ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Scranton print shop hoping for Eagles victory

By Julie Dunphy
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A big part of sports is apparel, and a local business in Scranton loves to see Pennsylvania teams win it all. If they do, they get the opportunity to print championship shirts.

It’s business as usual on Tuesday morning inside Kevins Worldwide, but come Sunday night, it will be Eagles nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BXyfs_0kfgWH3h00

“We’ve done this several times in the past and it’s like new every single time. My crew is excited. We’re excited you know I’m pretty sure we’re going to be here all night,” said Jim Pettry, Production Manager at Kevins Worldwide.

Pettry is confident the Philadelphia Eagles will bring home another Super Bowl Championship Title .

The apparel shop in Scranton will be standing by at work watching the big game. Ready to print, fold, and pack thousands of shirts to ship out to stores for Eagles fans if they win.

Lackawanna County super fan heads to 26th Super Bowl

“Yes, I’m an Eagles fan and yes, we will be printing,” said President of Kevin’s Worldwide, Scott Tinkelman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23DTM4_0kfgWH3h00

Tinkelman is a birds fan himself and wants a repeat of 2017 when the Philadelphia Eagles won it all against the New England Patriots.

“I think there’s a little more confidence this year and it’s not a backup quarterback like we had last time I think I have people are surprised last time we were confident that the game is ours,” said Tinkelman.

Eyewitness News was there as Kevins worldwide printed those shirts , but Troy Bunnell, an artist for Kevins Worldwide and eagles superfan, was not.

“I mean it’s awesome and the Eagles are my favorite team so waiting all year to have the experience to see them in the Super Bowl and us actually printing the shirts it’s really awesome,” said Bunnell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oATzn_0kfgWH3h00

But what will these look like? Will they be black or bleed green?

“They ask us, of course, not to share that with anybody,” said Tinkelman.

We will just have to wait until the Philadelphia Eagles secure the Lombardi Trophy again Sunday night.

Kevin’s Worldwide has a contract with the NFL to print more than 10,000 different shirts if the Eagles win.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
WBRE

Retired police officer charged with Walmart theft

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were caught, including a retired police officer in Lackawanna County, changing price tags on items from Walmart to pay them at a cheaper price, police say. According to the Taylor Police Department, on January 15 around 2:15 p.m., police were called for a reported theft at the Walmart […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in two deaths

CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman for selling fentanyl that resulted in the overdose deaths of two people from Wayne County. According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, 36-year-old Nicole Schmidt has been sentenced to one to seven years in prison. Investigators say Schmidt was a suspect in […]
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

13 celebrity fans of the Philadelphia Eagles

The Super Bowl is the biggest event of the sports calendar in America, and for good reason. Everyone shows out, from the fans to the celebrities and the rest in between. Super Bowl 57 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs should be a great one on the field. And while many of us will be enjoying the game from the comforts of home or out at bars, many celebrities will have front row seats to the action!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

The One Philadelphia Bar Where Kansas City Chiefs Fans Are Safe

Plus, a brouhaha in Lower Merion schools over cultural "affinity groups" and a cute children's book. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And if you...
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Philly

Super Bowl LVII: Rittenhouse hair salon gets into Eagles spirit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Super Bowl spirit is just about at a fever pitch. From apparel to decorations, Eagles fans everywhere are showing their colors ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LVII.One hair salon is helping us get game day ready for the Super Bowl by adding a pop of color.A Rittenhouse hair salon is getting into the Eagles' spirit."We are Eagles fans in here," Jen Colloton-Eberwein said. "We love the Eagles at Crimson." That's Colloton-Eberwein from Crimson Hair Studio on Samson Street.The salon decided to put a fun Super Bowl spin on your everyday hairstyle."Basically," Colloton-Eberwein said, "we had some leftover hair...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Eagles Fans Grab Your Free Coffee During Super Bowl Weekend

Philadelphia, PA - Dunkin’, the Official Coffee, Breakfast Sandwich, and Donut of the Philadelphia Eagles. , is excited to announce a free coffee offer this weekend celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles’ big game. Leading up to this weekend’s big game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Dunkin’ of greater Philadelphia...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Eagle soars onto coaster track at Pennsylvania amusement park

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Sometimes, nature has a funny sense of humor. Dorney Park posted a photo of a bald eagle on the track of their Steel Force roller coaster. The coaster has a track that is colored red, which is the same color as the Kansas City Chiefs, who the Philadelphia Eagles are facing […]
ALLENTOWN, PA
CBS News

The best Philadelphia Eagles merch for LVII

Football's season finale, LVII, kicks off this Sunday, Feb. 12. If you're rooting for Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles to win the big game -- or if you're a die-hard fan who will be sporting the green way beyond this month -- then you'll want to check out all the super merch and commemorative gear that's available online now.Top products in this article: Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch Atmosphere Fashion Game Jersey, $150Jason Kelce Philadelphia Eagles Nike LVII Patch game jersey, $149U Must Have amplified HD digital TV antenna, $29 (reduced from $45)Best Philadelphia Eagles merch for LVIIDon't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Have a game plan for safe driving Super Bowl weekend

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The countdown is on for Super Bowl Sunday. While it’s a time for many of us to celebrate, safety advocates are driving home an important message before the big game. As cars buzzed along Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County days before the Super Bowl, the concern about buzzed driving on […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of urinating inside a Walmart in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he was found relieving himself inside a Luzerne County Walmart. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Tuesday around 8:00 p.m., troopers were called to the Walmart on Airport Road in Hazle Township for a man causing a disturbance inside the store. […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy