Man charged with accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassas restaurant in Virginia a few days agoAmanda MichelleManassas, VA
Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig assaulted in Washington, her office saysMecoTipsWashington, DC
Congresswoman Attacked Inside D.C. Apartment BuildingNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Maryland - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Home address of Rep. Angie Craig accidentally broadcast on MSNBCEdy ZooWashington, DC
postnewsgroup.com
Washington DC – Volunteer at the Community Baby Shower
4606 16th Street Northwest, Washington, District of Columbia, United States, 20011. The MOMS Tour is focused on reducing the unacceptably high maternal mortality and morbidity rates in the U.S., especially among Black and American Indian/Alaska Native moms. According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), Black women are three times and AI/AN women are two times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than White women, and over 80% of those deaths are preventable. The M.O.M.S. Tour will intentionally serve those at greatest risk: Black and AI/AN moms in urban and rural communities. The MOMS Tour is hosting a baby shower for expectant moms. Where: 19th Street Baptist Church, 4606 16th Street NW, Washington DC When: Saturday, Feb 11, 2023 – 10a-1p ET We need volunteers to help with set up, running the event, and tear down/clean up. Volunteer for the full event or for specific shifts. Options include: Set up: Friday, Feb 10 – 10a-2p ET Set up: Saturday, Feb 11 – 8a-11:30a ET Run the event: Saturday, Feb 11 – 10a-1p ET Tear down / clean up: Saturday, Feb 11 – 1p-3p ET Work the full Saturday: Saturday, Feb 11 – 7:30a-3p ET Volunteers must be 18 or older to participate. Volunteers may be any gender. Click the Volunteer button to complete a volunteer registration form. NOTE: Volunteers will need to complete a background check.
WAMU
As police officers dwindle In D.C. schools, a fight is on to bring them back
At least twice a day, D.C. Police Officer Tracy Taylor knows exactly where he’ll be: standing sentry at Eastern High School, greeting the more than 700 students as they come and go from the 100-year-old building on East Capitol Street NE. As one of the city’s designated school resource...
WAMU
Listen: A mid-session legislative roundup in Virginia, Maryland, and D.C.
Crossover day in the Virginia General Assembly has come and gone. That means we’re a little more than halfway through this year’s legislative session. Crossover day is when bills passed in the House of Delegates are sent to the Senate for consideration, and vice versa. At the same...
dclabor.org
WHUR's Autumn Joi Live to emcee Evening with Labor
WHUR's Autumn Joi Live will be emceeing the 44th Annual Evening with Labor, coming up on March 3. Creative, radio host, entrepreneur and actor, Autumn Joi Live hails out of Prince George’s County, Maryland. She's been a correspondent for TMZ, News One Now & TV One. She’s also been a red carpet correspondent for numerous events including the BET Awards, NAACP Awards & the Grammys! You can hear her Mon-Fri between 10am and 3pm on WHUR as well as on the Autumn-Joi Live Show podcast. Autumn Joi will be at Evening with Labor to help us celebrate all of this year's outstanding honorees. Get your tickets or become an event sponsor today and we'll see you on March 3!
Washington Examiner
Crime-friendly DC councilwoman silent as local business begs for help
If you're a resident of Washington, D.C., you should probably buy a weapon for personal defense. If you're a retail business owner, you should probably factor in at least a 5% loss of earnings due to rampant crime. 2022 was a high crime year for the district. But crime is...
This DC organization is fighting food insecurity at the Super Bowl
WASHINGTON — The Food Recovery Network is on a mission to feed families all across the country. The D.C.-based organization is heading to Glendale, Arizona to recover food from the highly anticipated tailgate party. "The party travels all around the U.S. wherever the Super Bowl is, this tailgate party...
mocoshow.com
Free Construction Camp by National Association of Women in Construction is Open to Rising 7th–12th Grade Girls
The Greater Washington, D.C. chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction is hosting a free summer camp for rising 7th through 12th grade girls. The camp will be held from 8:30 a.m.–3:30 p.m. from July 31–Aug. 3 (no camp on Friday, Aug. 4) at Thomas Edison High School of Technology, 12501 Dalewood Drive in Silver Spring. Campers will participate in fun, hands-on activities, while learning about construction career opportunities, obtaining valuable skills and networking for internship opportunities. Participants will learn basic carpentry, electrical, plumbing, automotive and concrete skills, as well as other trade skills from men and women working in the industry. Register here.
D.C. Officer Who Shot And Killed Kevin Hargraves-Shird Won’t Face Charges
Metropolitan Police Department officer Reinaldo Otero-Camacho won’t face charges for fatally shooting 31-year-old D.C. resident Kevin Hargraves-Shird in Brightwood Park last summer. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the D.C. announced on Thursday that there is “insufficient evidence” to bring federal or local charges against Otero-Camacho, who killed Hargraves-Shird in...
Local dancer performs with renowned Alvin Ailey dance company at the Kennedy Center
WASHINGTON — One of America’s premiere dance companies, The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, is performing at the Kennedy Center until Sunday. The company is slated to perform a series of works but will also include a fan favorite: Revelations. The widely known ballet explores the journey of the human condition from pain to eventual triumph.
pctonline.com
‘Answering a Call’ to Become an Owner
Editor’s note: Throughout Black History Month, PCT is sharing the stories of Black-led pest control companies. These leaders are finding success in the pest control industry all while giving back to their communities. In this feature, Mike Neville shares how he “answered the call” to launch N&N Consulting & Pest Control, a business that has found a niche serving the Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Virginia areas.
Chart-topping soul group back for Valentine’s Day
A lifetime of number one hit! The Voices of Classic Soul have been around the world and back performing those chart-topping hits.
Local fashion designers weaving Black History into their work
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Two local fashion designers are weaving Black History into their work. Delight Dzansi wants to celebrate her African heritage. She started AlkeBULAN, LLC in 2019 after noticing that members of her community wanted to wear African prints more often -- but they could only access them in the U.S. for special occasions -- or with a months-long lead time.
WTOP
Where are the best places to escape the kids for a night? DC is home to some of the nation’s top hotels
Need a fancy staycation, or want to put the in-laws up in the best spot in town when they pay a visit? The newest ranking for the top hotels in the country are out, and plenty in the D.C. region made the cut. While you have to go to Sunny...
Washington City Paper
Racial Disparities in D.C. Homeownership Persist
Even as D.C.’s Black population has declined, the area east of the Anacostia has remained majority Black as gentrification in the District has pushed these communities further out of the center of what was once widely known as “Chocolate City.” But a recent study shows that the Black communities established in the eastern portion of the District are also at risk of being driven out.
WJLA
'Now, let's take a moment to remember Mr. Cunningham.' Metro board honors heroic employee
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro’s board of directors held a moment of silence Thursday for Robert Cunningham, a Metro employee killed last week while trying to wrestle a gun from a suspect threatening a woman at the Potomac Avenue station. A gofundme site set up to raise money for...
Victim Assaulted In D.C. Elevator
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating an assault that occurred yesterday morning in Northeast D.C. Shortly after 7 am, a victim was approached by a suspect in an elevator at the 300 Block of H Street. The victim was assaulted by the suspect. The suspect quickly left the scene after the victim defended themselves. A nearby surveillance camera captured the suspects. If you have any information about this case, please take no action but call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The post Victim Assaulted In D.C. Elevator appeared first on Shore News Network.
DC councilwoman calls for delay in McPherson Square homeless camp clearing
A Washington, D.C., councilwoman called for a delay in the clearing of a homeless encampment at McPherson Square.
Hilltop
Perspective: The Black Hair Space is Therapy for Some Black Women
For many Black women, getting their hair done is essential to maintain their mental health. When Black women get their hair done, whether it be braids, twists, locs or frontals, it is a sense of freedom and individuality. The aesthetic of Essence, Ebony and Jet magazines sitting on the round table, waiting for the individual to read, or the sound of gossip and uplifting conversations from generation to generation makes the Black hair space unique and safe for many Black women.
11 New Happy Hours Around D.C. To Try This Winter
Whether you’re still ringing in the new year, celebrating the end of dry January, or just trying to warm up in this darn cold, the D.C. area is full of new happy hours for you to check out. L’HUERE DE L’APERO: Bistro du Jour,. 99 District Sq....
TODAY.com
At Everyday Sundae, everyone gets a scoop and ‘walks away with a smile’
A D.C. ice cream shop makes sure everyone who walks in — whether they've got money in their pocket or not — can get a cone. Everyday Sundae is located in the Petworth neighborhood of Washington, D.C. and serves ice cream by the scoop — sprinkled with a little extra kindness. Its owner, Charles Foreman, says he can tell when a visitor wants a treat they can't afford, so he gives it to them for free.
