Scranton print shop hoping for Eagles victory

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A big part of sports is apparel, and a local business in Scranton loves to see Pennsylvania teams win it all. If they do, they get the opportunity to print championship shirts.

It’s business as usual on Tuesday morning inside Kevins Worldwide, but come Sunday night, it will be Eagles nation.

“We’ve done this several times in the past and it’s like new every single time. My crew is excited. We’re excited you know I’m pretty sure we’re going to be here all night,” said Jim Pettry, Production Manager at Kevins Worldwide.

Pettry is confident the Philadelphia Eagles will bring home another Super Bowl Championship Title .

The apparel shop in Scranton will be standing by at work watching the big game. Ready to print, fold, and pack thousands of shirts to ship out to stores for Eagles fans if they win.

“Yes, I’m an Eagles fan and yes, we will be printing,” said President of Kevin’s Worldwide, Scott Tinkelman

Tinkelman is a birds fan himself and wants a repeat of 2017 when the Philadelphia Eagles won it all against the New England Patriots.

“I think there’s a little more confidence this year and it’s not a backup quarterback like we had last time I think I have people are surprised last time we were confident that the game is ours,” said Tinkelman.

Eyewitness News was there as Kevins worldwide printed those shirts , but Troy Bunnell, an artist for Kevins Worldwide and eagles superfan, was not.

“I mean it’s awesome and the Eagles are my favorite team so waiting all year to have the experience to see them in the Super Bowl and us actually printing the shirts it’s really awesome,” said Bunnell.

But what will these look like? Will they be black or bleed green?

“They ask us, of course, not to share that with anybody,” said Tinkelman.

We will just have to wait until the Philadelphia Eagles secure the Lombardi Trophy again Sunday night.

Kevin’s Worldwide has a contract with the NFL to print more than 10,000 different shirts if the Eagles win.

