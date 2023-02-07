Read full article on original website
Selectmen in 3 Washington County towns seeking other options to improve EMS service, public hearing set for Feb. 16th
MILBRIDGE, Maine (WABI) - Selectmen in the Washington County towns of Milbridge, Cherryfield, and Steuben are seeking other options when it comes to their EMS services. Milbridge Town Manager and Police Chief, Lewis Pinkham, says they were notified on December 8th by Petit Manan Ambulance Corps that they would be closing due to funding and licensing issues.
One Suspect Arrested; One Suspect Fled; Drugs & Firearm Seized in Princeton, Maine
The Maine State Police Northern Field Troop have arrested a 25-year-old man in Princeton after two recent robberies. Another suspect remains at large. On February 1, Troopers attempted to stop two people who were walking in the small town. One of the two individuals fled on foot and one of them, Isaac Collins from Princeton, stopped for police.
