ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubec, ME

Comments / 0

Related
wabi.tv

Selectmen in 3 Washington County towns seeking other options to improve EMS service, public hearing set for Feb. 16th

MILBRIDGE, Maine (WABI) - Selectmen in the Washington County towns of Milbridge, Cherryfield, and Steuben are seeking other options when it comes to their EMS services. Milbridge Town Manager and Police Chief, Lewis Pinkham, says they were notified on December 8th by Petit Manan Ambulance Corps that they would be closing due to funding and licensing issues.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Princeton man accused of drug trafficking

PRINCETON, Maine (WABI) - A Princeton man is facing drug charges after an incident last week. Police say they had beefed up their presence in Princeton after two robberies there. While on patrol they say they tried to stop two people out walking. They say one stopped, but the other...
PRINCETON, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy