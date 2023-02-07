ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vpm.org

Deferred, disrupted, displaced: What was happening at Grace Place Apartments

Residents of Grace Place Apartments in Richmond’s Monroe Ward neighborhood were displaced from their homes in late December following a burst pipe. It’s the latest disruption for residents of the 1923 building. Originally serving as the offices for a local insurance company, the apartments opened in 2001 as income-restricted housing after being rehabilitated using federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.
Henrico Citizen

‘A problem for all of us’

Report spotlights housing challenges in Henrico, Richmond region. Renters in Henrico County have few viable pathways to become homeowners in the county, because their average annual income levels are about $12,000 below than what is necessary to purchase the average-priced Henrico home, according to a recent study from the Partnership for Housing Affordability.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Fox Elementary PTA to host info session nearly 1 year after fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday marks one year since the massive three-alarm fire at Fox Elementary School in Richmond. Last February, the fire gutted the century-old building, but work is underway to rebuild. On Friday, the Fox Elementary School PTA will have an information session to talk about the current...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Narcotics warrant executed at Happy Trees warehouse

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police say they are still investigating after a narcotics warrant was executed at the Happy Trees Warehouse Thursday night. There were multiple first responders on Roane Street in downtown Richmond outside the warehouse. They have not yet released any details about potential arrests, charges or what they...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Community reflects one year after Fox Elementary Fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parents, students and city leaders gathered at the playground of William Fox Elementary School Friday evening to reflect on the progress that’s been made one year after a fire destroyed the more than 110-year-old school. While many shed tears a year ago, laughter was heard...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

RRHA relaunching Richmond Development Corporation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is relaunching a tool aimed at advancing affordable housing in the region. RRHA says the the Richmond Development Corporation is a group of people working under the housing authority. Their mission is to help advance affordable housing, create more jobs and economic growth.
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy