FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The University of Richmond Faces Request for $51 Million Refund of 132-Year-Old DonationAsh JurbergRichmond, VA
Richmond music artist lands multiple television & film sync placementsStephy SaysRichmond, VA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersVirginia State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Changes at Richmond bus station has impact on homeless.The News&StuffRichmond, VA
Related
vpm.org
Deferred, disrupted, displaced: What was happening at Grace Place Apartments
Residents of Grace Place Apartments in Richmond’s Monroe Ward neighborhood were displaced from their homes in late December following a burst pipe. It’s the latest disruption for residents of the 1923 building. Originally serving as the offices for a local insurance company, the apartments opened in 2001 as income-restricted housing after being rehabilitated using federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits.
City of Richmond wants your input on a proposal for State Route 161 bike lanes
The Department of Public Works is proposing that portions of the north and south sides of the James River have enhanced bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure. So far, the plan has been broken down into two phases.
‘A problem for all of us’
Report spotlights housing challenges in Henrico, Richmond region. Renters in Henrico County have few viable pathways to become homeowners in the county, because their average annual income levels are about $12,000 below than what is necessary to purchase the average-priced Henrico home, according to a recent study from the Partnership for Housing Affordability.
Group opens overnight shelter for homeless in Petersburg
A building on 22 North South Street donated by city council member Marlow Jones has undergone a major transformation in just 15 days.
Travel impacted, multiple jurisdictions worked water rescue around Varina-Enon Bridge
Multiple jurisdictions are currently responding to a call for a person below the water at the Varina-Enon Bridge.
It 'temporarily’ closed when the pandemic started. Why is it still closed?
The West Creek Emergency Center at 12720 Tuckahoe Creek Court in Goochland County is nearing three years of suspended operations since its closure in April 2020.
My Chesterfield Academy opens 2023 applications to empower multicultural residents
A Chesterfield program focused on helping multicultural residents better understand the community in which they live is accepting applications for 2023 through March 3.
‘Extreme hoarding conditions’ cause Richmond house fire to reignite, additional manpower required
Richmond Fire crews reported hoarding conditions to the ceiling of the home, which made it difficult to get to the bottom of the fire. Crews were sent into the home two at a time to remove contents in order to access and extinguish the fire.
NBC12
Fox Elementary PTA to host info session nearly 1 year after fire
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Saturday marks one year since the massive three-alarm fire at Fox Elementary School in Richmond. Last February, the fire gutted the century-old building, but work is underway to rebuild. On Friday, the Fox Elementary School PTA will have an information session to talk about the current...
House repeatedly hit by cars on Bainbridge Street, Richmond leaders taking action
Distracted and drunk drivers are causing havoc on Bainbridge Street as the same property is destroyed repeatedly.
NBC12
Narcotics warrant executed at Happy Trees warehouse
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police say they are still investigating after a narcotics warrant was executed at the Happy Trees Warehouse Thursday night. There were multiple first responders on Roane Street in downtown Richmond outside the warehouse. They have not yet released any details about potential arrests, charges or what they...
NBC12
Community reflects one year after Fox Elementary Fire
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Parents, students and city leaders gathered at the playground of William Fox Elementary School Friday evening to reflect on the progress that’s been made one year after a fire destroyed the more than 110-year-old school. While many shed tears a year ago, laughter was heard...
Richmond restaurant The Mill on MacArthur is closing. Here's why.
The owners of The Mill, a restaurant on MacArthur Avenue in Richmond, announced Thursday that the Northside business would close at the end of the month.
Heavy police presence at Happy Trees warehouse in Richmond
There is currently a heavy police presence, including SWAT, at the Happy Trees warehouse in the Chamberlayne area on Thursday night.
Richmond Public Schools to close for Presidents Day and Election Day
All Richmond Public Schools will be taking consecutive days off in observance of Presidents' Day on Feb. 20 and Election Day on Feb 21.
One year after a devastating school fire, she made an emotional return
Tracee Candia has not been back to the fire-damaged William Fox Elementary school building much over the past year.
NBC12
VCU Police start 2023 pedestrian safety campaign: ‘We just know that we need to do more’
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A new traffic safety initiative is happening on the crosswalks of VCU and campus police are getting creative with ways to help protect people on the roads around the university. ”Part of the accidents that we’ve had recently kind of just sparked something in a sense that...
Amidst ongoing investigation, Richmond Jail found to be ‘in compliance’ after annual inspection
The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) found the Richmond City Justice Center to be "in compliance" after an annual unannounced inspection took place Thursday, Feb. 9. The inspection took place just two days after 8News received confirmation the jail was under investigation after the fourth inmate death at the jail in less than a year.
NBC12
RRHA relaunching Richmond Development Corporation
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is relaunching a tool aimed at advancing affordable housing in the region. RRHA says the the Richmond Development Corporation is a group of people working under the housing authority. Their mission is to help advance affordable housing, create more jobs and economic growth.
Henrico County accepting applications for ‘My Henrico Academy’
The application process is now open for “My Henrico Academy,” a program from Henrico County designed to provide educational leadership opportunities for members of the local immigrant community. The program, which is free and now in its third year, provides curated courses about local government. It will accept...
