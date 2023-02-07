Read full article on original website
17-year-old charged in overnight shooting that stemmed from dispute over vehicle
A dispute over a vehicle left one man shot and a teen behind bars. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 8:37 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot in the 1700 block of Republic Road in Forestdale. Once on the scene, they found a 34-year-old man...
wbrc.com
Woman survives domestic violence incident, suspect kills himself
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A scary and heartbreaking chain of events in Birmingham Thursday night left a woman and a member of her family injured and the suspect dead from what appeared to be a self inflicted gunshot wound according to police. Birmingham police received a domestic violence kidnapping call...
Alabama man allegedly killed 2 because someone stole from his uncle: ‘They was ready to die’
A man already charged with capital murder had charges filed against him Wednesday for a second count of capital murder and for attempted murder, each of the three counts stemming from a Sunday evening shooting near Falkville. Joshua Lamar Knighten, 35, is being held in Morgan County Jail on a...
Lauderdale County drug trafficking suspect reportedly cut ankle monitor after bonding out
The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office is looking for a drug trafficking suspect after he bonded out and cut his ankle monitor, according to Sheriff Joe Hamilton.
Hartselle man arrested on drug possession charges
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a man Wednesday for two outstanding warrants for drug possession.
Birmingham kidnapping leads to 2 women being shot, victim’s ex-boyfriend fatally shooting himself in Gardendale, police say
An early-morning domestic kidnapping in east Birmingham left two women shot and the suspect dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Gardendale. The ordeal began about 1:30 a.m. Friday when East Precinct officers were dispatched to the Kamtek facility -where a victim reportedly worked - on a report of a kidnapping.
Witnesses, clues sought in July death of Birmingham man killed in hail of gunfire
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in solving a July shooting that killed one man and injured another in western Birmingham. The shooting happened just before midnight on July 27, 2022, in the 1300 block of 34th Street in Ensley. Killed was 21-year-old Maleyk Bryant. A second male...
Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 10, 2023
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 10, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Feb. 8• theft of property-3rd degree; Stones River Electric; Cherokee Ave. SW; iPads; $1,000• theft of property-4th degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; cologne; $125• harassing communications; person Feb. 9• criminal mischief-3rd degree; harassment; person; CR 715; damage to 2022 Chevy Blazer; $200• forgery-3rd degree; Tobacco Country; forged check• theft of property-4th degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; cologne; $165 Arrests Feb. 9Camp, Blakeney N.; 28• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
18-year-old is 3rd suspect charged in Birmingham robbery spree targeting Hispanic people
A teen has been arrested in connection with a spate of robberies in Birmingham targeting Hispanic victims. Taylor Haziel Montijo, 18, is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery, police announced Friday. He is the third person charged – and the second taken into custody – in connection the rash...
Hartselle family describes escape from early morning house fire
Multiple agencies responded to a house fire in Hartselle on Friday morning.
Warrants: City Councilman Devyn Keith’s alleged thefts total $491 in multiple incidents
On November 14 and 15, December 28 and February 2, Keith is accused of stealing a variety of items, including groceries, miscellaneous products and a pair of headphones from Walmart.
WAFF
Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents seize 58 pounds of marijuana
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Narcotics agents with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office seized a large amount of marijuana and other items after executing a search warrant at a residence on Basin Street. The search warrant was obtained and executed after it was suspected that cocaine was being sold from...
WAFF
3 people arrested in Decatur for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities on Wednesday. Investigators had received a tip in January and February that suspects were making identifying documents for undocumented immigrants. According to the police department, the suspects were using stolen identities to make the documents.
Police said an Alabama man was ‘alert and conscious’ when he left their jail. Video shows otherwise.
A video obtained by CBS 42 contradicts police statements that Mitchell was "alert and conscious" when he left the jail.
WSFA
Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
Arrest made in connection to Center Point homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to the murder of Philip Edward Lankford in Center Point on Monday. According to the JCSO, officers arrested Jacobye Bryan Green, 21, for murder. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office […]
Birmingham man accused of killing pregnant woman, injuring 2 young girls dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The man accused of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child in January has died, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reported Thursday. Andrew Haweis Goldsmith, IV led police officers on a chase Tuesday night after they attempted to arrest him at a gas station in the 1600 block of Bessemer […]
Tuscumbia man charged with fentanyl possession
A man in Tuscumbia was charged with possessing fentanyl Wednesday, according to local law enforcement officials.
WAFF
13 Years Later: Huntsville mother decides to exhume son’s body to determine cause of death
A teacher at Hibbett Intermediate School has been placed on administrative leave as a joint investigation is underway by the Alabama Department of Human Resources and the Florence Police Department. Man charged with arson, capital murder in connection to Moulton fire. Updated: 8 hours ago. Officers with the Moulton Police...
Tuscumbia 17-year-old indicted for capital murder
Quearus Ashton Coffey, 17, was charged as an adult in the shooting death of 19-year-old Miguel Adame at the Quail Run Apartments in 2021.
