department, 14-year-old Kymonie Matthews was last seen at Groves High School where he ran away from the principal. Police believe he may be staying at an apartment in the 1100 block of Coldbrook […]

