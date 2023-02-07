ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, AL

Woman survives domestic violence incident, suspect kills himself

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A scary and heartbreaking chain of events in Birmingham Thursday night left a woman and a member of her family injured and the suspect dead from what appeared to be a self inflicted gunshot wound according to police. Birmingham police received a domestic violence kidnapping call...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Arrests and Incidents reported Feb. 10, 2023

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported Feb. 10, 2023. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s OfficeNo incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police DepartmentIncidents Feb. 8• theft of property-3rd degree; Stones River Electric; Cherokee Ave. SW; iPads; $1,000• theft of property-4th degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; cologne; $125• harassing communications; person Feb. 9• criminal mischief-3rd degree; harassment; person; CR 715; damage to 2022 Chevy Blazer; $200• forgery-3rd degree; Tobacco Country; forged check• theft of property-4th degree; ULTA Beauty; Cullman Shopping Center; cologne; $165 Arrests Feb. 9Camp, Blakeney N.; 28• FTA- possession of drug paraphernalia Hanceville Police DepartmentIncidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL
3 people arrested in Decatur for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators arrested and charged three people for allegedly trafficking in stolen identities on Wednesday. Investigators had received a tip in January and February that suspects were making identifying documents for undocumented immigrants. According to the police department, the suspects were using stolen identities to make the documents.
DECATUR, AL
Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
CULLMAN, AL
Arrest made in connection to Center Point homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to the murder of Philip Edward Lankford in Center Point on Monday. According to the JCSO, officers arrested Jacobye Bryan Green, 21, for murder. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office […]
CENTER POINT, AL
